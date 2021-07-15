 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KATV Little Rock)   Armless man has a foot fetish   (katv.com) divider line
9
    More: Strange, Central Arkansas man, Little Rock, Arkansas, University of Central Arkansas, Diesel engine  
•       •       •

186 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Jul 2021 at 1:05 AM (30 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The armless are not always 'armless, it seems.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
At least he was unarmed.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: The armless are not always 'armless, it seems.


So you're saying they're Mostly Armless?

Could be worse, he could be armed.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: At least he was unarmed.


They should make sure he didn't kill a doctor's wife.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
how (and where): apply deodorant
 
dyhchong
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
This is why conscription is important. He would have been an upstanding citizen had he spent a few years in the Army.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'll bet he was just trying to get someone to wipe his butt
 
waxbeans
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

dyhchong: This is why conscription is important. He would have been an upstanding citizen had he spent a few years in the Army.


With one important caveat therapy before and after and followed up after completion a year after
 
ParadoxDice
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Yeah, I'd be concerned too. He wants to touch their feet... with WHAT? 

Random Animaniacs Kid
Youtube KXnMLoE7yak
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.