(Click Orlando)   Today, in 'Euphemism or not a euphemism": 'Teaching the alligator a lesson'   (clickorlando.com) divider line
18
18 Comments     (+0 »)
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subtext is an anagram for buttsex.
 
Peki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
¿Por que no los dos?
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the most 'Florida story' of all Florida stories. Bravo Bubba!!
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Poor gator
 
EdwardTellerhands
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Did it work?
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Georgia bulldog fan on vacation?
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
This guy needs to be thrown to the gators to learn a lesson.
 
jtown
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Like pissing thru the teeth of an alligator.
 
hagopiar
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

zimbomba63: This is the most 'Florida story' of all Florida stories. Bravo Bubba!!


+1

/balls
 
hagopiar
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I, for one, am *shocked* there's no meth mentioned. Actually shocked!
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Anything's a euphemism if you're brave enough.

Brb, gotta teach the alligator a lesson.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

hagopiar: I, for one, am *shocked* there's no meth mentioned. Actually shocked!


Just because it's not mentioned doesn't mean it wasn't involved
 
Pigeonhole
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
... and that lesson was: "The Florida Man is the absurd gift that keeps on giving."
 
EdwardTellerhands
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Good week for the Orlando News 6 alligator desk.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
choking alligator 003
Youtube a1-_SsQtjTo
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
'That'll learn him not to suck my balls when I'm going for the hole'
 
Spice Must Flow [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Do you know how to tell an alligator from a crocodile?

Pay attention to whether you see it later, or in a while.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

