(Fox2 Detroit) Video Your dog wants to grill his own steak   (fox2detroit.com) divider line
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The dog is smarter than the owner. Who leaves highly combustible material near a stove unattended?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bad dog. Bad.
 
Peki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dog needs more training, apparently. 😤
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just make sure that when he cleans the pan to not use the scrubby side of the sponge since it can damage the non-stick surface
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This ADT article brought to you by ADT.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: The dog is smarter than the owner. Who leaves highly combustible material near a stove unattended?


My ex-wife used to do that and has a counter surfing dog. I showed her some videos of dogs accidentally turning on the stove and starting fires and she doesn't do it anymore. My dog is too small to even reach the knobs and I still don't keep anything on my stove other than maybe my cast iron pan.
 
StaleCoffee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So was that blonde reporter an android triggering the uncanny valley or was that a serious makeup fail?
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: The dog is smarter than the owner. Who leaves highly combustible material near a stove unattended?


It was attended by the dog.
 
Salmon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The real story is that the doctor made his own cotton candy, is he a wizard?
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: The dog is smarter than the owner. Who leaves highly combustible material near a stove unattended?


Yup. The person started that fire, leaving flammable things on the stove while not there. A stovetop is not storage. Wouldn't have had a fire if they set the stuff down literally a foot or two to the right - on the counter, instead of the thing that lights on fire for its job.
 
jackandwater
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Ragin' Asian: The dog is smarter than the owner. Who leaves highly combustible material near a stove unattended?

It was attended by the dog.


When I had my house I would keep my lawnmower in front of my gas stove.  Nary a fire in the 23 years I lived there, 14 years with a golden retriever.

Yes, I was insured.  Yes, he was well trained.  RIP Howie.
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Of course, with a gas stove, a great Dane can way the friggin' knob on and blow the whole damn house up, fire or not.

/ well, fire right at the end
// caught it in time
/// removed the knobs
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Ragin' Asian: The dog is smarter than the owner. Who leaves highly combustible material near a stove unattended?


And Golden Retrievers are known for their keen intellect.

/s
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
One more thing. That looks like a nice range. It should have an ignition lock so something like this doesn't happen.
 
