(Oddity Central)   Mysterious ruined villa shows up on tropical El Salvador beach. No word from the natives if there were ghost pirates on board when it landed ashore   (odditycentral.com) divider line
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FTFA: It later became the headquarters of a Christian church, which explains the large star of David on the ceiling of the first floor,

No, it really doesn't.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It's pronounced "gh-gh-ghost pirates," subby.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
That's not what "shows up" means.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

TWX: FTFA: It later became the headquarters of a Christian church, which explains the large star of David on the ceiling of the first floor,

No, it really doesn't.


I'm Venice (or was it Florence) there's a famous church with a star of David it. Apparently the architect was Jewish according to the tour guide.
 
powhound
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It was caught in a time-space warp and landed there?
 
Salmon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: That's not what "shows up" means.


just like my last std test, especially the scratching part mentioned in the article.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Free house? Do maritime salvage laws apply?
 
