This good boi and his friends need a caption
18
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Ewe rang?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Sheep dip is serious business.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
I F*CKING LOVE SHEEEEEEEEEP!
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Day 34. I'm growing increasingly certain that they know I am not a sheep... and they don't even seem concerned.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
"CLUSTERFARK!!!"
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Mornin' Sam
Mornin' Ralph
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
I'm a retriever damn it, not a shepherd!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Who's a black sheep? Who's a black sheep? Who's a black sheep dog?
 
riptYde
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Was that someone's leg?  I'm hoping that was someone's leg.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Be a sheepdog they said. You'll have a great time they said. HA!
 
Slives [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
InvisibleInsane [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Goddammit, Fenton!!!
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
OK, DOG IS COMING OUT
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Oh hai!
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"Quick, pass the mint sauce!"
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Dog: Hi, I signed up to find out about my grandma.

"She's probably doing perfectly fine on account of her immune system."

"Did you know that Bill Gates has been developing nanobots? The nanobots got her."

"The government doesn't really have our best interests in mind, you know. I've got it all broken down in a 2 minute YouTube video."
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
BAZINGA!!
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.