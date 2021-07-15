 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Al Jazeera)   Argentina passes 100,000 COVID deaths, says it's perfectly fine to cry for them now   (aljazeera.com) divider line
4
    More: Sad, Argentina, Argentinian health ministry, head of the Pan American Health Organization, fifth country, Latin America, Public health, Argentinian government, World Health Organization  
•       •       •

88 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Jul 2021 at 8:48 PM (14 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



4 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Over a year later, and we're still doing this? Get it together, humans. Let's fix this COVID nightmare so the coming environmental catastrophe can kill us.
 
spleef420
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
100,000 in 19 months? Amateurs.
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

spleef420: 100,000 in 19 months? Amateurs.


That doesn't even put them in the top ten per capita.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Arkkuss: spleef420: 100,000 in 19 months? Amateurs.

That doesn't even put them in the top ten per capita.


They are 13th, and since there are over 200 countries, it's pretty high up there.
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.