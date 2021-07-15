 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Big Issue)   A bronze statue of Street Cat Bob has been unveiled in tribute to the cat whose story touched the heart of millions. "He is my companion, my best friend, my teacher and my soulmate. And he will remain all those things. Always." Welcome to Caturday   (bigissue.com) divider line
364
    More: Caturday, London, Sculpture, bronze statue of Street Cat Bob, James Bowen, former Big Issue vendor, Islington Green, Bob's story, sculptor Tanya Russell  
•       •       •

742 clicks; posted to Main » and D'awww » on 17 Jul 2021 at 8:00 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



364 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Happy Birthday, Tziva!
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I'm not sure what this look is all about!?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Happy Caturday all!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ms_lara_croft [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Happy Caturday, everyone! Meriwether says, "Meow!"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
So this week my little PITA princess discovered the paper shredder and I got home to the aftermath of a ticker tape parade. It gave me a nice laugh and i picked up my little angel, kissed her nose and called her a terrorist. Can't wait for her Chewy order to show up so she can stay outta my her stuff.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

groppet: So this week my little PITA princess discovered the paper shredder and I got home to the aftermath of a ticker tape parade. It gave me a nice laugh and i picked up my little angel, kissed her nose and called her a terrorist. Can't wait for her Chewy order to show up so she can stay outta my her stuff.
[Fark user image 500x679]


Well, she's gotta entertain herself somehow!
 
Tziva [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Happy Birthday, Tziva!


Thanks <3

Hi everyone happy [well early right now] Caturday
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Tziva: Bathia_Mapes: Happy Birthday, Tziva!

Thanks <3

Hi everyone happy [well early right now] Caturday


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
akimbotoo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Tziva: Bathia_Mapes: Happy Birthday, Tziva!

Thanks <3

Hi everyone happy [well early right now] Caturday


Happy Birthday!
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Tina loves Work From Home! It's a quiet place to sleep for 8 hours.
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Tziva: Bathia_Mapes: Happy Birthday, Tziva!

Thanks <3

Hi everyone happy [well early right now] Caturday


Happy Birfday!!
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Just signed the adoption papers for Trixie a couple of hours ago.  She's officially ours ☺
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Happy Caturday!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: [Fark user image 329x750]

Just signed the adoption papers for Trixie a couple of hours ago.  She's officially ours ☺


SWEEEEET
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: [Fark user image 329x750]

Just signed the adoption papers for Trixie a couple of hours ago.  She's officially ours ☺


Congrats!!!
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Combustion: [Fark user image 850x637]

Tina loves Work From Home! It's a quiet place to sleep for 8 hours.


Tina looks like she is going to call you into her office for a meeting.
; - )
 
akimbotoo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Tziva: Bathia_Mapes: Happy Birthday, Tziva!

Thanks <3

Hi everyone happy [well early right now] Caturday


Oops! Forgot to add this to the Happy Birthday:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
akimbotoo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: [Fark user image 329x750]

Just signed the adoption papers for Trixie a couple of hours ago.  She's officially ours ☺


Trixie is so adorable and her name is perfect for that little face! Congratulations to all of you!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: [Fark user image 329x750]

Just signed the adoption papers for Trixie a couple of hours ago.  She's officially ours ☺


Yay!
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Tziva: Bathia_Mapes: Happy Birthday, Tziva!
Thanks <3 Hi everyone happy [well early right now] Caturday


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

akimbotoo: SpaceMonkey-66: [Fark user image 329x750]

Just signed the adoption papers for Trixie a couple of hours ago.  She's officially ours ☺

Trixie is so adorable and her name is perfect for that little face! Congratulations to all of you!


We named her after Jerry Garcia's daughter 😎🕉
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
akimbotoo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Ok, we learned something new about Jasper this week. He LOVES honeydew melon! We had some the other night and he kept pestering us and tried to grab a bit from our bowls!  So I scooped a small piece of and held it out to him. He grabbed it and scarfed it down and was back for more in a moment! Funny boy!
Fark user imageView Full Size
This is a picture of him before we adopted him at a little over a year old and 17 1/2 lbs!  It only took us about 4 months of measured portions 3 times a day to get him down to 14 1/2 lbs. I can't seem to find where I put his more recent pictures and will have to post some when I find them. He is a big boned guy and looks lean and muscular at 14 1/2 lbs.
 
Spaceballer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
akimbotoo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I just came across this in my photo file and it described our Caturday Family perfectly!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

akimbotoo: Ok, we learned something new about Jasper this week. He LOVES honeydew melon! We had some the other night and he kept pestering us and tried to grab a bit from our bowls!  So I scooped a small piece of and held it out to him. He grabbed it and scarfed it down and was back for more in a moment! Funny boy![Fark user image 675x900]This is a picture of him before we adopted him at a little over a year old and 17 1/2 lbs!  It only took us about 4 months of measured portions 3 times a day to get him down to 14 1/2 lbs. I can't seem to find where I put his more recent pictures and will have to post some when I find them. He is a big boned guy and looks lean and muscular at 14 1/2 lbs.


Oh that is funny as hell.
Next on the agenda:
Trying cantaloupe!

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Ellie is having a sabbatical in the guest bathroom.   Her toe is healing from the caked on litter removed by my vet. She also got a shot of prednisone and a shot of convenia.   Meds are helpful.  I was ready to smack the vet tech who was not gentle with her.  Even the doctor told him to back off.

I Got some yesterday's news kitty litter for her while the toe heals.  She won't use it.  So I put down pee pads.  She uses those.   I ordered Dr. Elseys kitten litter, with cat attract for her when I reintroduce the litter box.   She is going to stay in the guest bathroom for a bit longer. She is fine in there.  Food, water, soft bed and pee pads.  And I visit her, just like I did when I first rescued her in 2008.   I haven't layed down on that hard floor and cried yet(and not going to either).  I did that a couple of weeks after I rescued her....she reached a paw out and patted my head...I cried more, only happy tears.

The picture is from this afternoon.
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

CrankyAndi: [Fark user image 850x1133]

Ellie is having a sabbatical in the guest bathroom.   Her toe is healing from the caked on litter removed by my vet. She also got a shot of prednisone and a shot of convenia.   Meds are helpful.  I was ready to smack the vet tech who was not gentle with her.  Even the doctor told him to back off.

I Got some yesterday's news kitty litter for her while the toe heals.  She won't use it.  So I put down pee pads.  She uses those.   I ordered Dr. Elseys kitten litter, with cat attract for her when I reintroduce the litter box.   She is going to stay in the guest bathroom for a bit longer. She is fine in there.  Food, water, soft bed and pee pads.  And I visit her, just like I did when I first rescued her in 2008.   I haven't layed down on that hard floor and cried yet(and not going to either).  I did that a couple of weeks after I rescued her....she reached a paw out and patted my head...I cried more, only happy tears.

The picture is from this afternoon.


I hope this phase is over for both of you soon.
You've been such a wonderful caregiver for her.
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

CrankyAndi: [Fark user image 850x1133]

Ellie is having a sabbatical in the guest bathroom.   Her toe is healing from the caked on litter removed by my vet. She also got a shot of prednisone and a shot of convenia.   Meds are helpful.  I was ready to smack the vet tech who was not gentle with her.  Even the doctor told him to back off.

I Got some yesterday's news kitty litter for her while the toe heals.  She won't use it.  So I put down pee pads.  She uses those.   I ordered Dr. Elseys kitten litter, with cat attract for her when I reintroduce the litter box.   She is going to stay in the guest bathroom for a bit longer. She is fine in there.  Food, water, soft bed and pee pads.  And I visit her, just like I did when I first rescued her in 2008.   I haven't layed down on that hard floor and cried yet(and not going to either).  I did that a couple of weeks after I rescued her....she reached a paw out and patted my head...I cried more, only happy tears.

The picture is from this afternoon.


Poor girl....this has been going on for quite a while. I hope she gets better soon! ♥
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Forgot to mention, Ellie Gained 0.3 pounds since her last visit. That pleased my vet and me!!!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

CrankyAndi: [Fark user image 850x1133]

Ellie is having a sabbatical in the guest bathroom.   Her toe is healing from the caked on litter removed by my vet. She also got a shot of prednisone and a shot of convenia.   Meds are helpful.  I was ready to smack the vet tech who was not gentle with her.  Even the doctor told him to back off.

I Got some yesterday's news kitty litter for her while the toe heals.  She won't use it.  So I put down pee pads.  She uses those.   I ordered Dr. Elseys kitten litter, with cat attract for her when I reintroduce the litter box.   She is going to stay in the guest bathroom for a bit longer. She is fine in there.  Food, water, soft bed and pee pads.  And I visit her, just like I did when I first rescued her in 2008.   I haven't layed down on that hard floor and cried yet(and not going to either).  I did that a couple of weeks after I rescued her....she reached a paw out and patted my head...I cried more, only happy tears.

The picture is from this afternoon.


♥♥
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Tziva:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

groppet: So this week my little PITA princess discovered the paper shredder and I got home to the aftermath of a ticker tape parade. It gave me a nice laugh and i picked up my little angel, kissed her nose and called her a terrorist. Can't wait for her Chewy order to show up so she can stay outta my her stuff.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Happy birthday Tziva
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

groppet: So this week my little PITA princess discovered the paper shredder and I got home to the aftermath of a ticker tape parade.

Alternately:

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

sherpa18: groppet: So this week my little PITA princess discovered the paper shredder and I got home to the aftermath of a ticker tape parade.
Alternately:

[i.pinimg.com image 500x375]


I'm just glad it wasn't that bad 🤣
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Combustion: Tina loves Work From Home! It's a quiet place to sleep for 8 hours.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 364 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.