(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Man arrested for stripping. Wait, make that 'stripping bark.' No word if a g-string or tassels were involved   (kiro7.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Kenmore officers, KIRO-TV, Tree, arrest Friday, reports of a man, Trunk, Bark, inner layer  
waxbeans
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
🌿 the 🌴 alone
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Just trying to put herself through obedience school

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


And put some pants on.
 
Ow! That was my feelings!
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Me Like Bees - Naked Trees (Official Audio)
Youtube S47fVy9IcPY
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It's said that people often do this in an attempt to kill a tree.  I am guessing he wanted those trees gone for some selfish reason and thought he could get away with just girding the trees.

I am wondering if there is a way to save the trees by adding something to protect them, like plaster, or wrapping the trees back in bark, and then wrapping a sheet of some type around the bark to hold it in place?
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
the police have released a photo of the perpetrator with a possible accomplice:


th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Let's not mince words. He was murdering trees, which makes him a complete dickhead.
 
WhippingBoi [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
When I was in grade 5, some of us morons decided it would be "cool" to strip some of the bark off a gigantic birch tree at the edge of the school property. We put a noticeable scar in the tree before our teacher caught us and read us the riot act (and explained how horrible what we did was).

I felt terrible, and was terrified that we had killed the tree. But no, that thing continued to grow and thrive. I'd pass by it on my way home from school, even when I went to junior high and high school. Every time I came home from college, I'd make it a point to look in on old Mr. Birch to see how he was doing (and he was always doing well).

Then one time I came home to find that some developers had bulldozed it down in less than an hour in order to make room for some "new, desirable condos".

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Stripping Bark is my Goofy furry stage name.
 
hogans
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: I am wondering if there is a way to save the trees by adding something to protect them, like plaster, or wrapping the trees back in bark, and then wrapping a sheet of some type around the bark to hold it in place?


The bark is effectively the tree's circulatory system.  If I removed your arteries, how would you propose to replace them?  Remember, not only should they move blood around, butn they also have to give blood to every single cell of your body, and the clock's ticking...
 
Third rate whore in Toronto [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
And the dumb shall inherit the earth.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: When I was in grade 5, some of us morons decided it would be "cool" to strip some of the bark off a gigantic birch tree at the edge of the school property. We put a noticeable scar in the tree before our teacher caught us and read us the riot act (and explained how horrible what we did was).

I felt terrible, and was terrified that we had killed the tree. But no, that thing continued to grow and thrive. I'd pass by it on my way home from school, even when I went to junior high and high school. Every time I came home from college, I'd make it a point to look in on old Mr. Birch to see how he was doing (and he was always doing well).

Then one time I came home to find that some developers had bulldozed it down in less than an hour in order to make room for some "new, desirable condos".

[Fark user image 401x401]


Oh god, that's terrible. I'm so sorry.
 
blockhouse
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Maybe they were Bradford pear trees and the man read the Fark thread from earlier.  Nasty, semen-smelling, invasive, garbage trees.  If they were Bradford pears, he should get an award.
 
