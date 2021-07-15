 Skip to content
 
(Fox 8 Cleveland)   Quiet Ohio town cracks down on noise-- talking outside at night could get you fined   (fox8.com) divider line
    News, A-weighting, Sound, Decibel, nighttime decibel limit, SHEFFIELD LAKE, Councillor, Noise pollution, City of Sheffield Lake  
posted to Main » on 15 Jul 2021 at 5:50 PM



edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Just about any human activity beats 40 decibels.
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
media.makeameme.orgView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
BREAKING: Old people suck!
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
My friend scored a cool place in the hip part of Portland, right in the middle of everything. He thought it was cool...until he realized that when the bars close at 2, it gets incredibly loud and it's every night. Drunk people are loud. Very loud.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Combustion: My friend scored a cool place in the hip part of Portland, right in the middle of everything. He thought it was cool...until he realized that when the bars close at 2, it gets incredibly loud and it's every night. Drunk people are loud. Very loud.


They like to scream when they pee on the wall or sidewalk too, for an hour after the bar closes.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
What Karen complained?
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

edmo: Just about any human activity beats 40 decibels.


Came here for this. A human whispering typically hits 25-40 dB. A refrigerator hum typically hits 45 dB.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

BitwiseShift: Combustion: My friend scored a cool place in the hip part of Portland, right in the middle of everything. He thought it was cool...until he realized that when the bars close at 2, it gets incredibly loud and it's every night. Drunk people are loud. Very loud.

They like to scream when they pee on the wall or sidewalk too, for an hour after the bar closes.


I'd scream too if I was peeing for an hour!
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The only Ohioans I want to hear a peep from are the Deal sisters.
 
chevydeuce
‘’ 1 minute ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size


Living where I do, I can say that this is so, SO accurate.

/the law in TFA sounds pretty farking ridiculous
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Farkin Sheffield Village, amirite Cleveland Farkers? The far west side has become Karenland.

/so has the Southeast
//looking at you Solon and Bainbridge
///the Boomers and arseholes keep moving further away from the Cleveland metro IMO
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

