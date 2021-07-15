 Skip to content
South Carolina is banning those nasty trees your neighbor has that smell like Mother Nature gave them a handy
    Bradford pear, sale of Bradford pear trees  
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe see a doctor about that.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
A pussy willow?
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Mitchell and Webb Under the Linden Tree with Queen Victoria
Youtube aHze0SqB5Zg
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
i have smelled the nasty while getting a handy. okay with me.
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Remember allergies are plant bukake.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
OK, so it wasn't just me then.
 
Random Celebrity Insult Generator [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Gwenyth Paltrow on the scene with a wood chipper and gift baskets


/never realized how stupid of a name Gwenyth was until i typed it
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
God I hate those things.  Wet cement and dead fish mixed together is what they smell like to me.  They put them in everywhere around here and it reeks for a solid month every year.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Random Celebrity Insult Generator: Gwenyth Paltrow on the scene with a wood chipper and gift baskets


/never realized how stupid of a name Gwenyth was until i typed it


It's a little less stupid if you spell it correctly.
 
tzzhc4
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: [YouTube video: Mitchell and Webb Under the Linden Tree with Queen Victoria]


You beat me to it.
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Very brittle trees. They grow to a certain point them break in half
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 554x554]

Remember allergies are plant bukake.


We have non-native alders that can turn the air yellow. And Douglas firs (also non-native and the lumber industry is very dependent on them). And native white oaks that put out pollen, drop leaves, branches, 'widow makers' and acorns.  Something for every time of the year.
 
Gilligann
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I thought this was going to be about the dogwood tree.
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

natazha: leeksfromchichis: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 554x554]

Remember allergies are plant bukake.

We have non-native alders that can turn the air yellow. And Douglas firs (also non-native and the lumber industry is very dependent on them). And native white oaks that put out pollen, drop leaves, branches, 'widow makers' and acorns.  Something for every time of the year.


widow makers?
 
Vitamin_R [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I hate them, they are awful trees. They don't seem to be doing well around here though, in the last few years. Very few look healthy. It's almost as If the climate is changing...
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 1 minute ago  

tzzhc4: cowgirl toffee: [YouTube video: Mitchell and Webb Under the Linden Tree with Queen Victoria]

You beat me to it.


I'm surprised it took three posts.
 
Spawn_of_Cthulhu
‘’ 1 minute ago  
My mom used to call them "tuna fish trees."
 
