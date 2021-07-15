 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Hill)   Arkansas citizens wish they had closed the barn door now that the horses are shiatting all over the place   (thehill.com) divider line
28
    More: Obvious  
•       •       •

839 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Jul 2021 at 5:34 PM (22 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If people are to stupid to listen then they need to feel and if that feeling includes death the world will be a better place without them polluting it.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They come up to me with tears in their eyes and say "Sir, I wish you had forced me to get the vaccine."

No really. They actually did.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We've been seeing stories of "I thought it wasn't a big deal, I got sick and now I wish I'd taken this more seriously" for well over a year now. And it's been months since these jackwagons could have gotten vaccinated, and during that time we've seen similar stories about regretting not getting the vaccine.

I have a deep reserve of sympathy and empathy, but I've learned a lot in the last 16 months exactly where the limits of those feelings are. When it comes to dumbasses like these, I find I have nothing but apathy and a feeling that we're better off as a society, as a country, and as a species without them in it.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The world, very often, is not what I would describe as "overrun with justice".

But this is nice.
 
skyotter
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Horse hockey.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"It is heart-wrenching to see unvaccinated individuals come into the hospital with regret," said Ryan Dare, an infectious diseases physician at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock, NBC News reported.

Dare continued, "And by heart-wrenching, I mean mother-farking hilarious. These mumblefarks are all 'I can't breathe, help me!' and it's killing me just trying to keep a straight face."
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tekmo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The moment I begin to feel a little sympathy, I remind myself that these intransigent assholes probably infected five other people...and just like that, I'm right back to "Well, tough shiat, moron."
 
brizbon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

eurotrader: If people are to stupid to listen then they need to feel and if that feeling includes death the world will be a better place without them polluting it.


Too stupid
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I hate that I don't really give a shiat, I want to be the better person, but I'm tired and I'm done with feeling sorry for willfully contrarian people who should otherwise know better.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I literally only care about the collateral damage these people are causing, in the form of variant breeding and continuing to keep the community transmission high so people who don't have the option of getting vaccinated due to legit medical reasons catch it too.

Other than that though...

Fark 'em. We are better off without them.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
And the doctor says "Well, we tried to tell you, you farking idiots. Did you think we were lying, or what? I mean, what kind of absolute imbecile listens to a failed property developer over a doctor who's been practicing for 30 years, or the guy who has been head of the goddamn CDC all his professional life? I'm sorry you're going to die, dumbass, but you have nobody to blame but your own stupid self."
 
Lamberts Ho Man
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
If we get to the point of having to triage ICU and ventilator access again, they need to take into account vaccination status and the fact that getting deathly ill with COVID is now a choice in this country (barring extenuating circumstance such as immune-compromised, to young for vaccine, pre-existing conditions, etc.)
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The one that really pisses me off is the jackass who needed the double lung transplant.  Holy fark your ignorant, selfish asshole choice cost everyone a shiat ton of medical costs and probably meant some poor schlub didn't get the lungs they needed.  You farking asshole.

New rule - refuse the vaccine, no medical treatment if you catch Covid.  If it's fake/harmless like you say, shouldn't be an issue, right?
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

skyotter: Horse hockey.


Seeing as it's Arkansas (and Missouri, too) the correct term is Horse Puckey.  But only when the womenfolk and children were around.
 
farknozzle
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Priapetic: The one that really pisses me off is the jackass who needed the double lung transplant.  Holy fark your ignorant, selfish asshole choice cost everyone a shiat ton of medical costs and probably meant some poor schlub didn't get the lungs they needed.  You farking asshole.

New rule - refuse the vaccine, no medical treatment if you catch Covid.  If it's fake/harmless like you say, shouldn't be an issue, right?


THIS.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: skyotter: Horse hockey.

Seeing as it's Arkansas (and Missouri, too) the correct term is Horse Puckey.  But only when the womenfolk and children were around.


I don't know, man.  I feel like it's not a good idea to contradict Colonel Potter when he's already worked up.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Gosh! If only someone would have mentioned there was a vaccine!! If only...
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
We're going to see these stupid stories about stupid people forever.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

hissatsu: "It is heart-wrenching to see unvaccinated individuals come into the hospital with regret," said Ryan Dare, an infectious diseases physician at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock, NBC News reported.

Dare continued, "And by heart-wrenching, I mean mother-farking hilarious. These mumblefarks are all 'I can't breathe, help me!' and it's killing me just trying to keep a straight face."


Probably not, in all actually. Medicos are generally built different than Farkers; the gallows humor is somehow even darker but that's just to hide the fact that they actually care about other people.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It's always the states where the sun is baking people's brains to begin with that they have this sort of delayed epiphany. No wonder people would rather fly over.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: Dewey Fidalgo: skyotter: Horse hockey.

Seeing as it's Arkansas (and Missouri, too) the correct term is Horse Puckey.  But only when the womenfolk and children were around.

I don't know, man.  I feel like it's not a good idea to contradict Colonel Potter when he's already worked up.


LOL.

I'm just remembering my grandpa (in SW MO/NW AR) starting to say Horsesh...and then catching himself and saying Puckey.  To this day, my husband knows I'm serious when I say "That's a bunch of horseshiat" instead of bullshiat.   But I always hear my Grandpa when I say it.
 
Vitamin_R [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Awwwww... fark them
 
I should be in the kitchen [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: I hate that I don't really give a shiat, I want to be the better person, but I'm tired and I'm done with feeling sorry for willfully contrarian people who should otherwise know better.


Same.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The important thing is you showed those demonrats how smart you are and made them cry.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Subby sure mixed those metaphors like a pig with a blender.
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I hope none of these people infected young children. If they did, and a child died, I say they should be tried for manslaughter. Disgraceful.
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.