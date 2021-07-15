 Skip to content
(Fox 31 Denver)   TSA: Is that a glass replica assault rifle in your pocket, or are you just happy to see me   (kdvr.com) divider line
26
•       •       •

26 Comments     (+0 »)
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You Gotta be dumb as a rock to think that won't  be a problem when you go through security
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now that is farking stupid as shiat. If you try to bring a pink squirt gun on board the TSA will throw you in a room and throw away the room.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus what the fark is that thing?  Who would buy such a thing?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is what I was expecting:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a bong
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Arrest him for crimes against taste!
 
Purple_Urkle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That art is going to break in checked baggage.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Antics aside,
I feel the whole "letting the case drop to the floor while you grab the gun and start mowing down the enemy" cliche just isn't going to have as much of an impact here...

//Well, unless you're at a phish festival...
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighlanderRPI: That's a bong


That's my bet.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Priapetic: Jesus what the fark is that thing?  Who would buy such a thing?


People who worship guns.  Or at least fetishize them - and then the line still gets blurry, I'm not talking someone that owns a few guns and hunts or target shoots or whatnot, but straight up lunatics.
 
IamSporko
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I used to work at a trophy shop. We made these last place awards out of dummy grenades (captions read "You bombed") usually for golf tournament. One year the older lady who organized events tried flying with like 20 of these in her carry on. She told us she was detained for like an hour before the TSA realized she was old and they were just gag trophies.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: Now that is farking stupid as shiat. If you try to bring a pink squirt gun on board the TSA will throw you in a room and throw away the room.


Because of "gun" or because it can hold more than 3oz of liquid?
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UltimaCS: This is what I was expecting:
[Fark user image 360x360]


Cool. I want that.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: You Gotta be dumb as a rock to think that won't  be a problem when you go through security


No shiat. It's like trying to get into a sporting event with a knife. They don't have time to measure the blade or see if it's real. There's just a blanket policy in place: No blades. Same here, the policy is no guns, nothing that looks like a gun. They aren't going to check out every fake gun. And if they didn't bother, then someone would find a way to hollow out a super soaker and hide a real gun inside.

Now that I typed that, it's a pretty terrifying thought, but it might play well in a movie...
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cannabisnow.comView Full Size

Sounds like a dab rig.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile, replicas of explosive devices like hand grenades are "always prohibited" from both carry-on and checked bags, the TSA notes.

soundandvision.comView Full Size
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighlanderRPI: That's a bong


Or dildo if brave enough.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: You Gotta be dumb as a rock to think that won't  be a problem when you go through security


You don't know what we've been seeing them missing. They've never gotten something on the first leg of my trip
 
The Irrelevant Gamer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More than twenty years ago while I was in France I bought a novelty lighter in the shape of a gun because reasons, and then forgot it was in my backpack when I was boarding my flight back to the United States.

Security obviously had a problem with that, but although I remembered how to say "C'est ne pas un pistolet," I could not for the life of me remember the word for lighter, and it was out of fuel so I couldn't demonstrate. Not that pulling the trigger would have been very smart. Eventually I mimed smoking enough for them to figure it out, I checked it at the gate, and they thankfully let me fly home.

/CSB
//not on any no fly lists
///French for lighter is briquet
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Priapetic: Jesus what the fark is that thing?  Who would buy such a thing?


You're crazy if you can't see how awesome that would look hanging on a wall of faux wood paneling between a couple of velvet Elvis paintings.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Micro-penised charckle-fark.
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: Priapetic: Jesus what the fark is that thing?  Who would buy such a thing?

You're crazy if you can't see how awesome that would look hanging on a wall of faux wood paneling between a couple of velvet Elvis paintings.


My family gave a velvet elvis as a gag gift one year, my mind still defaults to it when I hear "fugly".
 
wejash [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Purple_Urkle: That art is going to break in checked baggage.


You say that like it's a bad thing.

Oh and "art?"
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: Priapetic: Jesus what the fark is that thing?  Who would buy such a thing?

You're crazy if you can't see how awesome that would look hanging on a wall of faux wood paneling between a couple of velvet Elvis paintings.


See?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Breathtaking.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: Louisiana_Sitar_Club: Priapetic: Jesus what the fark is that thing?  Who would buy such a thing?

You're crazy if you can't see how awesome that would look hanging on a wall of faux wood paneling between a couple of velvet Elvis paintings.

See?

[Fark user image 433x540]

Breathtaking.

s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size


**Alannah Myles intensifies**
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Priapetic: Jesus what the fark is that thing?  Who would buy such a thing?


The more money people have the tackier their tastes run. Old money, new money, doesn't matter. Most of the time their taste is all in their mouth.
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

