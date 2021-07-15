 Skip to content
 
(Religion News Service)   Article asks "why do some younger evangelicals leaving the faith?" Most likely because they lost it   (religionnews.com)
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hmmm, so basically it's a generational situation.

The younger ones tend to side with what Christ was teaching; the older ones? Clinging on to using the Bible as a platform to justify their biases.

If I'm GOPers, I'm looking at this and realizing I could get farked badly in the next 10 years, even with voter suppression.
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rwa2play: Hmmm, so basically it's a generational situation.

The younger ones tend to side with what Christ was teaching; the older ones? Clinging on to using the Bible as a platform to justify their biases.

If I'm GOPers, I'm looking at this and realizing I could get farked badly in the next 10 years, even with voter suppression.


They're intent on gerrymandering and SCOTUS to impose their will on the majority of Americans. It's like how newspeak was going to make thought crime impossible. They're going to save souls by creating their version of Gilead.
 
mr-b [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe because they have been taught lies their whole lives? These people have no clue who Jesus is and He will be the first to tell them that.

Their "faith" is based on a works based derivative of scripture that keeps them locked into a certain denomination, which bleeds them until they either wake up or die.


Matthew 23:13"But woe to you, scribes and Pharisees, hypocrites! For you shut up the kingdom of heaven against men; for you neither go in yourselves, nor do you allow those who are entering to go in. 14Woe to you, scribes and Pharisees, hypocrites! For you devour widows' houses, and for a pretense make long prayers. Therefore you will receive greater condemnation.
15"Woe to you, scribes and Pharisees, hypocrites! For you travel land and sea to win one proselyte, and when he is won, you make him twice as much a son of hell as yourselves.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mixed feelings about this piece:

On the one hand, sure, ex-evangelicals as a body are pretty negative about the Republican party, myself included, and I'm sure that the increasing divergence between American Christianity and progressive values isn't helping the religion.

On the other hand, I still get a strong whiff of polemicism off this article:

"Several of those interviewed during my research mentioned how politics had influenced the theology of white evangelicalism in the United States."

"Several," he says. So how many people attributed the loss of their faith or "evangelical identity" to things other than politics? He doesn't say.

While "White Evangelical identity" has taken a nosedive in the last two decades, Christianity in the US has been politicized for a very long time, and the last 20 years have seen other tremendous shifts in American society, specifically the use of ubiquitous high-speed internet for both research and the creation of social networks for people with locally-unpopular viewpoints, as well as increasingly sympathetic and nuanced media portrayals of "nones" or non-believers. Unlike previous points in history, these shifts have made it much easier to research both religious claims and skeptical points of view, and for people who reject the religion they grew up with to not feel as thought they are alone, defective, or monstrous.

There is a certain progressive evangelical Christian strain that absolutely loves to blame politicized Christianity for Christianity's loss of cultural cachet, because this argument allows them to deflect a problem that is ultimately bigger: Lots of people just plain old don't believe that Christianity is true. They do not believe that its factual or moral claims are sufficiently supported for them to believe in it. And while Christians behaving badly in large numbers might constitute evidence against some of Christianity's moral claims, Christians behaving morally or progressively does not prove its factual claims.

Even if you could somehow prove that Jesus had 21st-century progressive sexual ethics and political views (good luck with that,) that would still be insufficient to prove that God exists or is anything like the Christians say he is, that Jesus did all the stuff that is written about him, or that Christianity's spiritual cosmology is anywhere close to accurate. And in order to be an evangelical, you need to actually believe that stuff is true, which is something progressive evangelicals who write pieces like this one try very hard to avoid talking about.
 
dothemath
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
If Jesus ever does come back can you imagine how many birthday parties hes gonna get invited to?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Many of them are leaving in ambulances, heading for respirator city over at the hospital, straight from summer camp.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Maybe it's because they are smart enough not to believe the fairy tales any more?


it only took me to second grade to realize it was all a story...
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Maybe they just look at the mixing of religion, politics and hate as total BS and want nothing to do with it.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Modern Christianity, at least in America, is Moloch-worship.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Mixed feelings about this piece:

On the one hand, sure, ex-evangelicals as a body are pretty negative about the Republican party, myself included, and I'm sure that the increasing divergence between American Christianity and progressive values isn't helping the religion.

On the other hand, I still get a strong whiff of polemicism off this article:

"Several of those interviewed during my research mentioned how politics had influenced the theology of white evangelicalism in the United States."

"Several," he says. So how many people attributed the loss of their faith or "evangelical identity" to things other than politics? He doesn't say.

While "White Evangelical identity" has taken a nosedive in the last two decades, Christianity in the US has been politicized for a very long time, and the last 20 years have seen other tremendous shifts in American society, specifically the use of ubiquitous high-speed internet for both research and the creation of social networks for people with locally-unpopular viewpoints, as well as increasingly sympathetic and nuanced media portrayals of "nones" or non-believers. Unlike previous points in history, these shifts have made it much easier to research both religious claims and skeptical points of view, and for people who reject the religion they grew up with to not feel as thought they are alone, defective, or monstrous.

There is a certain progressive evangelical Christian strain that absolutely loves to blame politicized Christianity for Christianity's loss of cultural cachet, because this argument allows them to deflect a problem that is ultimately bigger: Lots of people just plain old don't believe that Christianity is true. They do not believe that its factual or moral claims are sufficiently supported for them to believe in it. And while Christians behaving badly in large numbers might constitute evidence against some of Christianity's moral claims, Christians behaving morally or progressively does not prove its factual claims.

Even if you could somehow prove that Jesus had 21st-century progressive sexual ethics and political views (good luck with that,) that would still be insufficient to prove that God exists or is anything like the Christians say he is, that Jesus did all the stuff that is written about him, or that Christianity's spiritual cosmology is anywhere close to accurate. And in order to be an evangelical, you need to actually believe that stuff is true, which is something progressive evangelicals who write pieces like this one try very hard to avoid talking about.


In of the great myths about politics today is the idea that we need to get religion out of politics.

This is not an actual problem.

The issue is getting politics out of religion.    Anyone who knows the actual history of the abortion issue since Row v. Wade understands this.
 
jclaggett
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Jon is *very* disappointed.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
12349876
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

steklo: Maybe it's because they are smart enough not to believe the fairy tales any more?


it only took me to second grade to realize it was all a story...


Nope, they're just all believing in Q now.  Self identified Evangelicals who don't go to church are even more supportive of Trump than those who do go to church.
 
veale728
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Subby can grammar good.

I was raised Catholic. Only went to Church sporadically after age 12 or so... haven't been in at least 15 years. Religion holds us back as a species.
 
synithium
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The more information people have access to, the less likely they are to require some religious dude to tell what they can and can't do, who they can or can't love c or who is a bad person or not based on religious dogma.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

steklo: Maybe it's because they are smart enough not to believe the fairy tales any more?

it only took me to second grade to realize it was all a story...


That's you, but a lot of people are raised from childhood and essentially brainwashed into cognitive dissonance on the subject.  It's not easy to overcome that.

I know a few who have, and every story I've heard has been essentially, "something awful happened to someone close to me who didn't deserve it, and I can't believe in a god that would create a universe that allowed that".  Probably while a bunch of people were issuing platitudes like, "it's God's mysterious plan" or whatever.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Todays organized religion doesnt have as much influence to milk the plebs of their earnings as it once used to.
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Finding hundreds of corpes in Ireland and thousands of corpses in Canada might have something to do with it.  The church should have thought of that before imprisoning hundreds of thousands of people for being poor or first nations.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

mr-b: But woe to you, scribes and Pharisees, hypocrites!


This is your daily exhortation to go research who the Pharisees actually were outside the gospels. Pharisees were considered moderate reformers at the time, and almost all extant Rabbinical Judaism is descended from their traditions. The writers of the New Testament deliberately went out of their way to cast them in the worst light possible, making them evil/stupid and being blown away and unable to respond to whatever thing Jesus was saying at the time. It was a calculated smear, and Jews across Europe paid the price for millennia.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

synithium: The more information people have access to, the less likely they are to require some religious dude to tell what they can and can't do


Religion starts as an effort to provide a comforting explanation in the face of the ignorance, then it becomes a community social structure.  Anything that chips away at one of those pillars weakens it, but the first one is particularly susceptible to erosion by education and science.  Sometimes the second pillar is strong enough to hold people when there's no good alternative available.
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The evangelicals got involved in politics in order to lift politics up. Instead, politics dragged them down.
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

blastoh: The issue is getting politics out of religion. Anyone who knows the actual history of the abortion issue since Row v. Wade understands this.


Best way to cross a stream?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: synithium: The more information people have access to, the less likely they are to require some religious dude to tell what they can and can't do

Religion starts as an effort to provide a comforting explanation in the face of the ignorance, then it becomes a community social structure.  Anything that chips away at one of those pillars weakens it, but the first one is particularly susceptible to erosion by education and science.  Sometimes the second pillar is strong enough to hold people when there's no good alternative available.


But now we have the internet, so who needs a good alternative when we have a bad one.

LOOK UPON ME!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
About 10% of them are born gay. Reason Number ___.

(singing)

Born Gay, as free as the grass grows
As free as the wind blows
As Gay as can be!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: That's you, but a lot of people are raised from childhood and essentially brainwashed into cognitive dissonance on the subject.


I consider myself lucky. I know lots of people close to me that still believe in their religion of choice. It's fine, they know not to bother me with it, I don't bother explaining to them about science.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

iToad: The evangelicals got involved in politics in order to lift politics up. Instead, politics dragged them down.


Mixing politics, religion, sport and business ruins both or all of them.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
FTA:
"This is only a sample of interviewee comments I heard indicating a growing disaffection with the political stances and alliances of white evangelicalism. They represent a growing movement of "exvangelicals" - those who grew up in the faith but have since abandoned it.

The staunch resistance to civil unions, transgender rights and women's equality, along with the inability of white evangelicalism to grapple with its racialized and patriarchal structu​res, is misaligned with some of these younger perspectives today."

Hosea 8:7: "For they have sown the wind, and they shall reap the whirlwind."
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I feel sad that young people no longer believe in unicorns.

But my horn shalt thou exalt like the horn of an unicorn: I shall be anointed with fresh oil.
Psalm 92:10
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

steklo: Maybe it's because they are smart enough not to believe the fairy tales any more?


it only took me to second grade to realize it was all a story...


I think the picture is more complex and even more complex than saying it is the faullt of the GOP whackadoodles. I suspect a good number who are leaving are switching churches not political or religious beliefs.  Are they just moving to old school denominations like Methodist or are they switching to new school evangelical churches like Vineyard.  Bet there is a lot of that relative to simply leaving all religion behind.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

TedCruz'sCrazyDad: But my horn shalt thou exalt like the horn of an unicorn: I shall be anointed with fresh oil.
Psalm 92:10


The glitter of the horn of a unicorn shoots up in the air, falls upon me, and I now sparkle so bright.
Psalm 92:11
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: synithium: The more information people have access to, the less likely they are to require some religious dude to tell what they can and can't do

Religion starts as an effort to provide a comforting explanation in the face of the ignorance, then it becomes a community social structure.  Anything that chips away at one of those pillars weakens it, but the first one is particularly susceptible to erosion by education and science.  Sometimes the second pillar is strong enough to hold people when there's no good alternative available.


And that's the thing about a lot of these discussions that really perplexes me: A lot of religion advocates seem to think that if the community and values are good, the content of the "explanations" should just be taken for granted, which seems like an ass-backward way of arguing in favor of something you think is actually real.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

TedCruz'sCrazyDad: I feel sad that young people no longer believe in unicorns.

But my horn shalt thou exalt like the horn of an unicorn: I shall be anointed with fresh oil.
Psalm 92:10


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Godscrack
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


They try so hard to scare. Sometimes they just give it away
 
12349876
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

SimonElectric: steklo: Maybe it's because they are smart enough not to believe the fairy tales any more?


it only took me to second grade to realize it was all a story...

I think the picture is more complex and even more complex than saying it is the faullt of the GOP whackadoodles. I suspect a good number who are leaving are switching churches not political or religious beliefs.  Are they just moving to old school denominations like Methodist or are they switching to new school evangelical churches like Vineyard.  Bet there is a lot of that relative to simply leaving all religion behind.


I think a lot of them are going "Secular Evangelical".  You can skip Sunday Morning, you can skip any kind of worship or prayer, and you can still keep a ton of the culture.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: But now we have the internet, so who needs a good alternative when we have a bad one.


Definitely a problem.  When I was a kid there were people who believed in psychics or whatever, but they had to find each other in real life.  Now they can easily do that on the Internet and it allows them to form sustainable and even growing communities that create a bandwagon effect - after all, how can everyone you talk to be wrong about something?

The socially susceptible people find each other so much more easily these days.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I was just talking to the wife about religious people yesterday and how god-damned horny they are and how they cheat on each other have how they are having more sex then people who aren't as religious.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Atheist here, and a serious answer (DNRTFA):
Let's face it, most religious "belief" is junk people's parents forced on them when they were children. Much of it is emphasized via peer pressure and familial pressure to conform. By itself, religion is not at all compelling. It doesn't answer questions. Actually, to clarify, it discourages questions and encourages people to just believe whatever the religious authority tells them. When you ask a religious person what to do about real-world problems (like mental illness, for example), most of them tell you to pray on it or read the sacred text or other useless bullshiat. When religion has to compete on equal footing with other things, like science and art and entertainment, as opposed to being propped up by the government (at all levels) like it was for at least 200 years, it can't. Compete, that is.

When most people have a choice between sitting in a church and listening to somebody drone on OR sleep in, watch a game, go to the park, have brunch, etc., most sane people choose to do anything but go to church.

And of course, because it's always worth mentioning, no religion has earned the right to tell the rest of us how to live, given the racism, sexism and homophobia that all of them are guilty of enabling. And the kid farking. And the child abuse and the spousal abuse, and the slavery, etc. Religion has never had the high ground nor the moral authority that it has always claimed, and we've just somewhat recently gotten enough people to recognize that here. I don't think we've uncovered even 20% of the kid farking covered up and enabled by the various religions, for example. The Catholic Church isn't the only evil entity responsible for covering up that shiat, I guarantee you every single denomination that exists has done it, it just hasn't made the news yet. When some religious dipshiat starts babbling about how terrible the unchurched are, just mention that and I have a feeling you won't have to worry about talking to them anymore. And nothing of value will be lost.

Religion hasn't become corrupt. It was ALWAYS corrupt. From the very beginning. It's a giant scam and the more people who realize it, the better.
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Rwa2play: Hmmm, so basically it's a generational situation.

The younger ones tend to side with what Christ was teaching; the older ones? Clinging on to using the Bible as a platform to justify their biases.

If I'm GOPers, I'm looking at this and realizing I could get farked badly in the next 10 years, even with voter suppression.


If you think there are no millennial or zoomer republicans you are living a very sheltered life.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Any person beyond the age of six that believes in an invisible sky lord is mentally ill.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Behemoth - The Apostasy (2007) - Full Album
Youtube aStgRzHZna4

I blame the devil's music for The Apostasy.
 
