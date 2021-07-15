 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Credit cards are an innovative financial tool that can help you obtain services you need like purchasing insurance, getting medical care, calling in airstrikes, buy home survWAIT...what?   (19fortyfive.com) divider line
28
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Transformers Call Centre.mov
Youtube lbfV7EQpz_I
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
<sigh> The platinum card folks get all the perks....
 
stuffy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Damn that news is so old it has moss growing on it.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Do you get double miles for air strikes?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
So wait. There is a way to verify the veracity of the callers request and this can be done on a line that isn't secure?
Interesting.
 
Mouser
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Well, at least he didn't have to shoot up a Coke machine to get money for the call.

Strangelove - Answer-to-Coke
Youtube ry2n4v9G4_k
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Do you get double miles for air strikes?


Lulz.

/I'm a total whore for airline miles.
 
El Dudereno
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

stuffy: Damn that news is so old it has moss growing on it.


Moss and about a hundred advertisements per square inch.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
That was only the second time the US used SEALs in combat since Vietnam.  The very first insertion was completely FUBAR, and they dropped a 4-man team into an unsurvivable squall.
 
spiritplumber
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

waxbeans: So wait. There is a way to verify the veracity of the callers request and this can be done on a line that isn't secure?
Interesting.


There's authentication codes. Back then you couldn't really encrypt field radios.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

spiritplumber: waxbeans: So wait. There is a way to verify the veracity of the callers request and this can be done on a line that isn't secure?
Interesting.

There's authentication codes. Back then you couldn't really encrypt field radios.


😎
 
baorao
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Or, trade in your points and do it yourself.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
In before the inevitable "I use cash for everything" Farkers enter the chat.
 
Spego
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Since 1993, American Express Concierge has offered its clients the service of calling of an ironclad to assist them - anywhere in the globe

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

El Dudereno: stuffy: Damn that news is so old it has moss growing on it.

Moss and about a hundred advertisements per square inch.


And mostly for RWNJ stuff like "Golly gee-whiz, how do you feel about a Trump/DeSantis ticket in 2024?"
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Fireproof: El Dudereno: stuffy: Damn that news is so old it has moss growing on it.

Moss and about a hundred advertisements per square inch.

And mostly for RWNJ stuff like "Golly gee-whiz, how do you feel about a Trump/DeSantis ticket in 2024?"


Or my personal favorite:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Who takes a credit card into combat? Let alone a seal team?
 
Jeff5
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
For folks too young to remember it, the invasion of Grenada was a hasty mission intended primarily to get the 241 dead Marines two days earlier in Beirut off the front pages. The invasion force was not integrated, couldn't talk to each other and had no maps, many of them navigating using tourist brochures. Forces were not deployed based on suitability but immediate availability, with airborne and Ranger units deploying directly from their home bases.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Clint Eastwood made a movie about the US invasion of Grenada?

That's like making a movie about a Globetrotters season against the Washington Generals.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Spego: [Fark user image image 512x288]


Stitch Jones was my first thought as well.
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Jeff5: For folks too young to remember it, the invasion of Grenada was a hasty mission intended primarily to get the 241 dead Marines two days earlier in Beirut off the front pages. The invasion force was not integrated, couldn't talk to each other and had no maps, many of them navigating using tourist brochures. Forces were not deployed based on suitability but immediate availability, with airborne and Ranger units deploying directly from their home bases.


Correct. The whole thing was a Wag the Dog shiatshow.

Now if you'll excuse me, I'm off to ogle Anne Heche in a sweater.
 
El Dudereno
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Fireproof: Fireproof: El Dudereno: stuffy: Damn that news is so old it has moss growing on it.

Moss and about a hundred advertisements per square inch.

And mostly for RWNJ stuff like "Golly gee-whiz, how do you feel about a Trump/DeSantis ticket in 2024?"

Or my personal favorite:

[Fark user image image 422x750]


People who click on those ads on purpose deserve to be on every email spammer's list.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

baorao: Or, trade in your points and do it yourself.
[Fark user image image 425x326]


Pepsi should have had to pay up
 
El Dudereno
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Clint Eastwood made a movie about the US invasion of Grenada?

That's like making a movie about a Globetrotters season against the Washington Generals.


It was really a movie about Clint Eastwood being a badass gunnery sergeant. Grenada just provided a means to further the plot to a nice climax.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Clint Eastwood made a movie about the US invasion of Grenada?

That's like making a movie about a Globetrotters season against the Washington Generals.


Pretty good movie though
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

bigdog1960: Who takes a credit card into combat? Let alone a seal team?


A well prepared seal team.
 
Peki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
And here I was thinking it was by monitoring purchases from the credit card and getting the location from a book title or something.

/why yes I overthink things, why do you ask?
 
