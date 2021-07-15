 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(9News (Australia))   Thanks humans, the world's most endangered marine mammal is now 'abandoned' to extinction   (9news.com.au) divider line
49
    More: Sad, Ship, Watercraft, small boat, Sea Shepherd, Farley Mowat, half dozen, larger vessel, Boats  
•       •       •

2373 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Jul 2021 at 6:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



49 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
joshiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's almost as if we did this on porpoise.

/ I'll see myself out
 
frankb00th
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Last white rhino nods in understanding. Wait, he can't.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

joshiz: It's almost as if we did this on porpoise.

/ I'll see myself out


For all intensive porpoises, even.
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Take THAT, marine life!
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  
JFC, this is where we, as humans, have got to - causing the extinction on a species to feed an insane Chinese food preference and make money.

Bravo.

/to be fair, this is emblematic of most other human failures, eg cigarettes, pollution, etc
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have Biden call up the president of mexico and say "Don't allow fishing in the zone.  IF you do we nuke mexico city, and keep nuking a city per day until you stop the fishing in the zone"

Problem solved.

What is Mexico going to do?  Allow fishing in the exclusion zone and just let mexico city get glassed?
 
Osama bin Limbaugh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just what are they doing to help billionaires live in space?  They're bringing it on themselves.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It appears that fisheries authorities want to drive the vaquita to extinction," the expert said.'

Pssst.  Wanna know a secret?  They don't care one way or the other.
 
GrinzGrimly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do we really need to blame 'humans' for this, or is it ok to go ahead and blame 'the Mexicans' in this case without it being portrayed as racist.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Have Biden call up the president of mexico and say "Don't allow fishing in the zone.  IF you do we nuke mexico city, and keep nuking a city per day until you stop the fishing in the zone"

Problem solved.

What is Mexico going to do?  Allow fishing in the exclusion zone and just let mexico city get glassed?


Depends on how much $ the industry offers to keep fishing in the zone.  Same as here.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GrinzGrimly: Do we really need to blame 'humans' for this, or is it ok to go ahead and blame 'the Mexicans' in this case without it being portrayed as racist.


Yeah, I am not taking responsibility for the extinction.  I am willing to have the US use atomic fusion weapons against mexico to save the vaquita.  Just farking glass Mexico city.
 
goodncold
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So that article from yesterday seems to get confirmed with these little stories each day.

We have as a species about 10 years until the collapse of our economy which is based on an  unsustainable extraction of natural resources.

I hope you all like the taste of soylent green.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GrinzGrimly: Do we really need to blame 'humans' for this, or is it ok to go ahead and blame 'the Mexicans' in this case without it being portrayed as racist.


The right wing is gonna be so confused on this issue.  On the one hand, fark the environment and every animal in it if there is money to be made.  On the other hand, they can use this to argue that the Mexicans are evil and irresponsible.  Will their climate ignorance when out over their ethnic bigotry?  Stay tuned to find out.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

goodncold: So that article from yesterday seems to get confirmed with these little stories each day.

We have as a species about 10 years until the collapse of our economy which is based on an  unsustainable extraction of natural resources.

I hope you all like the taste of soylent green.


Well. Bye.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Billy Liar: AmbassadorBooze: Have Biden call up the president of mexico and say "Don't allow fishing in the zone.  IF you do we nuke mexico city, and keep nuking a city per day until you stop the fishing in the zone"

Problem solved.

What is Mexico going to do?  Allow fishing in the exclusion zone and just let mexico city get glassed?

Depends on how much $ the industry offers to keep fishing in the zone.  Same as here.


The fishing industry has enough money to pay mexico so that glassing mexico city is worth it?
 
GORDON
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Ah, because the Chinese like to eat weird things.  Again.

Hey china , just 12 or 13 more times and we might get angry.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
So that's a shame, but it sounds like this thing was probably evolutionarily farked anyway. It had a tiny range, the smallest of any marine mammal, and it has close relatives in more temperate climates while it is the only surviving member of its genus in a tropical climate. Human farkery is definitely the causative factor in it happening now (or very soon), but nature would have dealt with it eventually.
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

goodncold: So that article from yesterday seems to get confirmed with these little stories each day.

We have as a species about 10 years until the collapse of our economy which is based on an  unsustainable extraction of natural resources.

I hope you all like the taste of soylent green.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cnocnanrionnag [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I'm Samuel L. Jackson style tired of hearing about these "delicacies" being in demand in a certianpartoftheworldwhichwecannotname at the expense of the endangered animals which provide them.

I am equally finished with those in thesamepartoftheworldwhichwecannotname who THINK they need the spleen of a bear or the fin of a shark or the horn of a rhino in order to get a longer, harder and faster boner.

There aren't strong enough Fark you's to tell you.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
So long and thanks for all the fish.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

GrinzGrimly: Do we really need to blame 'humans' for this, or is it ok to go ahead and blame 'the Mexicans' in this case without it being portrayed as racist.


Actually, FTA...

The nets are set for totoaba, a fish whose swim bladder is a delicacy in China, and sells for thousands of dollars per kilogram.

The Mexicans are just catering to the Chinese, so blame the Chinese if anyone.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

goodncold: So that article from yesterday seems to get confirmed with these little stories each day.

We have as a species about 10 years until the collapse of our economy which is based on an  unsustainable extraction of natural resources.

I hope you all like the taste of soylent green.


If our food system collapses, humans will not be the most efficient source of food. We might have to turn to something much more horrific: grains and legumes.
 
The Irrelevant Gamer
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

GrinzGrimly: Do we really need to blame 'humans' for this, or is it ok to go ahead and blame 'the Mexicans' in this case without it being portrayed as racist.


Actually I'm pretty sure you can blame the Chinese since they are paying the Mexican fishermen stupid prices for a fish bladder from the same region. It will still be portrayed as racist though.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

NobleHam: goodncold: So that article from yesterday seems to get confirmed with these little stories each day.

We have as a species about 10 years until the collapse of our economy which is based on an  unsustainable extraction of natural resources.

I hope you all like the taste of soylent green.

If our food system collapses, humans will not be the most efficient source of food. We might have to turn to something much more horrific: grains and legumes.


Heck, almost anyone with a yard could get an amazing amount of calories from potatoes and onions.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Have Biden call up the president of mexico and say "Don't allow fishing in the zone.  IF you do we nuke mexico city, and keep nuking a city per day until you stop the fishing in the zone"

Problem solved.

What is Mexico going to do?  Allow fishing in the exclusion zone and just let mexico city get glassed?


User name checks out.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

cnocnanrionnag: I'm Samuel L. Jackson style tired of hearing about these "delicacies" being in demand in a certianpartoftheworldwhichwecannotname at the expense of the endangered animals which provide them.

I am equally finished with those in thesamepartoftheworldwhichwecannotname who THINK they need the spleen of a bear or the fin of a shark or the horn of a rhino in order to get a longer, harder and faster boner.

There aren't strong enough Fark you's to tell you.


We (the US government) should taint the supply stream of fake boner remedies with insta death nano bots.  Some guy thinks he has rhino horn and snorts it, next thing he knows, his dick is falling off and he is bleeding out all his other holes.  Whatever it takes to eliminate the fake juju boner medicine industry.  Fark these backwater bat eating idiots.
 
mchaboud
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

GrinzGrimly: Do we really need to blame 'humans' for this, or is it ok to go ahead and blame 'the Mexicans' in this case without it being portrayed as racist.


Wow. Mexicans aren't humans?  That's pretty farked up, dude.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: GrinzGrimly: Do we really need to blame 'humans' for this, or is it ok to go ahead and blame 'the Mexicans' in this case without it being portrayed as racist.

Actually, FTA...

The nets are set for totoaba, a fish whose swim bladder is a delicacy in China, and sells for thousands of dollars per kilogram.

The Mexicans are just catering to the Chinese, so blame the Chinese if anyone.


why not both.jpg
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

NobleHam: goodncold: So that article from yesterday seems to get confirmed with these little stories each day.

We have as a species about 10 years until the collapse of our economy which is based on an  unsustainable extraction of natural resources.

I hope you all like the taste of soylent green.

If our food system collapses, humans will not be the most efficient source of food. We might have to turn to something much more horrific: grains and legumes.


I am willing to glass china an mexico just so I don't have to farking eat quinoa.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Smackledorfer: If our food system collapses, humans will not be the most efficient source of food. We might have to turn to something much more horrific: grains and legumes.


Heck, almost anyone with a yard could get an amazing amount of calories from potatoes and onions.


I'm down with alcohol and pierogi until the end of time.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Billy Liar: AmbassadorBooze: Have Biden call up the president of mexico and say "Don't allow fishing in the zone.  IF you do we nuke mexico city, and keep nuking a city per day until you stop the fishing in the zone"

Problem solved.

What is Mexico going to do?  Allow fishing in the exclusion zone and just let mexico city get glassed?

Depends on how much $ the industry offers to keep fishing in the zone.  Same as here.

The fishing industry has enough money to pay mexico so that glassing mexico city is worth it?


Well, whaddya gonna do?  Threaten to drop an A-bomb every time you want somebody to do something?  Gonna drop a lot of A-bombs.  So you save some dolphins but you kill 15 million people.  I don't want to see the dolphins gone, either, but there seems to be something in between "nothing" and "mass genocide" that might be done.  Offer them Texas and Arizona in exchange for the dolphins.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

The Irrelevant Gamer: GrinzGrimly: Do we really need to blame 'humans' for this, or is it ok to go ahead and blame 'the Mexicans' in this case without it being portrayed as racist.

Actually I'm pretty sure you can blame the Chinese since they are paying the Mexican fishermen stupid prices for a fish bladder from the same region. It will still be portrayed as racist though.


Seriously, fark the Chinese.  They don't give a shiat about the environment, human rights, science, nothing gets in the way of their farked up appetite or their backwards ideology.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: AmbassadorBooze: Billy Liar: AmbassadorBooze: Have Biden call up the president of mexico and say "Don't allow fishing in the zone.  IF you do we nuke mexico city, and keep nuking a city per day until you stop the fishing in the zone"

Problem solved.

What is Mexico going to do?  Allow fishing in the exclusion zone and just let mexico city get glassed?

Depends on how much $ the industry offers to keep fishing in the zone.  Same as here.

The fishing industry has enough money to pay mexico so that glassing mexico city is worth it?

Well, whaddya gonna do?  Threaten to drop an A-bomb every time you want somebody to do something?  Gonna drop a lot of A-bombs.  So you save some dolphins but you kill 15 million people.  I don't want to see the dolphins gone, either, but there seems to be something in between "nothing" and "mass genocide" that might be done.  Offer them Texas and Arizona in exchange for the dolphins.


People are easy to replace.  The Mexicans and Chinese are literally genociding a species.  Sacrificing a city isn't genocide, unless the people of Mexico city are a subspecies or a distinct variant.  And I am fairly certain there are enough people from the area outside of mexico city to not have the gene variants extinctintified.  So it wouldn't even be true genocide.  Just citycide.

I am totally fine with dropping atomic fusion weapons to get people to do what is right.  Glass mexico city and I bet a whole lot of countries get with the program and start protecting natural resouces when they find out biden is tough.

Is diplomacy going to work?  I doubt it.  So the only solution to save the vaquita is to nuke mexico city if they don't immediately stop the fishing in the area.
 
Mithiwithi [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: AmbassadorBooze: Billy Liar: AmbassadorBooze: Have Biden call up the president of mexico and say "Don't allow fishing in the zone.  IF you do we nuke mexico city, and keep nuking a city per day until you stop the fishing in the zone"

Problem solved.

What is Mexico going to do?  Allow fishing in the exclusion zone and just let mexico city get glassed?

Depends on how much $ the industry offers to keep fishing in the zone.  Same as here.

The fishing industry has enough money to pay mexico so that glassing mexico city is worth it?

Well, whaddya gonna do?  Threaten to drop an A-bomb every time you want somebody to do something?


That's the account's whole schtick, actually. No matter what the problem at hand, that account's proposed solution is a heaping helping of the ol' ultraviolence. Either put it on your ignore list or farkie it and avoid responding, that's my advice. Honestly, I'm probably giving it more attention than it deserves just commenting on your reply to it.
 
Xetal
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

goodncold: So that article from yesterday seems to get confirmed with these little stories each day.

We have as a species about 10 years until the collapse of our economy which is based on an  unsustainable extraction of natural resources.

I hope you all like the taste of soylent green.


The taste of Soylent Green? It varies from person to person.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

NobleHam: So that's a shame, but it sounds like this thing was probably evolutionarily farked anyway. It had a tiny range, the smallest of any marine mammal, and it has close relatives in more temperate climates while it is the only surviving member of its genus in a tropical climate. Human farkery is definitely the causative factor in it happening now (or very soon), but nature would have dealt with it eventually.


It's also kinda derpy looking.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Mithiwithi: Billy Liar: AmbassadorBooze: Billy Liar: AmbassadorBooze: Have Biden call up the president of mexico and say "Don't allow fishing in the zone.  IF you do we nuke mexico city, and keep nuking a city per day until you stop the fishing in the zone"

Problem solved.

What is Mexico going to do?  Allow fishing in the exclusion zone and just let mexico city get glassed?

Depends on how much $ the industry offers to keep fishing in the zone.  Same as here.

The fishing industry has enough money to pay mexico so that glassing mexico city is worth it?

Well, whaddya gonna do?  Threaten to drop an A-bomb every time you want somebody to do something?

That's the account's whole schtick, actually. No matter what the problem at hand, that account's proposed solution is a heaping helping of the ol' ultraviolence. Either put it on your ignore list or farkie it and avoid responding, that's my advice. Honestly, I'm probably giving it more attention than it deserves just commenting on your reply to it.


So, we send some people to mexico and china to ask politely "please stop what you are doing, pretty please with a cherry on top".
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

NobleHam: goodncold: So that article from yesterday seems to get confirmed with these little stories each day.

We have as a species about 10 years until the collapse of our economy which is based on an  unsustainable extraction of natural resources.

I hope you all like the taste of soylent green.

If our food system collapses, humans will not be the most efficient source of food. We might have to turn to something much more horrific: grains and legumes.


Nope. For proteins, insects.
 
End_Of_Line
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'm gonna get heat for this but here we go.


So less than a dozen left? They are already extinct. Crying about it now is pointless. The time to save them was long ago when there was enough population for genetic diversity. Opening the area is just closing the book.
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This is apparently is just who we are as a species.

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

End_Of_Line: I'm gonna get heat for this but here we go.


So less than a dozen left? They are already extinct. Crying about it now is pointless. The time to save them was long ago when there was enough population for genetic diversity. Opening the area is just closing the book.


So we can start the pumps back up on rivers in CA because the delta smelt is functionally extinct.

Hell, it was functionally extinct years ago.

Let's just not protect any regions, since everything will go extinct anyways.  AmbassadorBoozes plan for nuking mexico city just speeds up the time line on the extinction of humans, so it isn't wrong.

I hope biden pushes the big red button on mexico city without even calling them first.  It will just be the inevitable death.
 
JungleBoogie
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

GrinzGrimly: Do we really need to blame 'humans' for this, or is it ok to go ahead and blame 'the Mexicans' in this case without it being portrayed as racist.


There's a long history of varied ethnicities doing this sort of thing. See the passenger pigeon, the dodo, and others. Money trumps other concerns.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GreenSun
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Should have told other animals to stop eating them.
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
well that's depressing.
 
Olthoi
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: cnocnanrionnag: I'm Samuel L. Jackson style tired of hearing about these "delicacies" being in demand in a certianpartoftheworldwhichwecannotname at the expense of the endangered animals which provide them.

I am equally finished with those in thesamepartoftheworldwhichwecannotname who THINK they need the spleen of a bear or the fin of a shark or the horn of a rhino in order to get a longer, harder and faster boner.

There aren't strong enough Fark you's to tell you.

We (the US government) should taint the supply stream of fake boner remedies with insta death nano bots.  Some guy thinks he has rhino horn and snorts it, next thing he knows, his dick is falling off and he is bleeding out all his other holes.  Whatever it takes to eliminate the fake juju boner medicine industry.  Fark these backwater bat eating idiots.


We could also manufacture fake rhino horn or elephant ivory or dried tiger penis / whatever other crap these idiots are consuming. Flood the market with advanced fakes and the price crashes to the point the scavengers hunting animals won't bother.
 
goodncold
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Xetal: goodncold: So that article from yesterday seems to get confirmed with these little stories each day.

We have as a species about 10 years until the collapse of our economy which is based on an  unsustainable extraction of natural resources.

I hope you all like the taste of soylent green.

The taste of Soylent Green? It varies from person to person.


You have to marinate it for at least 24h.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

End_Of_Line: I'm gonna get heat for this but here we go.


So less than a dozen left? They are already extinct. Crying about it now is pointless. The time to save them was long ago when there was enough population for genetic diversity. Opening the area is just closing the book.


Pretty much. There's almost no point in trying to save them; a dozen animals is extinct in the wild, and this isn't a species that can be coaxed back to a breeding population in captivity. About all humans can do is watch in real time as the last one is raked into a gill net and suffocates.

I'm not sure why the Chinese love eating bits of animals that taste like fingernails and plastic; but has anyone tried packaging ACTUAL fingernails and plastic and selling it to them? It would likely work better than trying to salvage relict populations of doomed species by forcing impoverished nations to give up fishing.
 
redsquid
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I do my part. Every time I see a Chinese man I insist that he has a huge penis. Your welcome rhinos.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

AmbassadorBooze: End_Of_Line: I'm gonna get heat for this but here we go.


So less than a dozen left? They are already extinct. Crying about it now is pointless. The time to save them was long ago when there was enough population for genetic diversity. Opening the area is just closing the book.

So we can start the pumps back up on rivers in CA because the delta smelt is functionally extinct.

Hell, it was functionally extinct years ago.

Let's just not protect any regions, since everything will go extinct anyways.  AmbassadorBoozes plan for nuking mexico city just speeds up the time line on the extinction of humans, so it isn't wrong.

I hope biden pushes the big red button on mexico city without even calling them first.  It will just be the inevitable death.


There are other reasons to keep the pumps off you illiterate moron.

Depending on the breeding requirements of a given species, 50-500 healthy animals are the bare minimum for any species to remain viable in a habitat. Below that, the females cannot produce enough offspring with sufficient genetic diversity to keep the population healthy.

It's remarkable that this little dolphin hasn't succumbed to genetic collapse already.
 
Displayed 49 of 49 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.