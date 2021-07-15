 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(News.com.au)   Aussie man defends getting four vaccines because apparently like everything else there is more deadly, so is the Covid   (news.com.au) divider line
13
    More: Weird, Immune system, Tom Lee, Vaccination, last Pfizer shot, immune response, South Korea, Mr Lee, Germany's vaccine committee  
•       •       •

237 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Jul 2021 at 8:31 PM (31 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Biledriver
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Worst supervillain origin story ever.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I mean, Delta is the fourth letter in the Greek alphabet, so of course the Delta variant requires four vaccines.  Didn't you all get the message?
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I have thought about that. I have had the Pfifer. Maybe I should get the other one in 6 months. Just cause.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
That's not the way it works, dumbass.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: That's not the way it works, dumbass.


You think I'm stupid?
The Power of the 5 Infinity Vaccines!😱 TikTok richblackguy
Youtube OLoUp64YWuc
 
foo monkey
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
One in six Australians are refusing the vaccine, so it's not like he's taking a dose from someone who wants it.
 
camaroash
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Godfarkingdammit...
 
waxbeans
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

foo monkey: One in six Australians are refusing the vaccine, so it's not like he's taking a dose from someone who wants it.


Exactly
 
Snargi
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

waxbeans: foo monkey: One in six Australians are refusing the vaccine, so it's not like he's taking a dose from someone who wants it.

Exactly


Still, he looks like a douche that could care less about anyone else as long as he got his...
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

foo monkey: One in six Australians are refusing the vaccine, so it's not like he's taking a dose from someone who wants it.


I've got no problem with someone getting multiple vaccinations in a world where everyone who wants one has already got it, but Australia may be it's own continent but it is not an island... er... where was I going with this... oh, yeah... those vaccines could go somewhere else.  Of course not all the vaccines age well or travel well, so if he were to be using a dose that would have been thrown out anyway, or if he was part of a clinical trial to test if this works well against a particular variant or something, I suppose, but since there are still people in the world who want the vaccine but who can't get them, no... this is probably stupid.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Germany's vaccine committee recommended mixing vaccines earlier this month, saying studies showed the immune response was "clearly superior" when AstraZeneca was combined with an mRNA vaccine - the technology used in the Pfizer and Moderna shots.

Well shiat, sign me up.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
If a multi-vaxxer and anti-vaxxer touch will they annihilate in an explosion like matter-antimatter?

/ Australia make it so ... for science!
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.