Today's Fark-ready headline: Save Yourself From 'Dead Butt Syndrome'
39
posted to Main » on 15 Jul 2021 at 3:20 PM



UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, is Chuck Tingle branching out into the zombie genre?
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not to be confused with an ass that smells dead. Could be hygiene, could be that you died and didn't realize it.
 
iaazathot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Old-man Frog Butt is what I overheard from someone when I was discussing my passing over 50 years of age.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You'll sometimes see dead butt syndrome referred to as "gluteal amnesia," with the cause said to be that the glutes have forgotten how to fire.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Much too late to help me
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah, a name for my pain.  I'm sitting on my Purple chair cushion for my DBS with my legs bouncing uncontrollably from my RLS, which turns painful by evening.  Now if they can tell my why I smell ammonia in my sinuses when I exert myself.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I haven't felt a 'tingling in the butt' since that awesome date with Erica in 1982.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wondered what that smell was.
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BERTHA BUTT - ONE OF THE BUTT SISTAs - KICKIN' BUTT!!!
Youtube HXf9Nm7CPpM
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Liberate tutemet ex Dead Butt Syndrome.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I may have to get that Purple cushion. Thanks for the recommendation! I have an older gel cushion the I like, I'm pretty sure the newer type you have is much better.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
media1.popsugar-assets.comView Full Size

Don't end up in the hospital, dead ass.
 
special20
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Why does Subby think I have to save myself from it?
 
bronskrat
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Drinking lots of water prevents this because you have to keep getting up to pee.
 
The Irrelevant Gamer
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
So I need to get a squat rack to go with my standing desk?
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Yes but before you do, make sure your leg isn't completely asleep. I jumped up after working on my laptop on my couch for a few hours one morning last September to get a drink of water, and my leg completely folded under me like dead meat. I severely fractured my ankle, and suffered a minor concussion when I hit my head on the floor. Took 12 weeks to heal. Working from a real office chair is a better idea than getting dead butt and leg on the couch without even realizing it.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

The last can be a sign of kidney problems.  I mean, two sentences on the internet and some guy not a doc but that's the only time I've heard that specific symptom mentioned before.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Farking OW.
 
Sgt Otter [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

I've got a Purple seat cushion myself.  I was skeptical since I was unimpressed with their mattresses, but a friend swore by it.

It is pretty damn awesome.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'm hoping to avoid DBS by being regularly spanked by a dummy-thicc redhead. Bearing a large slice of cheesecake.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

When I was a teen I'd wake up and jump down from the top bunk of my bed. One time one of my legs was completely asleep. Didn't break anything but I remember laying on the floor winded and sore while my alarm clock was still screaming away.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Single leg squats, lunges, single leg hip thrusts. Asymmetries become more pronounced as one ages. Do 2x as much on the weak side. When you squat or kneel, force yourself to use your non-dominant side more. Put your pants on with the other leg first.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

When I was a teen I'd wake up and jump down from the top bunk of my bed. One time one of my legs was completely asleep. Didn't break anything but I remember laying on the floor winded and sore while my alarm clock was still screaming away.


Don't do that in your 60s.
 
gnosis301
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

IANAD, but it happening after exertion seems to indicate that your body is breaking down muscle or protein to fuel itself.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

While others have the opposite problem in which their glutes fire off loudly and often.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

You either eat too much protein or are experiencing some sort of liver/kidney failure.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

A spoiled cat that bites your toes when he wants attention works also.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

But on the bright side, if you blow your nose, you can clean the heck out of your windows.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

People keep responding to this guy but he's probably already dead by now.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I avoid this by regularly getting up to go outside for a couple minutes to have a cigarette.
 
skyotter
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"One thing you're going to want to look out for is carpal tunnel syndrome, so it's recommended that you take a ten minute break from typing every hour.   For your circulation, um, you're gonna wanna get up out of your chairs and move around about ten minutes every hour.  Your computer screen can be a big strain on your eyes, so it's also recommended that you step away for about 10 minutes every hour."

"Wow. That time really adds up. Like a half an hour every hour?"
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Get or make a standing desk.

/Standing at one right now.
 
gnosis301
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

People keep responding to this guy but he's probably already dead by now.


Dibs on his not-liver and not-kidneys.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

I don't know why but I hate typing while standing.
 
gnosis301
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

I don't know why but I hate typing while standing.


The best thing about standing desks is that it makes it so much easier to just walk away.
 
drewbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

I don't know why but I hate typing while standing.


I do too. I get all antsy. And isn't standing a long time bad for your leg veins? I have heard about barbers and hair stylists and other people who stand all the time at work having problems too.
 
