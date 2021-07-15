 Skip to content
(CNBC)   So far this year, 3400 cases of people being jerks on an airplane. 22% of American refuse to wear a mask while flying. 7% think it's ok to take it out on flight staff   (cnbc.com) divider line
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
7% think it's ok to take it out on flight staff

I'm pretty sure that's illegal, even on an international flight.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It's okay to take off the mask while you're drinking. So, I could pretty much leave it all most of the flight.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"I think people are using the mask mandate as an excuse for poor behavior. A rule is a rule," Amirzadeh said. She's worried the situation could get even worse once her airline resumes serving alcohol in the coming weeks.
"I do think that doing that could cause additional concerns and problems within the cabin," she said.

I think the opposite. I bet most of the people giving them problems are power drinking at the bar to top up before getting on the plane and have their 'liquids' baggies filled with miniatures.
But then again I'm a happy drunk. I did notice that Amtrak hasn't had problems, and you can bring an ice chest with beer and mixers there.
 
GaperKiller
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
People don't understand rights and priveliges.
We've been over this before.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Start farking spacing the people who do this out the cargo hold. Or give flight attendants tasers. Or both. I am sick of being surrounded by assholes.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Booze x mental illness + claustrophobic conditions = airplane shenanigans.
 
dothemath
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Yeah, people are dicks but the airlines treat us like cattle so youre gonna get some shiatty behavior.

Flying used to be fun, now its equivalent to an extremely expensive and uncomfortable bus ride.
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
no mask, huh? how about some duct tape, then
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Who could've guessed that the Brave Patriots who laugh at a silly little virus were actually poorly-behaved children?
 
Zybar Fooman's Three-Headed Child
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

dothemath: Yeah, people are dicks but the airlines treat us like cattle so youre gonna get some shiatty behavior.

Flying used to be fun, now its equivalent to an extremely expensive and uncomfortable bus ride.


The warm plastic cup of urine given to a flight attendant was the end for me.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"The FAA said 150 cases of unruly passengers were reported in the past week"

approximately 16 million people flew domestically last week
 
Godscrack
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Rich people problems.
 
Lurk Who's Talking
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
A contributing problem is alcohol. Close the bars at airports and stop serving alcohol on flights. Every day in the US there is at least one alcohol related incident that forces a plane to land at a mid-flight airport to remove a passenger. Every day! Until some kind of control can be made to stop this waste of time and treasure for the airlines, booze must be curtailed. It contributes to the aggression of already aggressive anti-maskholes.

Its a shame because I am old enough to remember being able to go to the local airport on dates, walk straight to restaurant or bars and order meals and sit and watch planes take off and land with schmaltz muzak playing in the background, listening to the announcements for arrivals and departures, and so on. It actually made for interesting dates and gave you something to talk about to get conversations rolling on first dates.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Seems to agree with the mountains of data that show that around 1 in 4 Americans is a complete asshole. I'd be curious to see how that compares to other developed countries, but I think I already know.

/ We're #1, we're #1!
 
MythDragon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Start farking spacing the people who do this out the cargo hold. Or give flight attendants tasers. Or both.


With an extra long cable so you ride the lightning all the way to the ground.
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I've really got to think this is a regional thing.

I've flown a couple of times since this started, and yeah, anecdotal, but i haven't seen anything approaching a problem.

But i'm also not flying bumblefark to orlando with 3 connections.
 
drayno76
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
So whats the percentage of people who refuse to get on the flying sardine cans of no leg room and annoying drunk business asshole?

I haven't been on a plane in 11 years. Airlines have merged. re-merged, and gone out of business since I was last on a plane. Fark 'em.
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Seems to agree with the mountains of data that show that around 1 in 4 Americans is a complete asshole. I'd be curious to see how that compares to other developed countries, but I think I already know.

/ We're #1, we're #1!


All I have to say is the other 75% of y'all are slacking.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

optikeye: "I think people are using the mask mandate as an excuse for poor behavior. A rule is a rule," Amirzadeh said. She's worried the situation could get even worse once her airline resumes serving alcohol in the coming weeks.
"I do think that doing that could cause additional concerns and problems within the cabin," she said.

I think the opposite. I bet most of the people giving them problems are power drinking at the bar to top up before getting on the plane and have their 'liquids' baggies filled with miniatures.
But then again I'm a happy drunk. I did notice that Amtrak hasn't had problems, and you can bring an ice chest with beer and mixers there.


People should be able to make it 3 to 4 hours without getting drunk.   That's why I sleep ON the plane and get drunk when I land.  Keeps you from going to the wrong resort....again
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I ate Pistachios for a good portion of my last plane trip. No mask necessary when actively eating. Almost like being free.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

dothemath: Yeah, people are dicks but the airlines treat us like cattle so youre gonna get some shiatty behavior.

Flying used to be fun, now its equivalent to an extremely expensive and uncomfortable bus ride.


But bus rides are now like taking a rickshaw with a 1 legged driver, so it's still better
 
dothemath
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Zybar Fooman's Three-Headed Child: dothemath: Yeah, people are dicks but the airlines treat us like cattle so youre gonna get some shiatty behavior.

Flying used to be fun, now its equivalent to an extremely expensive and uncomfortable bus ride.

The warm plastic cup of urine given to a flight attendant was the end for me.


Yeah, it sucks.
But, again, the airlines treat their customers like garbage.
I fu*king hate flying commercial.
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Also we are averaging close to 2 million flyers a day right now, so, to be honest, i don't think those are terrible numbers for the asshole range in incidents.

Also the 22% and 7% numbers were just from a random survey, and not of actual travelers or reported incidents.

Be critical on what you farking read people, no matter what side of the idiot aisle you are on.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Lurk Who's Talking: A contributing problem is alcohol. Close the bars at airports and stop serving alcohol on flights. Every day in the US there is at least one alcohol related incident that forces a plane to land at a mid-flight airport to remove a passenger. Every day! Until some kind of control can be made to stop this waste of time and treasure for the airlines, booze must be curtailed. It contributes to the aggression of already aggressive anti-maskholes.

Its a shame because I am old enough to remember being able to go to the local airport on dates, walk straight to restaurant or bars and order meals and sit and watch planes take off and land with schmaltz muzak playing in the background, listening to the announcements for arrivals and departures, and so on. It actually made for interesting dates and gave you something to talk about to get conversations rolling on first dates.


1st dates start with a Penis text now.  That usually gets the balls rolling
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Lurk Who's Talking: Close the bars at airports and stop serving alcohol on flights.


fight me
 
Purple_Urkle
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I have a solution.

Federally legalize marijuana.
Enforce marijuana use on airplanes.

No gummy bear?
"Get off my plane!" - Harrison Ford
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Purple_Urkle: I have a solution.

Federally legalize marijuana.
Enforce marijuana use on airplanes.

No gummy bear?
"Get off my plane!" - Harrison Ford


My idea was everyone gets a part of a bat. Maybe a half dozen pieces, randomly distributed per seat.

You form a quorum to use it and put it together, have at it.

Would keep airline behavior, terrorism, etc. all in check.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

zepillin: "The FAA said 150 cases of unruly passengers were reported in the past week"

approximately 16 million people flew domestically last week


Cases are almost certainly being underreported. Especially if it's some clown who is pretending to spend 3 hours eating a bag of pistachios, as we have here.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Really it isn't that difficult a problem to fix. All passenger airplanes need to be equipped with some sort of airlock, in which unruly passengers may be placed for quick and efficient "deplaning" without all the hassle and lost time of returning to the airport. This will also have the effect of improving the behavior of unruly passengers who perhaps would not like to be "deplaned" at 30,000 ft.
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Just take a cue from the Fifth Element.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
You need, what, three or four flight attendants for a 737? I'd just make sure one is a 6'5" 255# brawler with MMA training, biceps like Popeye, a facial tattoo, and a missing index finger (or nose that's clearly been broken and never healed right).
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Even from TFA:

including more than 2,400 reports of passengers refusing to comply with the federal mask mandate.

Even if these all happened TODAY, it would represent less than .0016% of travelers.

YES THERE ARE farkING IDIOTS OUT THERE. YES ITS SOMETHING WORTHY OF DISCUSSION.

Lets get farking headlines straight mods and not just become some politically sensitive version of the drudge report circa 1999.
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Start farking spacing the people who do this out the cargo hold. Or give flight attendants tasers. Or both. I am sick of being surrounded by assholes.


screw that.

mask up, or your ass is walking home and no we don't wait for the plane to land.

YEET
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drayno76
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Theaetetus: Just take a cue from the Fifth Element.
[Fark user image 400x170] [View Full Size image _x_]


y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
