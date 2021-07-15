 Skip to content
(The Smoking Gun)   Plea deal for Florida Man who found himself in a legal pickle after cops spotted a pickle in him   (thesmokinggun.com) divider line
51
    More: Dumbass, Crime, Criminal law, Misdemeanor, Eric Detiege, late-June court appearance, arrest affidavit, Crimes, Deputy Armando Feijoo  
•       •       •

lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does... does he have silver glitter eyebrows, or am I seeing things?
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait... he was f*cking himself with a pickle?

That's not very kosher.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a 'legal pickle' may look like:

media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was he dressed like a leprechaun holding a box of cereal?
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Son, I am disappoint, fabulous
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
A bit late, but I will leave this here...

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
A plea for the pantless pervy public pickle packer in Pinellas with his penis in his palm? Preposterous. Positively preposterous.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Guilty of jerkin' the gherkin.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
invictus2
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Mr. Clean or  Michael Stipe?  You decide
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
guestguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Was it a cucumber before he started?
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

guestguy: Was it a cucumber before he started?


Pffft.  Like that's a big dill.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

invictus2: Mr. Clean or  Michael Stipe?  You decide


Everybody hurts
Everybody cries
Everybody sticks a pickle in the ass....
Soooometiiiimes
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: guestguy: Was it a cucumber before he started?

Pffft.  Like that's a big dill.


D'oh
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Detiege was "using the pickle to penetrate his rectum while he was masturbating."

He must have quite the accommodating rectum because I would think in most cases the pickle would be mushed before it could penetrate. Also, if you want to stick a pickle up your ass feel free, you do you, but this is the kind of thing that one doesn't do on the neighbor's lawn.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

puffy999: Soooometiiiimes


My eyes are closed while I hum that melody. In my mind, I see a naked Michael Stipe out on I-20 in traffic walking between cars looking in their windows with a pickle hanging out of his ass...


thanks...
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

steklo: a naked Michael Stipe out on I-20 in traffic walking between cars looking in their windows with a pickle hanging out of his ass...


My favorite Primitive Radio Gods song.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

puffy999: My favorite Primitive Radio Gods song.


too lazy to look...but didn't they do a song called Standing Outside A Broken Phone Booth and sampled a BB King riff?

"been downhearted, been downhearted"  something like that...
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
move to NYC, you'll be a Rock Star
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Call me when this guy takes his kink game up a notch...

lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

steklo: puffy999: My favorite Primitive Radio Gods song.

too lazy to look...but didn't they do a song called Standing Outside A Broken Phone Booth and sampled a BB King riff?

"been downhearted, been downhearted"  something like that...


Yup, that's them alright...

"ever since you went away, ever since you went away, been downhearted baby, been downhearted baby, ever since you went a way..."

thanks for the earworm.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Tyrosine: He must have quite the accommodating rectum because I would think in most cases the pickle would be mushed before it could penetrate


I don't know much about pickled butt loving but I do know the pickles I bite into *seem* hard enough to be pushed into another orifice if need be.
I can't imagine pickled eggs or sliced pickles being able to do the same otoh.
 
guestguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: guestguy: Was it a cucumber before he started?

Pffft.  Like that's a big dill.


Hey, don't shame him...that's his bread and butter.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Peter Piper Packed a Pickle
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
That's an incident to remember.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

steklo: puffy999: My favorite Primitive Radio Gods song.

too lazy to look...but didn't they do a song called Standing Outside A Broken Phone Booth and sampled a BB King riff?

"been downhearted, been downhearted"  something like that...


Yes. The title is longer hence my comment.

That's literally the only thing I know about them except a radio host I used to hear said the lead singer was a dickhead in an interview.
 
ImOscar
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

syrynxx: [Fark user image 576x432]


He was released after posting $150 bond, but was back behind bars a week later after getting arrested on a felony theft charge for stealing Red Bull and skinny jeans from a Walmart.


Gonna go out on a limb and say plenty of men had been there before.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

guestguy: cowgirl toffee: guestguy: Was it a cucumber before he started?

Pffft.  Like that's a big dill.

Hey, don't shame him...that's his bread and butter.


Kink shame him?  Me?  Oh no.... I relish it.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Not even in the top 10 most outrageous things Florida man has done....
 
Bill_Wick's_Friend
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Tyrosine: Detiege was "using the pickle to penetrate his rectum while he was masturbating."

He must have quite the accommodating rectum because I would think in most cases the pickle would be mushed before it could penetrate. Also, if you want to stick a pickle up your ass feel free, you do you, but this is the kind of thing that one doesn't do on the neighbor's lawn.


Lube.  Lots and lots of lube.

...which i assume in this case is ranch dressing.

/mental images you didn't need or want
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 209x371]


Paige, no!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

puffy999: Yes. The title is longer hence my comment.


Standing outside a broken phone booth with no money in my hand


there's the title...

I remember hearing the song for the first time in the mid to late 90's. It popped on when my radio/alarm clock went off and you know how sometimes you're in a dream state and things get weird?  Well hearing this song for the first time was like that....

I did manage to get the single and its been a favorite song for a long time.

good bass line if I recall...
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: Paige, no!


I'm sure she's going to buy it to chop it up and put it into a salad...

no one in their right mind would use it for anything else...

right?
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

syrynxx: [Fark user image image 576x432]


With those eyebrows?
I...beg to differ...
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

steklo: xxBirdMadGirlxx: Paige, no!

I'm sure she's going to buy it to chop it up and put it into a salad...

no one in their right mind would use it for anything else...

right?


We're in a thread about a dude with a pickle up his keister and you ask me this?
 
alltim
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The First Guy To Ever Make A Commercial
Youtube qQiui9h71l8
 
alltim
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
dereksmalls
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

invictus2: Mr. Clean or  Michael Stipe?  You decide


sparkly eyebrows, got to to with Mikey
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
scarymommy.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: We're in a thread about a dude with a pickle up his keister and you ask me this?


(thatsthejoke.jpg)
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

syrynxx: [Fark user image 576x432]


No, I get the feeling that plenty of men have gone there before with this guy (not that there's anything...etc).
 
guestguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

alltim: [th.bing.com image 474x517]


I think this would be more appropriate...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

steklo: xxBirdMadGirlxx: We're in a thread about a dude with a pickle up his keister and you ask me this?

(thatsthejoke.jpg)


I really just wanted to use the word 'keister.' I don't see it very often these days and it's kinda fun to say.
 
