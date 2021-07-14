 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Worst Urban Heat? Phoenix, Las Vegas, Reno don't even make the list   (cnn.com) divider line
59
    More: Interesting, Urban heat island, Global warming, Heat wave, Climate change, summertime heat, Humidity, Precipitation, heat waves  
•       •       •

1718 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Jul 2021 at 3:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



59 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ours, Houston (#4).  We're creating green spaces around the city like mad so I hope that has an effect.

But one thing the study says is that, basically, land and yards and parks help, but I wonder if the type of soil has any impact on that at all.  In the city (mostly on the southern side) we have "gumbo" soil which is a type of nasty clay.  We have maybe 4 inches or topsoil in the yard.  That gumbo holds water like crazy and slowly lets it out causing the humidity to be stupid high in neighborhoods.
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reno is at an elevation of about 4500 feet, which is just 1700 feet lower than nearby Lake Tahoe, Subby.  It's also about 400 miles north of Vegas and 700 miles north of Phoenix, and thus doesn't have a climate anything like those places.  It's warm in the summer, with highs often in the 90s (and humidity under 10%) and lows in the 50s, but 100 degree summer temperatures are the exception (generally only a couple of days per summer), and Phoenix-like temperatures are unheard of there.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Zootopia seems like a contender.

Wait, what kind of heat are you talking about?
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I understand that painting streets white helps to reduce the problem as well.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
San Francisco, man, can go from 55 to 70 in  a couple of blocks.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
/looks for NYC

Wow, we're only #3 and beaten out by Newark and New Orleans?

Know for a fact that Manhattan is simply a hotbox save for Central Park, Battery Park and the Cloisters.

There must be zero green spaces in Newark and New Orleans.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bend, Oregon???
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Houston is currently at about 96° and 100% humidity.

We're the definition of "urban tropic".

But also the best food town in the US.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It measures a differential between areas within the city.  It doesn't measure the hottest.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was it Nome, Alaska?
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
McAllen, Texas?
Sweet, I was born there!

/that's all I got.
 
Coco LaFemme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The urban heat island effect is what was responsible, in part, for so many deaths in the 1995 Chicago heatwave. It would be 106 during the day and get down to 90 at night. That doesn't even remotely take the edge off. All that concrete and asphalt absorb the heat all day, then radiate it back out at night, giving you zero relief. My parents forbade my sister and me from going outside, even though we were used to riding our bikes, going to the park, all that jazz. We could go on the front porch, which was covered, but that was it.

That was a bad stretch of days. I remember watching the 9 o'clock news with my parents, and they had refrigerated trucks lined up at the county morgue because people were dying faster than the medical examiner could autopsy and release them. It wasn't until COVID that I saw something that apocalyptic again.
 
Chainsaw Turd Elf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cyberluddite: Reno is at an elevation of about 4500 feet, which is just 1700 feet lower than nearby Lake Tahoe, Subby.  It's also about 400 miles north of Vegas and 700 miles north of Phoenix, and thus doesn't have a climate anything like those places.  It's warm in the summer, with highs often in the 90s (and humidity under 10%) and lows in the 50s, but 100 degree summer temperatures are the exception (generally only a couple of days per summer), and Phoenix-like temperatures are unheard of there.


Yep, I've lived in Reno for 5 years and this has been the warmest summer with temps hitting 100 multiple times. Usually, It just seems to be 95 to 98 for 2 and half months and it would get to 100 maybe twice. Also, in Reno it could be scorching hot at 45 degrees in the winter if you're in the direct sun with no wind or freezing at 55 in the shade with the wind blowing.
 
ReverendLoki
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Houston is currently at about 96° and 100% humidity.

We're the definition of "urban tropic".

But also the best food town in the US.


Oh Sweetheart, no. No, no, no, no, no.
 
rightClick [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Houston is currently at about 96° and 100% humidity.

We're the definition of "urban tropic".

But also the best food town in the US.


https://forecast.weather.gov/MapClick​.​php?lat=29.7608&lon=-95.3695

90 and 56%
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet Phoenix does better than expected because their buildings are all so far apart, and compared to other cities, has relatively few high rises. Less structure to trap heat. Plus, its totally flat.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rightClick: dothemath: Houston is currently at about 96° and 100% humidity.

We're the definition of "urban tropic".

But also the best food town in the US.

https://forecast.weather.gov/MapClick.​php?lat=29.7608&lon=-95.3695

90 and 56%


Cool story.
I consider thunderstorms 100%.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Houston is currently at about 96° and 100% humidity.

We're the definition of "urban tropic".

But also the best food town in the US.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cannibalparrot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cyberluddite: Reno is at an elevation of about 4500 feet, which is just 1700 feet lower than nearby Lake Tahoe, Subby.  It's also about 400 miles north of Vegas and 700 miles north of Phoenix, and thus doesn't have a climate anything like those places.  It's warm in the summer, with highs often in the 90s (and humidity under 10%) and lows in the 50s, but 100 degree summer temperatures are the exception (generally only a couple of days per summer), and Phoenix-like temperatures are unheard of there.


People don't understand the high desert.  They think it's going to be all high heat and sand dunes everywhere, and there might be a few, but it's actually just slightly above warm temperatures, high wind, and mostly nasty scrubland with tons of sagebrush and little rainfall.

/from SW Wyoming.
//got the hell out at the first opportunity.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Por que tan serioso: dothemath: Houston is currently at about 96° and 100% humidity.

We're the definition of "urban tropic".

But also the best food town in the US.

Oh Sweetheart, no. No, no, no, no, no.


And you live where, Tampa?
lol
PS
Unless youre over 60 and a black woman dont ever talk like that.
Its embarrassing for everyone to read.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Coco LaFemme: The urban heat island effect is what was responsible, in part, for so many deaths in the 1995 Chicago heatwave. It would be 106 during the day and get down to 90 at night. That doesn't even remotely take the edge off. All that concrete and asphalt absorb the heat all day, then radiate it back out at night, giving you zero relief. My parents forbade my sister and me from going outside, even though we were used to riding our bikes, going to the park, all that jazz. We could go on the front porch, which was covered, but that was it.

That was a bad stretch of days. I remember watching the 9 o'clock news with my parents, and they had refrigerated trucks lined up at the county morgue because people were dying faster than the medical examiner could autopsy and release them. It wasn't until COVID that I saw something that apocalyptic again.


Yeah, the "research" behind this list is stupid. Phoenix is the largest urban heat island in the world right now, and that heat island actually makes the monsoon storms go around the city, in a perfect ring, then they join back up on the southern end of the city and move on to the smaller towns, beating the hell out of them because none of the storm's energy was expended on the city like in times past.

For Comparison to Chicago, Phoenix has had nights where it didn't get below 100 degrees. There is a program in pace to use a light coating on the streets in order to reduce the amount of blacktop in the city. They really need to continue with the progress on covering parking lots and putting solar panels on the roofs. Not only do they get the electricity generated, people get to park in the shade, which is a total luxury in a place where it gets so hot that even with a sun shade in your windshield, you have to wear gloves to touch the steering wheel.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: Ours, Houston (#4).  We're creating green spaces around the city like mad so I hope that has an effect.


I had the misfortune of going on the Space Center outdoor tour on a particularly hot and humid summer day. Horrific.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Cyberluddite: Reno is at an elevation of about 4500 feet, which is just 1700 feet lower than nearby Lake Tahoe, Subby.  It's also about 400 miles north of Vegas and 700 miles north of Phoenix, and thus doesn't have a climate anything like those places.  It's warm in the summer, with highs often in the 90s (and humidity under 10%) and lows in the 50s, but 100 degree summer temperatures are the exception (generally only a couple of days per summer), and Phoenix-like temperatures are unheard of there.


actually I thought it was odd too

just being lazy and reflecting the article
 
Masta Beta
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Dustin_00: Bend, Oregon???


Edge of the desert?
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

dothemath: Houston is currently at about 96° and 100% humidity.

We're the definition of "urban tropic".

But also the best food town in the US.


The internet says you're full of it. 87 degrees and 63% humidity.
Giving it a heat index of 95 degrees. Now your inaccurate guess? That's a heat index of 168. Quite a difference.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PTP_Professor
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
No Atlanta? You can go from "damn, it's hot" to "holy shiat" in a matter of 100 feet, depending on how bad the traffic is.
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
https://www.google.com/search?q=solar​+​covered+parking+lots&tbm=isch
 
dothemath
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: full of it.


How dare you.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The more I read their methodology, I'm starting to see the flaw in their results:  The cities with the five most intense urban heat islands are New Orleans, Newark, N.J., New York City, Houston, and San Francisco.

What do all those cities have in common?  They're up against large bodies of water.  If all you're measuring is a gradient between the city and the outlying areas up to a certain distance, then cities like New Orleans, where development literally ends at the bayou's edge, then the temperature gradient is going to be large.  San Francisco is up against cold water on both sides.  NYC is surrounded by water on all sides.

Even the cities that aren't like
Salinas, California
Burlington, Vermont
Bend, Oregon

Are just pressed up tight against farmland.  Look at Salinas.  There is zero sprawl.  The city is compact and on each of its borders is just farmland.  That's going to create a large gradient.

I don't know what this study is trying to do.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

rightClick: dothemath: Houston is currently at about 96° and 100% humidity.

We're the definition of "urban tropic".

But also the best food town in the US.

https://forecast.weather.gov/MapClick.​php?lat=29.7608&lon=-95.3695

90 and 56%


functionisalwaystaken: dothemath: Houston is currently at about 96° and 100% humidity.

We're the definition of "urban tropic".

But also the best food town in the US.

[Fark user image 346x750]


Those don't even remotely tell the story.  But the map is pretty good.  We're getting little showers and storms popping up everywhere around here and that definitely shoots the humidity through the roof.

For another, it takes me an hour driving at 65+ to get to the other side of the city so when the weather says "Houston" just know there can literally be a noteable difference in humidity from one spot to the next.  Adding to that, areas of the city are basically swamps with neighborhoods built on them.  *Then* add to that the fact that our houses are on wet sponges.  If the local weather says X% humidity, I usually add 5-10 to it unless it is within two hours of even a mild shower then I just consider it 90% or better because *that's what it is*.

Example - At work, yesterday, I'm sitting over a marina on Clear Lake watching storms form over the lake and dump on the neighborhoods behind NASA-JSC.  The humidity wasn't too bad over here to the point, with cloud cover, I could sit outside in relative comfort.  I drove home, maybe 5 miles as the crow flies, and it was farking sweltering.  I had to help my neighbor jump start his wife's car and I almost sweated through my clothes doing that.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: The more I read their methodology, I'm starting to see the flaw in their results:  The cities with the five most intense urban heat islands are New Orleans, Newark, N.J., New York City, Houston, and San Francisco.

What do all those cities have in common?  They're up against large bodies of water.  If all you're measuring is a gradient between the city and the outlying areas up to a certain distance, then cities like New Orleans, where development literally ends at the bayou's edge, then the temperature gradient is going to be large.  San Francisco is up against cold water on both sides.  NYC is surrounded by water on all sides.

Even the cities that aren't like
Salinas, California
Burlington, Vermont
Bend, Oregon

Are just pressed up tight against farmland.  Look at Salinas.  There is zero sprawl.  The city is compact and on each of its borders is just farmland.  That's going to create a large gradient.

I don't know what this study is trying to do.


I'm dumb.  Burlington is on Lake Champlain - a very large and very cold lake.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Rapmaster2000: The more I read their methodology, I'm starting to see the flaw in their results:  The cities with the five most intense urban heat islands are New Orleans, Newark, N.J., New York City, Houston, and San Francisco.

What do all those cities have in common?  They're up against large bodies of water.  If all you're measuring is a gradient between the city and the outlying areas up to a certain distance, then cities like New Orleans, where development literally ends at the bayou's edge, then the temperature gradient is going to be large.  San Francisco is up against cold water on both sides.  NYC is surrounded by water on all sides.

Even the cities that aren't like
Salinas, California
Burlington, Vermont
Bend, Oregon

Are just pressed up tight against farmland.  Look at Salinas.  There is zero sprawl.  The city is compact and on each of its borders is just farmland.  That's going to create a large gradient.

I don't know what this study is trying to do.

I'm dumb.  Burlington is on Lake Champlain - a very large and very cold lake.


Bend is on a big river
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Rwa2play: There must be zero green spaces in Newark and New Orleans.


There's plenty of green space in New Orleans, it's just all stagnant swamp blistering in the subtropical sun.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: I bet Phoenix does better than expected because their buildings are all so far apart, and compared to other cities, has relatively few high rises. Less structure to trap heat. Plus, its totally flat.


No, it's because the entire city is hot as fark, this study just compared pockets of heat. Phoenix does NOT cool off at night. There have been nights where it never drops below 100.

It has plenty to trap in heat and not a lot of trees to help. Pal trees don't do a farking thing, and the rest of the desert trees don't grow tall or big enough to do much.

Here's an article about how bad it's getting from last summer. So glad we moved...
Phoenix night temps get hotter because of heat island, climate change (azcentral.com)
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: dothemath: Houston is currently at about 96° and 100% humidity.

We're the definition of "urban tropic".

But also the best food town in the US.

The internet says you're full of it. 87 degrees and 63% humidity.
Giving it a heat index of 95 degrees. Now your inaccurate guess? That's a heat index of 168. Quite a difference.

[Fark user image 850x404]



That's either one of or an average of a large-ish network of weather stations around the fourth largest city in the country.

Weather Underground says the same.  But here's what the weather station closest to my house says (like 100 yards away):

Fark user imageView Full Size


Why is it saying it feels like 104deg?  My guess is because the humidity is through the roof in that area.

Unfortunately, I don't see the humidity for that particular station.  I think WUnderground posts the average for the city in the "Additional Conditions" because those didn't change when I switched stations.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: https://www.google.com/search?q=solar​+​covered+parking+lots&tbm=isch


This is catching on in Phoenix. Really, all parking lots should have this, and all available rooftops. Not only would all of that sun get used more productively, but all of that asphalt wouldn't heat up.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Dustin_00: Bend, Oregon???


There might be trees in the desert around it, but the city itself found the barest flat spot for 100km around and plunked out someplace that is just now hitting "Fresno, California in the 1980s" levels of things to do, except Fresno actually has weather that isn't trying to kill you sometimes.  They still have a Blockbuster, for farks sake.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

UberDave: Mikey1969: dothemath: Houston is currently at about 96° and 100% humidity.

We're the definition of "urban tropic".

But also the best food town in the US.

The internet says you're full of it. 87 degrees and 63% humidity.
Giving it a heat index of 95 degrees. Now your inaccurate guess? That's a heat index of 168. Quite a difference.

[Fark user image 850x404]


That's either one of or an average of a large-ish network of weather stations around the fourth largest city in the country.

Weather Underground says the same.  But here's what the weather station closest to my house says (like 100 yards away):

[Fark user image 282x232]

Why is it saying it feels like 104deg?  My guess is because the humidity is through the roof in that area.

Unfortunately, I don't see the humidity for that particular station.  I think WUnderground posts the average for the city in the "Additional Conditions" because those didn't change when I switched stations.


Also, if the weather station is privately owned, it may not be calibrated correctly. You shouldn't bet the farm on a privately owned one unless it's yours and you know that you got everything set right. Being too close to the house, too close to the ground, in the shade, all of those will affect the readings. Mine technically isn't far enough away from the house, so the temp may be a degree or two high from, interestingly enough, the heat island effect (Just on a single house sized scale), but it's pretty dialed in. Mounting the weather station on the roof isn't good, either.

So private stations are a good baseline, and they're probably more accurate than the temp display in front of the bank, but they aren't the ultimate marker...
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Accuweather did a much better job of breaking this down:  https://www.accuweather.com/en​/weather​-news/how-these-5-cities-became-the-mo​st-intense-urban-heat-islands/981815

Cities in the Midwest and Northeast were more compact, historically built-out environments, with taller buildings, which added to the intensity of their urban heat island footprints, according to the study. Meanwhile, cities such as Houston and Fresno, California, scored higher due to a large percentage of impermeable surfaces in their city's topography.

"Perhaps surprisingly, many cities in the extremely hot Southwest scored lower on the index," the report noted. "Their relatively low scores are largely because their surrounding areas have temperatures similar to city temperatures."

It added that despite the lower scores, that doesn't mean the cities aren't experiencing heat impacts. Instead, it emphasizes that the city's surrounding area, made up of desert or rock, are naturally hotter due to a lower albedo.

The population density was one of the top six factors that researchers considered while creating the index for the study. The others included albedo, percentage of greenery, building height and the average width of streets and irregularity of the city. Out of all of these though, albedo contributed the most.

Albedo can best be explained as to why wearing dark clothes in the summer can be warmer than wearing lighter clothes. It measures whether a surface reflects the sun's heat, like a white shirt, or absorbs it, like a black shirt.

How dense is your city and how much is your city like the surrounding area?  That's it.  Atlanta probably scores low because it sprawls forever and the whole thing is covered in trees.  Same with Phoenix for the opposite reason.  All desert in the city and all desert outside the city.

Stupidly, cities are penalized for being compact.  We want compact cities to limit transportation needs to limit global warming.

This study is dumb.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

UberDave: Mikey1969: dothemath:


...And this is is on the far side of my neighborhood (just updated):

Fark user imageView Full Size


That's at a house right next to the soccer and baseball fields which is more of a swamp than the neighborhood itself.  I've had many-a-soccer practice or game over there where I stood sweating my ass off.

/BTW, that means the humidity is 76% in my neighborhood which is par for the farking hot-ass course over there.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Baloo Uriza: Dustin_00: Bend, Oregon???

There might be trees in the desert around it, but the city itself found the barest flat spot for 100km around and plunked out someplace that is just now hitting "Fresno, California in the 1980s" levels of things to do, except Fresno actually has weather that isn't trying to kill you sometimes.  They still have a Blockbuster, for farks sake.


Truly an utter hellscape!!
Fark user imageView Full Size


And that 94 degree day? 46% humidity to give it a 'feels like' temp of 100. I mean, I'm really done with 100 degree days and all, but Bend doesn't seem like a total furnace to me.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

UberDave: UberDave: Mikey1969: dothemath:

...And this is is on the far side of my neighborhood (just updated):

[Fark user image 442x250]

That's at a house right next to the soccer and baseball fields which is more of a swamp than the neighborhood itself.  I've had many-a-soccer practice or game over there where I stood sweating my ass off.

/BTW, that means the humidity is 76% in my neighborhood which is par for the farking hot-ass course over there.


Me, I just want to keep moving North to get out of this shiat for sure.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Baloo Uriza: Dustin_00: Bend, Oregon???

There might be trees in the desert around it, but the city itself found the barest flat spot for 100km around and plunked out someplace that is just now hitting "Fresno, California in the 1980s" levels of things to do, except Fresno actually has weather that isn't trying to kill you sometimes.  They still have a Blockbuster, for farks sake.

Truly an utter hellscape!!
[Fark user image 850x586]

And that 94 degree day? 46% humidity to give it a 'feels like' temp of 100. I mean, I'm really done with 100 degree days and all, but Bend doesn't seem like a total furnace to me.


This year.  Honestly from June to September, any day under 35℃ is a cool day there.
 
mrmaster
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
wunderground.com and weather.com are completely useless where I live.  Just total garbage.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

mrmaster: wunderground.com and weather.com are completely useless where I live.  Just total garbage.


It's not just where you live, it's everywhere.  They're crap.  You want good meteorology, you go to weather.gov
 
jjorsett [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Recent research has shown Black and brown neighborhoods disproportionately suffer from the effects of urban heat compared to their White counterparts.

Well, duh. All that white skin reflects the sunlight. The presence of White people actually combats global warming.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: UberDave: Mikey1969: dothemath: Houston is currently at about 96° and 100% humidity.

We're the definition of "urban tropic".

But also the best food town in the US.

The internet says you're full of it. 87 degrees and 63% humidity.
Giving it a heat index of 95 degrees. Now your inaccurate guess? That's a heat index of 168. Quite a difference.

[Fark user image 850x404]


That's either one of or an average of a large-ish network of weather stations around the fourth largest city in the country.

Weather Underground says the same.  But here's what the weather station closest to my house says (like 100 yards away):

[Fark user image 282x232]

Why is it saying it feels like 104deg?  My guess is because the humidity is through the roof in that area.

Unfortunately, I don't see the humidity for that particular station.  I think WUnderground posts the average for the city in the "Additional Conditions" because those didn't change when I switched stations.

Also, if the weather station is privately owned, it may not be calibrated correctly. You shouldn't bet the farm on a privately owned one unless it's yours and you know that you got everything set right. Being too close to the house, too close to the ground, in the shade, all of those will affect the readings. Mine technically isn't far enough away from the house, so the temp may be a degree or two high from, interestingly enough, the heat island effect (Just on a single house sized scale), but it's pretty dialed in. Mounting the weather station on the roof isn't good, either.

So private stations are a good baseline, and they're probably more accurate than the temp display in front of the bank, but they aren't the ultimate marker...


No matter, the weather sites never tell the story around here.  They never have all my life (well, when there have been weather sites).  I'll check it and it says something like ~50% and yet, I'm in the park sweating my nuts off.  We have swampy areas all around the city which means relative humidity greatly lacks uniformity.

One example of this - I'm driving home from across town and I have the jeep (wrangler) tore down because it's a nice 74deg evening.  We hit the upper end of Clear Lake and suddenly the temp drops five degrees and the humidity hits us like a brick wall and we start freezing our ass off.  This lasts a mile then it is back to 74 and low humidity.  Then we hit it again about a mile later.

That's pretty much the entire city (gets better on the north and west side though.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

mrmaster: wunderground.com and weather.com are completely useless where I live.  Just total garbage.


They're not useless.  The radar is quite handy.  Of course, it doesn't work for storms that seem to form out of nowhere.  I got busted two days ago.  The radar looked good so I took off riding - like five minutes later.  I got shat on by a storm that just formed and dumped.

This time of year we get the stormy crap that they have out in Orlando for half the year - "Oh, what a nice day!" (downpour) "Fark!"
 
Displayed 50 of 59 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.