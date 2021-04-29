 Skip to content
 
(CNN) Cuba farts (cnn.com)
    Cuba, Protest, Activism, Cuban people, US Coast Guard, government's handling, Civil disobedience, US President Joe Biden  
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh God, I didn't mean to type that in the headline submission!
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Too late!
 
rfenster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Smells like... ketchup and baloney.  Yeah....I can taste it.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Flincher
‘’ 1 hour ago  

media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Zybar Fooman's Three-Headed Child
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Oh, Ricky!!!!
 
Mathematics of Wonton Burrito Meals
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't worry y'all, Biden will give them some free monies soon enough.
 
covfefe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reported for calling out a Farker.
 
Desert Tripper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For the time being the only thing any American ever really needs to say in relation to Cuba is.... when are we going to finally end this ridiculous charade of our sanctions against them?

The sanctions aren't hurting the Cuban government, on the contrary, they've helped them maintain grip on the island for what, more than half a century now? They only serve two purposes:

1. Harming the Cuban people.
2. It's just one more bad faith narrative for our "conservatives" to cling to

Stop playing the "conservatives'" game. Just end the farking sanctions already.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He who smelled it temporarily lifts the sanctions.
 
It'sMorphin'Time [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, good job, Cuba! Listening to protestors and meeting them halfway is a great thing.

/Don't worry, UltimaCS, everyone typos. It's a funny story to tell the grandkids.
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We could start by lifting the economic blockade...
/why aren't we allowed to travel to Cuba...
//yada yada authoritarian regime..
 
Zybar Fooman's Three-Headed Child
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size


Had to include the cops that arrested him for groping a woman
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks, O'Biden.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Cuba embargo was started by Pres. Kennedy and has enjoyed broad bi-partisan support ever since. It isn't a conservative narrative now or ever. If those chucklefarks in DC wanted to do the right thing and end it, they would have. The sad fact is that they won't end it until they have squeezed every drop of political bs from it...and maybe not even then.
 
Bob_Laublaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For tipping when I've been there, I brought knapsacks filled with Tylenol, particularly children's, bandages & other first aid supplies. Guitar strings for the bands we'd see

Are Americans permitted leisure travel there now?
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

You could go for the weather, and stay for the targeted Russian attacks that sicken you.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

And also Strom Thurmond was a Democrat so Democrats are the Real Racists forever and ever.  Check and mate.
 
Alebak
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Cool, now stop the Cuba embargo, the only people who think it does any good are cold war boomers, its embarrassing.

"Nah man, just a few more years, then it'll all pay off!"
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Never said any such thing but go on with your bad self. What I did say was that when it comes to the Cuba embargo BSAB as in very bad.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

If we had skipped the embargo in the 1960s, Cuba would be what Miami is today (and maybe the 51st state).
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Not remotely true, but when has lying to themselves or others ever discouraged a conservative?
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Yeah, those are here on the mainland too, so we might as well enjoy the rum and cigars under palm trees.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

For the same reason we have ethanol in our gasoline. To please one small voting bloc.
 
alex10294
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
You mean Cuba has been embargoing itself the whole time?  Denying people medicine and food?   I thought that it was the US?  I guess I was wrong.
 
wyldkard
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
We're eyeball to eyeball, and I think the other fellow just beefed.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Wait, what?

*googles*

As of August 2020, 30 women have accused Gooding of unwanted sexual touching.

JFC.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I would never make it in Cuba

I won't join a line of 5 in Starbucks

hell, three people standing there gives me pause

and I consider walking
 
GrinzGrimly
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

It seems there is some concern that allowing more money to flow into Cuba will not really help the Cuban people as much as it will allow the regime to further enrich themselves and tighten their grip on the island.

Perhaps a series of targeted assassinations prior to lifting the sanctions would prime the situation for a change that would actually help the people there.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

For the same reason we have ethanol in our gasoline. To please one small voting bloc.


Fark user imageView Full Size


The Stonecutters?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

"Concerns" held entirely by conservatives.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

And also Strom Thurmond was a Democrat so Democrats are the Real Racists forever and ever.  Check and mate.


What Yellow Beard stated was accurate.

You have a problem dealing with facts?
 
rfenster
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

I just wanted to show his farting smirk....didn't feel the need to show the arresting officers' reaction to Cuba's fart.
 
DrWhy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

#Gollygoshdarnyouautocorrect
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Shut up, nerd.
 
DrWhy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

This site's new motto?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Are Americans permitted leisure travel there now?


My parents were there in 2017....and they told me the same thing about guitar strings whenever I end up going to Havana.
 
DrWhy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Who knew when UCS lights his farts the color of that light is green...
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

When it's convenient, farkers will say once a racist, always a racist.  They can tell you when it counts and when it doesn't.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

That's just what we need; another Florida.
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

If there's one thing I can't stand, it's a man who's untruthful. If there's one thing that disgusts me, it's a man who can't admit when he's wrong.  You disgust me.  You wanna know why you disgust me?  Cause you're a bleeder. You bleed too much. You are a messy bleeder.  You're weak. You got no endurance for PAIN!
 
DrWhy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

"Concerns" held entirely by conservatives.


Yep.  Only conservatives are concerned about graft in an authoritarian regime.  Democrats consider it a goal to be attained.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Yeah, because they may not be getting their cut.
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

So it's not about supporting freedom and democracy, but rather preventing another RED state?

Interesting take.
 
Abox
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
