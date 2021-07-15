 Skip to content
 
Sarah Baartman: the original "Baby Got Back"
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
No, it's Becky.

/ Oh. My. God.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: [64.media.tumblr.com image 480x360] [View Full Size image _x_]


That's a horrible joke. First thing I thought. Two voteys. I'm fair and generous, but a wee bit mad. If I were richer I would be automatically promoted to "eccentric".
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm surprised I never caught the appropriation 30 years ago, but then again I wasn't Fully Aware as I am now.
 
ElFugawz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Often naked in these exhibitions, Baartman was sometimes suspended in a cage on stage while being poked, prodded and groped. Her body was characterized as grotesque, lascivious and obscene because of her protruding buttocks, which was due to a condition called steatopygia that occurs naturally among people in arid parts of southern Africa. She also had elongated labia, a physical feature derogatorily referred to as a "Hottentot apron."

This is disgusting, awful, and all the worse in the context of slavery in colonialism. We haven't made all the much progress in accepting women's bodies as just bodies rather than something that makes them "grotesque, lascivious and obscene".
That said, I'm only human and I cannot read that last sentence without chuckling at "Hottentot apron".
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Baby Got Back - Gilbert and Sullivan Style
Youtube qkJdEFf_Qg4
 
guestguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
O_O

That is farked up...I can only count my blessings that such a thing does not exist for extreme lack of ass.

*shuffles away while holding up pants*
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ah, 240p, my old nemesis.  We meet again.


Ah, 240p, my old nemesis.  We meet again.
 
catmandu [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
What the article does not mention is that her body was on display until 1974 and a cast made was on display until 1976. Her remains were finally returned to South Africa and buried in 2002 after 60 years of legal and political wrangling.
 
Uzzah
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Her front looks pretty good, too.
 
covfefe
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
X-Geek
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Baby Got Back - Jonathan Coulton
Youtube MCWaN_Tc5wo
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I quite appreciate the shapeliness of an attractive young lady's ample posterior and I am quite unable to prevaricate upon the subject.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
this is all new info to me, and is completely abhorrent.

i guess i'm a little behind.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Futurama - Fry listening to Classical music
Youtube wlfE_IplWAU
 
Biledriver
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

ElFugawz: That said, I'm only human and I cannot read that last sentence without chuckling at "Hottentot apron".



Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Beyonce teaches us so much. We should see if she's interested in making a video about vaccination.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I can't wait for the giant fat-ass craze to go away. It's not attractive. It's gross.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: I can't wait for the giant fat-ass craze to go away. It's not attractive. It's gross.


Not as gross as the stupid craze, but thanks for the FYI, I guess.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: I can't wait for the giant fat-ass craze to go away. It's not attractive. It's gross.


some have giant asses
some are
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
R. Crumb wet dream
 
DaShredda
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: I can't wait for the giant fat-ass craze to go away. It's not attractive. It's gross.


I love giant asses.

You can keep wankin' to whatever you want. Nobody is stopping you.
 
Daeva
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

guestguy: O_O

That is farked up...I can only count my blessings that such a thing does not exist for extreme lack of ass.

*shuffles away while holding up pants*


I too suffer from noassatol
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

johnny queso: this is all new info to me, and is completely abhorrent.

i guess i'm a little behind.


You aren't alone.

  4. Click here to submit a link.