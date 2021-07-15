 Skip to content
(CBS 46 Atlanta)   Dump truck strikes bridge, shifts it six feet   (cbs46.com) divider line
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
2 hours ago  
I read headline as Trump truck.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
39 minutes ago  
Man, did they have to scrape the driver off the windshield with a spatula?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
29 minutes ago  
That's impressive.

Also, that seems like something that shouldn't happen.
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
6 minutes ago  
Pretty much take the driver's CDL and burn it on the spot.
 
AppleOptionEsc
5 minutes ago  

edmo: That's impressive.

Also, that seems like something that shouldn't happen.


It is a little worrying that 3 tons of steel and momentum was able to move it more than a few inches.  I feel there is a distinct lack of anchoring or sufficient foundation.
 
Somaticasual
5 minutes ago  
So, 5'8"?
 
fark yews
5 minutes ago  
are they going to wait for another dumptruck to hit it from the other direction to correct the offset?  or maybe a flat earther can volunteer to do it.
 
Arkanaut
3 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: So, 5'8"?


You'd still hit it.
 
Somaticasual
3 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: edmo: That's impressive.

Also, that seems like something that shouldn't happen.

It is a little worrying that 3 tons of steel and momentum was able to move it more than a few inches.  I feel there is a distinct lack of anchoring or sufficient foundation.


Looking at the photo, It almost looks like it's just perched on the two "rails" of the support sides. Are they designed that way for expansion? Or did it literally shear off the attachments?
 
freakdiablo
3 minutes ago  
Dump truck dumb fark strikes bridge

FTFY
 
Eravior
2 minutes ago  
"Interstate 16 is shut down between Macon and Savannah after the driver of a dump truck hit a bridge Thursday morning."

Holy shiat! Just imagine what the truck would've done!
 
emersonbiggins
2 minutes ago  
LOL, I was expecting another 11' 8" incident; nah, this was an idiot driving with the dump open.
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [OhFark]
1 minute ago  
Interstate 16 is shut down between Macon and Savannah

Macon to Savannah is the entire length of I-16. I very much doubt that I-16 Is entirely shut down just because one dumbass hit a bridge.
 
natazha [BareFark]
1 minute ago  
My first thought was, how did a dump truck move an Interstate bridge?  Those are built to a high standard as they have to bear the weight of tanks.  Obviously, the State highway bridge was built by State Senator Billy Bob's friend, who used only the best recycled beer cans for the steel.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
1 minute ago  
Was the bridge built by a Miami condo construction company?
 
