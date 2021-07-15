 Skip to content
 
(BBC)   "Please Stand Clear - the next train is not scheduled to call at this station"   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
    Land Rover Discovery, Land Rover, Four-wheel drive, black Land Rover Discovery, railway tracks, Rover Group, stolen vehicle, Range Rover  
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too early for flapjacks?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A hunt is under way for the driver.

He stood at the top of a ladder and the cops kept falling to their deaths. It was the weirdest thing...
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's and old Chestnut for those at the Chestnut Railway station

Police On My Back (Remastered)
Youtube EVGjj-_EL1Y
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Land Rover surely on its way to the repair shop
 
snowjack [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ifky
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
ifky
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Just trying to get back to the future
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
ifky
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

ifky: Just trying to get back to the future
[lh3.googleusercontent.com image 245x175]


Well that shouldn't have happened.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I bet Sir Toppen Hatt is quite irate...

vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
wetrat
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Police hurt before stolen car driven along railway line

It's like passive voice vomited on passive voice.  Who or what hurt the police???/ Stolen car driven along railway line after police hurt
 
BigKaboom
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"gobsmacked"
I always think of Willy Wonka when I hear this word. Mind the ceiling fan above.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
His cunning plan appears to have worked.

I once spotted a Jeep that had been driven on an active rail line until it came to a turnout and its front wheel got wedged as the rails narrowed.  I called the railroad to report it; they apparently had no idea it was there.
 
Larva Lump
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
steklo

I bet Sir Toppen Hatt is quite irate...

[vignette.wikia.nocookie.net image 850x637]

Not surprisingly.
 
Bith Set Me Up [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Octopussy Train Chase
Youtube vNFoHm28vsU


/First thing I thought of.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Larva Lump: vignette.wikia.nocookie.net image 850x637]


I'm 56 years old. I only saw a few episodes and was lucky enough to remember the character's name.

Was this the show with Ringo Star and Alec Baldwin?
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It's the same thing every day, Clean up your room, stand up straight, pick up your feet, take it like a man, be nice to your sister, don't mix beer and wine ever, Oh yeah, don't drive on the railroad tracks.
 
