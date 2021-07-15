 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Today's 2-hr serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from The Replacements, The Bangles, The Wolfgang Press, and Clock DVA. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #236. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options
42
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
good morning you beautiful lot.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hello there.
Do we take that step to the right today?
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi everybody.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: Hello there.
Do we take that step to the right today?


you silly goose, we did that two days ago.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: Hello there.
Do we take that step to the right today?


I had this terribly silly notion that I might actually get some work done this afternoon...
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Today's show attire
Fark user imageView Full Size


I was quite disappointed there was no Sydney Opera House ones after having gone all that way. But those shows were outstanding. Despite Lol horsing up the last note of  All Cats Are Grey.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: Today's show attire
[Fark user image image 850x946]

I was quite disappointed there was no Sydney Opera House ones after having gone all that way. But those shows were outstanding. Despite Lol horsing up the last note of  All Cats Are Grey.


my show attire is thoroughly unriveting...

Fark user imageView Full Size


/client meeting after the show
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: Pista: Today's show attire
[Fark user image image 850x946]

I was quite disappointed there was no Sydney Opera House ones after having gone all that way. But those shows were outstanding. Despite Lol horsing up the last note of  All Cats Are Grey.

my show attire is thoroughly unriveting...

[Fark user image 425x566]

/client meeting after the show


Very smart
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: socalnewwaver: Pista: Today's show attire
[Fark user image image 850x946]

I was quite disappointed there was no Sydney Opera House ones after having gone all that way. But those shows were outstanding. Despite Lol horsing up the last note of  All Cats Are Grey.

my show attire is thoroughly unriveting...

[Fark user image 425x566]

/client meeting after the show

Very smart


not really.

/oh you mean the shirt
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Pista: Hello there.
Do we take that step to the right today?

I had this terribly silly notion that I might actually get some work done this afternoon...


I have that problem every day.

Work, Shmerk.

/bring on the tunes, awesomesauce dj
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Yesterday was hilarious. Unless it's still Wednesday
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Been listening to that Lucia Cifarelli track a lot today.
Oh boy that is a good tune.
I love the lyric, "I slowly choke on the holy smoke".
I also love that all my windows wobble when I turn it up
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

djslowdive: Yesterday was hilarious. Unless it's still Wednesday


The Wednesday is a cake!

No that's wrong isn't it?
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
socalnewwaver:
my show attire is thoroughly unriveting...
[Fark user image 425x566]
/client meeting after the show

Jhane Barnes?
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Pista: djslowdive: Yesterday was hilarious. Unless it's still Wednesday

The Wednesday is a cake!

No that's wrong isn't it?


I think that was last Thrusday. Unless we are doing the time-warp thing again?
 
ultraluzer [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Pista: djslowdive: Yesterday was hilarious. Unless it's still Wednesday

The Wednesday is a cake!

No that's wrong isn't it?

I think that was last Thrusday. Unless we are doing the time-warp thing again?


Pretty sure we will do it yesterday
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: socalnewwaver:
my show attire is thoroughly unriveting...
[Fark user image 425x566]
/client meeting after the show

Jhane Barnes?


no. isaia.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Pista: Been listening to that Lucia Cifarelli track a lot today.
Oh boy that is a good tune.
I love the lyric, "I slowly choke on the holy smoke".
I also love that all my windows wobble when I turn it up


that's up there for lyric of year.

which is currently held by "you're twisted like an ampersand"
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Pista: Been listening to that Lucia Cifarelli track a lot today.
Oh boy that is a good tune.
I love the lyric, "I slowly choke on the holy smoke".
I also love that all my windows wobble when I turn it up


I'm currently listening to "Nemesis" by Shriekback and filling out pre-employment paperwork. Fingers crossed, this job would pay a hair more than my last one and it's 'Work from home'. I owe somebody on Imgur lunch and a fifth of Scotch for setting me up with this one.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

djslowdive: Yesterday was hilarious. Unless it's still Wednesday


Fark user imageView Full Size



/currently unavailable for comment
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
IMAX flutes!

Drink
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: djslowdive: Yesterday was hilarious. Unless it's still Wednesday

[Fark user image 640x480]


/currently unavailable for comment


Oblig.
Wednesday plays Alice by The Sisters Of Mercy
Youtube lWKhYCr6wVw
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Today's show attire: black shirt and black pants.

And yet, I feel a duty to all you goths. And so:

Fark user imageView Full Size

/lady, I hope yer gonna take that hat off before the show starts
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
here. we. goooo....
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: here. we. goooo....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Madison_Smiled: Pista: Hello there.
Do we take that step to the right today?

I had this terribly silly notion that I might actually get some work done this afternoon...

I have that problem every day.

Work, Shmerk.

/bring on the tunes, awesomesauce dj


I had some phone calls to make, and I made sure to get them all out of the way before the show started. Now I just have to hope nobody calls me back until after 3.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Madison_Smiled:

I had this terribly silly notion that I might actually get some work done this afternoon...

work? a terrible notion indeed.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Oooh
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Hi! Is it the right time? Wednesday or Friday today?
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Lioness7: Hi! Wednesday or Friday today?


yes.
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Lioness7: Hi! Is it the right time? Wednesday or Friday today?


Just checking the calendar
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Pista: Today's show attire
[Fark user image 850x946]

I was quite disappointed there was no Sydney Opera House ones after having gone all that way. But those shows were outstanding. Despite Lol horsing up the last note of  All Cats Are Grey.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: Pista: Today's show attire
[Fark user image 850x946]

I was quite disappointed there was no Sydney Opera House ones after having gone all that way. But those shows were outstanding. Despite Lol horsing up the last note of  All Cats Are Grey.

[Fark user image 850x744]


LOL.

He got it right the first night. But on the second night. Sheesh. & it's the very last piano note of the whole flipping song
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Pista: Lioness7: Hi! Is it the right time? Wednesday or Friday today?

Just checking the calendar
[lh3.googleusercontent.com image 512x299]


Oh, look at the time...

Fark user imageView Full Size


Zzzzzzzzz...
C'mon PICK UP THE PACE PEOPLE, I've been listening to upbeat Goth/New Wave all morning and this is dragging me to a halt like a boat anchor tied to a bumper.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: Pista: Lioness7: Hi! Is it the right time? Wednesday or Friday today?

Just checking the calendar
[lh3.googleusercontent.com image 512x299]

Oh, look at the time...

[Fark user image 422x750]


WANT
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I like this English folk narrating to music stuff

/Creepers Derbyshire being the best one
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Pista: Lioness7: Hi! Is it the right time? Wednesday or Friday today?

Just checking the calendar
[lh3.googleusercontent.com image 512x299]


You need the more portable one
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
thespindrifter:
Zzzzzzzzz...
C'mon PICK UP THE PACE PEOPLE, I've been listening to upbeat Goth/New Wave all morning and this is dragging me to a halt like a boat anchor tied to a bumper.

how 'bout some PSA's?
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Pista: thespindrifter: Pista: Lioness7: Hi! Is it the right time? Wednesday or Friday today?

Just checking the calendar
[lh3.googleusercontent.com image 512x299]

Oh, look at the time...

[Fark user image 422x750]

WANT


Target Samhain collection, circa @ 2013 - 2017? I honestly can't remember when I picked up the hourglass. Michael's sells a version of the candelabra every year.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Love that Clock DVA track.
Very sinister sounding
 
