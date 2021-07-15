 Skip to content
(MSN) Seagulls: These aren't God's creatures. These are covetous beasts sent to torment, pillage, and peck away at humanity's delicious fast food (msn.com)
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oh, you mean rats with feathers.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Seagulls should be hunted for sport.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Birds in general are kind of dicks.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
mm-group.orgView Full Size
 
Bobby_and_The_Gorilla
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Someday... when you are older....
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Too bad they don't eat yellow jackets.  That'd be picnic at the shore problem solved.
 
maxheck [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"SEAGULLS! (Stop It Now)" -- A Bad Lip Reading of The Empire Strikes Back
Youtube U9t-slLl30E
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"The bird crams its cursed beak into the lad's mouth, stealing a bit of the wrap before flying away, back to the foul nest whence it came."

And now he has no lunch, plus bird flu.
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
farking seagulls.

As someone who lives at the beach I would like to tell all the tourists to QUIT FEEDING THEM GODAMNIT
 
Tymast
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Amusing assholes
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Jonathan Livingston approves
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
There is no such thing as a seagull.  There are many species of gulls, most of which live by the sea.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Squirrel - tree rat
Seagull - flying rat (see also flying squirrel)
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
There used to be loads of seagulls that would hang out in the Walmart parking lot, here in Hillbilly Hollow PA. I ain't seen them for some time. Must have all got jobs.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Halfabee64: Squirrel - tree rat
Seagull - flying rat (see also flying squirrel)


I've seen more seagulls stealing food then squirrels actually...come to think of it, I've never seen a squirrel steal food...only the occasional tossed peanut from the park bench....
 
mrs john amber
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
