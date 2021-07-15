 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNBC)   Yo dawg, I heard you liked collapses so we caused a condo market collapse with a condo collapse   (cnbc.com) divider line
9
    More: Obvious  
•       •       •

357 clicks; posted to Main » and Business » on 15 Jul 2021 at 11:10 AM (46 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
No rain flooding and saltwater flowing thru the porous limestone in Miami doesn't know when a building or road were built just that they will fall and no sane or reasonable building code will change that.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It's really not that complicated.

If you buy a house, unless you're dirt poor and/or will live in it the rest of your life, you have to maintain it in order to keep it's original value or raise the value.

Now, think of the condo as a mini-version of the same but you have to spend even more than you would maintaining a house because other people live within the same structure.

That's where I believe the disconnect is happening with condo owners.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Right now HGTV is desperately purging hundreds of House Hunters and Beachfront Bargain episodes.
 
Fingerware Error [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Right now HGTV is desperately purging hundreds of House Hunters and Beachfront Bargain episodes.


The new episodes of Holmes Inspection will feature a team of engineers.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

eurotrader: No rain flooding and saltwater flowing thru the porous limestone in Miami doesn't know when a building or road were built just that they will fall and no sane or reasonable building code will change that.


...

Well said.

/check your carbon monoxide detector
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Rwa2play: It's really not that complicated.

If you buy a house, unless you're dirt poor and/or will live in it the rest of your life, you have to maintain it in order to keep it's original value or raise the value.

Now, think of the condo as a mini-version of the same but you have to spend even more than you would maintaining a house because other people live within the same structure.

That's where I believe the disconnect is happening with condo owners.


Honestly, I think the disconnect is that they think the Condo Association gives two shiats about actual upkeep and will use their condo fees wisely.  Also that the building wouldn't be allowed to operate if it weren't safe.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Fingerware Error: GardenWeasel: Right now HGTV is desperately purging hundreds of House Hunters and Beachfront Bargain episodes.

The new episodes of Holmes Inspection will feature a team of engineers.


There are quite a few where they did bring in engineers because the houses were so screwed up.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Honestly, I think the disconnect is that they think the Condo Association gives two shiats about actual upkeep and will use their condo fees wisely. Also that the building wouldn't be allowed to operate if it weren't safe.


Honestly, why wouldn't they think that? That's what was promised to them, for their fees. FFS, is everybody so jaded, they just expect to be ripped off, and you take what you can get?
Then why do you continue buying things? So you can complain about being abused?
/it's like loony land around here
 
Fingerware Error [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

labman: There are quite a few where they did bring in engineers because the houses were so screwed up.


One or two. For a large condo building they will need a bunch to hold it down to a one hour show.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.