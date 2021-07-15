 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Want an inflation-proof investment? Because of increased competition, prices are falling for one of the most important commodities on Wall Street even as the quality is going up   (statista.com) divider line
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But not inhalation proof.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I know it's an attempt at humor but calling something inflation proof when the price is dropping rather fumbles the whole attempt.
 
dothemath
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Remember kids, you can always trust Captain Randy's Cocaine Flavored Nose Powders!
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I wonder what it goes for in LegalizeAllTheDrugs! Portugal.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 minute ago  

dionysusaur: I wonder what it goes for in LegalizeAllTheDrugs! Portugal.


pretty cheap when you consider, for them, a prison sentence for possession of an 8ball isn't a possibility.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
huge number of nicknames - blow, bump, blanca, C, Big C, coke, dust, flake, icing, line, nose candy, pearl, rail, snow, sneeze, sleigh ride, snow white, sniff, speedball, toot and white rock

I guess no one calls it booger sugar anymore?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I find it rather mind boggling that people keep on doing coke well into middle age, pretty much guaranteeing that they won't live to retirement age. If coke is the only thing that makes you feel good then you've pretty much forgotten what feeling good actually feels like.
 
