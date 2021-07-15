 Skip to content
(NOAA)   Hello, Felicia   (nhc.noaa.gov) divider line
    More: PSA, Tropical cyclone, Wind, tropical storm warning, forecast track of the center, Beaufort scale, hurricane warning, wind speed, current position of the center of the tropical cyclone  
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Earguy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You've been waiting for this opportunity ever since they released the names list for 2021, haven't you?

Dare I guess what you'll post when it's downgraded to a tropical storm?
 
snodoubt
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Yay! Go West Coast. We always get left out.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Heading away from the North America, no threat to land.

Bye Felicia.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I am waiting for Marsha, Marsha, Marsha, the hurricane so big they named it thrice.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Not gonna be this year. The only "M" hurricane is Mindy. The next "M" is "mu", or as I like to pronounce it "Moooooo!"
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: [Fark user image 411x337]


I guess we have all the hurricane jokes we need except for the destruction of Mar Del Lago by global warming.
 
Fart And Smunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Darnit, Subby. You were so close to a perfect headline in "Hi, Felicia" that I am just disappoint. I am very disappoint.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Not gonna be this year. The only "M" hurricane is Mindy. The next "M" is "mu", or as I like to pronounce it "Moooooo!"


justified, justified.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

brantgoose: I am waiting for Marsha, Marsha, Marsha, the hurricane so big they named it thrice.


Sure, Jan.
 
VictoryCabal
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I was expecting Felicia Combs, to my mind the most fap-worthy of the TWC crew.
 
ToastmasterGeneral
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

brantgoose: UltimaCS: [Fark user image 411x337]

I guess we have all the hurricane jokes we need except for the destruction of Mar Del Lago by global warming.


This could not be truer.

If Donald Trump has left anything lasting, it will be my appreciation 50 years from now, of somebody taking a 2071 hurricane and laser-sharpie-ing (or whatever they're using then) in a crude black ring around Alabama.
 
gnosis301
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Finally, Darkstalkers season has arrived.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Cheetos commercial - The Laundromat - Felicia Day
Youtube lDW02GfEIEw
 
I'm an excellent driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
A Hurricane Warning is in force for the following areas:


Alabama.
 
