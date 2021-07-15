 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Before firing their Vaccine Manager, Tennessee had Amazon ship her a dog muzzle. "They obviously didn't know me because they sent me a size three which is for beagles and I'm obviously a pit bull, which requires a size six"   (cnn.com) divider line
57
    More: Followup, Vaccination, Public health, Vaccine, Health care, Tennessee Department of Health, Tennessee Department of Safety, HPV vaccine, Immunization  
•       •       •

1522 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 15 Jul 2021 at 11:20 AM (36 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



57 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice!
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Farking death cult GOP strikes again.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
If you live in that state and you're not insane, you had better try to find a way to kick the crazy out of power. Because if you don't, you're all going to die.
 
This Is Bold Text [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Yeah! Way to stick it to the only responsible adult in the whole state.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Next is a dead rat nailed to her door. Don't tell me it's not within the realm of possibility with these people.
 
DVD
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Dr. Michelle Fiscus is obviously a national treasure and should be looked at for far better paid positions immediately.
 
RasIanI [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Wow -- what a bunch of a**hole colleagues. Gawdamn
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Dr Fiscus? Surprised it wasn't this

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
But don't you dare call them vile, contemptible, worthless pieces of shiat.

Every. Last. One.
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Tennessee: the unholy amalgam of northern Alabama and southern Kentucky.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
You might almost say they considered her to be a biatch
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
You couldn't pay me enough to live in a red state.
Death cult states are not good for your health.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: But don't you dare call them vile, contemptible, worthless pieces of shiat.

Every. Last. One.


The word deplorables is so much shorter, though.
 
dracos31
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
My son lives in Tennessee.

The other day, he wanted to get his dog seen by a vet but could not find her rabies certificate.
The vet refused to see her, citing State law.
Dogs have more protections against disease than people there.
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Walker: You couldn't pay me enough to live in a red state.
Death cult states are not good for your health.


My stepson is in the Army.  He's not being paid enough to live in a red state.... and he's being reassigned.... to another red state.... ugh....
 
cltbuilder
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: But don't you dare call them vile, contemptible, worthless pieces of shiat.

Every. Last. One.


Deplorable wasn't strong enough
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I hope Homeland Security is more reasonable than Amazon. Boycott Amazon.
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

dracos31: My son lives in Tennessee.

The other day, he wanted to get his dog seen by a vet but could not find her rabies certificate.
The vet refused to see her, citing State law.
Dogs have more protections against disease than people there.


Dogs can't vote corrupt Republicans out of office.
 
Todorojo
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The person who sent that muzzle should probably brush up on Tennessee law, specifically Title 39, Chapter 17, Part 3.

Or not.

Have fun in the state penitentiary, you clever little person, you!
 
dothemath
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
meh

I personally find it amusing to watch these dumb rednecks literally sit and wait to die because their  master, a New York City game show host, commanded them to do so.

More room on the freeway for me.
 
LL316
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

dracos31: My son lives in Tennessee.

The other day, he wanted to get his dog seen by a vet but could not find her rabies certificate.
The vet refused to see her, citing State law.
Dogs have more protections against disease than people there.


Dogs are better than people, so I'm actually on Tennessee's side with this one.
 
Advernaut
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I would expect, in Canada, that would trigger a hate crime investigation.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Todorojo: The person who sent that muzzle should probably brush up on Tennessee law, specifically Title 39, Chapter 17, Part 3.

Or not.

Have fun in the state penitentiary, you clever little person, you!


Think the cops/prosecutors will go after him?
 
Rucker10
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Republicans. Only they could make so many good people around the world turn away from their nature and think, "I wish all those dumb bastards would get sick and die."
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
She should sue for harassment and intimidation. This couldn't be a clearer message.
 
gyruss
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Next is a dead rat nailed to her door. Don't tell me it's not within the realm of possibility with these people.


Amy Acton resigned as Ohio's state health director after she got a box of N95 masks covered in feces delivered to her house. Apparently the Republicans protesting outside her driveway chipped in n nearly $2000 for it.
 
Psychohazard
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Farking death cult GOP strikes again.


It's crazy.  What is their vaccination end game other than killing a sizable number of their adherents?
 
Rozotorical
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

ProcrastinationStation: Walker: You couldn't pay me enough to live in a red state.
Death cult states are not good for your health.

My stepson is in the Army.  He's not being paid enough to live in a red state.... and he's being reassigned.... to another red state.... ugh....


Yeah the rule of the Army is If you say you want to go anywhere but Texas. You are headed to Hood.
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Isn't it the GQP crying about "cancel culture"?
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
What?  Bondage gear is not an appropriate parting gift?  My bad.
 
snowjack [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
cdn.cnn.comView Full Size

I like this lady a lot.
I'm confident she will have no problem finding another job. Probably with a big pay raise.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
So I suppose she is looking forward to retiring on her civil lawsuit settlement.

I know I would be.
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: If you live in that state and you're not insane, you had better try to find a way to kick the crazy out of power. Because if you don't, you're all going to die.


I live in the state, in one of the heaviest GQP areas, the worship of Trump is at cult-levels.  The only hope TN might have in the future is the population explosion that Nashville and Murfreesboro are experiencing, and them pulling a Georgia on the rest of the state.

Because holy shiat it's not happening here.
 
jackandwater
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Way to show some real class and sophistication there, tennessee.  Nothing says "we aren't  sister f*cking, moonshine swilling, toothless, never finished 6th grade ignorant, narrow minded, never been more than 50 miles from home a$$holes" like sending a dog muzzle to probably the smartest, sane person in the whole state.
 
snowjack [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Psychohazard: markie_farkie: Farking death cult GOP strikes again.

It's crazy.  What is their vaccination end game other than killing a sizable number of their adherents?


"End game" implies strategy. Which implies thought.
I don't see any evidence they made it that far, at any time in the past decade.
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Psychohazard: markie_farkie: Farking death cult GOP strikes again.

It's crazy.  What is their vaccination end game other than killing a sizable number of their adherents?


They want a ton of people to die and then they'll blame Biden.

Denying the Biden admin wins is more important than saving lives. It's a zero-sum game.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

dracos31: My son lives in Tennessee.

The other day, he wanted to get his dog seen by a vet but could not find her rabies certificate.
The vet refused to see her, citing State law.
Dogs have more protections against disease than people there.


But if you have a dog that has not been vaccinated, how do you go about getting it caught up on its shots if the vet won't see it without it being vaccinated? Seems like a catch-22.
 
Potter82
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
There is a widespread sickness in this country and I don't mean COVID-19. Unless some big changes are made, the U.S. will likely cease to exist as democratic republic including all 50 states within the next five years.
 
RedComrade
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Todorojo: The person who sent that muzzle should probably brush up on Tennessee law, specifically Title 39, Chapter 17, Part 3.

Or not.

Have fun in the state penitentiary, you clever little person, you!


I too remember when I thought the rule of law meant something when it came to republicans. Look they didn't steal the judiciary so that it could hold THEM to account you know.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
According to the article, 25 state health officials have quit or been fired for promoting vaccines.   There is really no reason to expect anything good to come of this.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: dracos31: My son lives in Tennessee.

The other day, he wanted to get his dog seen by a vet but could not find her rabies certificate.
The vet refused to see her, citing State law.
Dogs have more protections against disease than people there.

But if you have a dog that has not been vaccinated, how do you go about getting it caught up on its shots if the vet won't see it without it being vaccinated? Seems like a catch-22.


Go to a road side rabies clinic.  They have those once a year, and they ask no questions.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: dracos31: My son lives in Tennessee.

The other day, he wanted to get his dog seen by a vet but could not find her rabies certificate.
The vet refused to see her, citing State law.
Dogs have more protections against disease than people there.

But if you have a dog that has not been vaccinated, how do you go about getting it caught up on its shots if the vet won't see it without it being vaccinated? Seems like a catch-22.


Oh... you can also go to the Tractor Supply store and do it yourself.  Just save the receipt.
 
quatchi
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Gawd, I like this lady.

Tennessee doesn't deserve her.

Hope she gets a better gig in a better state.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fiscus said she told her husband, "They obviously didn't know me because they sent me a size three which is for beagles and I'm obviously a pit bull, which requires a size six." Fiscus said she is keeping the muzzle as a souvenir.

Rock on, lady.
 
whidbey
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Amazon refused to reveal the sender, Fiscus said.

Then the FBI needs to get involved.
 
dothemath
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: Go to a road side rabies clinic.


Sounds both safe and sanitary.
 
bhcompy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Psychohazard: markie_farkie: Farking death cult GOP strikes again.

It's crazy.  What is their vaccination end game other than killing a sizable number of their adherents?


Blame libs for not stopping it and minorities/immigrants for bringing it in.  That's it.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Psychohazard: markie_farkie: Farking death cult GOP strikes again.

It's crazy.  What is their vaccination end game other than killing a sizable number of their adherents?


STIGGIN' IT.
 
Todorojo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

shinji3i: Todorojo: The person who sent that muzzle should probably brush up on Tennessee law, specifically Title 39, Chapter 17, Part 3.

Or not.

Have fun in the state penitentiary, you clever little person, you!

Think the cops/prosecutors will go after him?


I'm not sure. I guess it depends on how serious Glenn Funk is about his duty as a DA. But if he wants to shrug it off, a real attorney will happily step in and bankrupt the bejeezus out of the perpetrator because civil remedies apply, and anyone who got an e-mail from the perpetrator saying "guess whut I jus' done?" will not hesitate to cover their own asses at the perpetrator's expense.

What I am sure of is that the person who drove to the Petsmart while chuckling at the brilliance of his/her/their own cleverness and left a trail by paying with a debit or credit card and pinging every cell phone tower en route, clearly didn't have the capacity to think this all the way through and that the cost of this little intimidation stunt will not be applied to their pet rewards program.
 
Displayed 50 of 57 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.