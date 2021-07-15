 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MLive.com)   Don't blame me; I voted for the cat   (mlive.com) divider line
46
    More: Amusing, Voting, Mayor Sweet Tart McKee, Election, Sweet Tart, Elections, Mayor, critter candidates, ceremonial elections  
•       •       •

2228 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 15 Jul 2021 at 1:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



46 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
No mention of ranked-choice voting?
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I like Sweet Tart's anti-mice policy. Not too crazy about the pro-hairball policy.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size



Actually, I don't care who you vote for...just please vote!!

/okay, if you're asking I say vote for cat!
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
YOU PUT A CAT IN OFFICE?!?   We are dead!  Game over, man!!  GAME OVER!!
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only there was a term for blaming everything on the goat...
 
fringedmyotis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TIL that a 'Norwegian Forest Cat' is actually a thing. Who knew?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The5thElement
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wantoncunnilinguslover
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wantoncunnilinguslover
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The5thElement: [Fark user image 236x268]


Tiny fist shaking...
 
aleister_greynight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm voting Roomba to clean up the government.
 
special20
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ImpendingCynic: If only there was a term for blaming everything on the goat...


yeah, the term 'scapes me at the mo'.
 
ReluctantLondon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
* Caligula noises intensify *
 
Purple_Urkle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I refuse to vote for Vladimir Biteabiatch Putin or any other Mao candidates.
Fark user imageView Full Size


Vote dog!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The5thElement
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wantoncunnilinguslover: [Fark user image image 850x880]


I almost used that same image.
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fringedmyotis: TIL that a 'Norwegian Forest Cat' is actually a thing. Who knew?


Fark user imageView Full Size

his name is Doug. And he is very floof
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Purple_Urkle: Vote dog!


Is that what that is? Huh.
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ImpendingCynic: If only there was a term for blaming everything on the goat...


i.redd.itView Full Size
 
special20
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fringedmyotis: TIL that a 'Norwegian Forest Cat' is actually a thing. Who knew?


cfa.orgView Full Size

D'aaaaw.
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Story of Stubbs, the cat mayor of Alaska:

The CAT That Became a MAYOR in ALASKA 🐱🏛 (Stubbs)
Youtube W2ps6Kc4oE0
 
Purple_Urkle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fringedmyotis: TIL that a 'Norwegian Forest Cat' is actually a thing. Who knew?


Prepare your mind and eyeballs and behold Siberian Forest Cats.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would feel comfortable voting for a candidate who slept 18+ hours a day
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sometimes, with all the shiat going on in the world, it's nice to see a silly little story like this.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Purple_Urkle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Destructor: Purple_Urkle: Vote dog!

Is that what that is? Huh.


That dog beat all the other dogs and is considered the top dog of 2021!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Douglas Adams is prescient again.  if we don't vote, the wrong lizard might win!
 
special20
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Billy Liar: I would feel comfortable voting for a candidate who slept 18+ hours a day


I'm also ridin with Biden.
<ducks>
 
dennysgod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In 2018, when Sweet Tart became Omena's first feline mayor (the previous three mayors were dogs),


Obviously a rigged election...someone get Giuliani on the phone
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Purple_Urkle: Destructor: Purple_Urkle: Vote dog!

Is that what that is? Huh.

That "dog" beat all the other dogs and is considered the top dog of 2021!

[Fark user image 425x318]


Fixed that for you.

(I'm kidding of course. The damned thing is adorable... Almost... too adorable.)
 
VictoryCabal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since they're completely dependent on others, but are convinced of their own independence and superiority, cats are clearly the Libertarian candidates.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Purple_Urkle: Destructor: Purple_Urkle: Vote dog!
Is that what that is? Huh.
That dog beat all the other dogs and is considered the top dog of 2021!
[Fark user image 425x318]


That poor guinea pig. Look at its face.
 
Fasces Breaker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The goat could be a great mascot for a party of "balance".
 
Purple_Urkle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cryinoutloud: Purple_Urkle: Destructor: Purple_Urkle: Vote dog!
Is that what that is? Huh.
That dog beat all the other dogs and is considered the top dog of 2021!
[Fark user image 425x318]

That poor guinea pig. Look at its face.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vote goat!
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unfortunately, a foreign born Norwegian Forrest Cat cat run for office in this country. It's in the Constitution.

Now, a proper Maine Coon Cat, that's a cat born in the USA.

(They're basically the same cat. The Norwegian Forrest Cat has a slightly more triangular head.)
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"When you go into the booth, pull your lever for the pussy."
 
Slypork
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who will you vote for?
A. a pussy
B. a biatch
C. a goat
D. a cock.

I don't like A, B or D. I like a goat, C.
 
dywed88
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Purple_Urkle: [Fark user image image 425x243]

I refuse to vote for Vladimir Biteabiatch Putin or any other Mao candidates.
[Fark user image image 220x256]

Vote dog!
[Fark user image image 425x425]


We want capable leadership, not some mutt that shots on the floor.

The only valid choice is to vote for a loveable furball of pure evil to be master of all life. Hail cats.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: I would feel comfortable voting for a candidate who slept 18+ hours a day


I already served three terms as town commissioner.  Find someone else.
 
ReluctantLondon
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Slypork: Who will you vote for?
A. a pussy
B. a biatch
C. a goat
D. a cock.

I don't like A, B or D. I like a goat, C.


Eh, speak for yourself, I really like A. ...
 
BeerBear
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

The5thElement: [Fark user image 236x268]


Ack!
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

The5thElement: [Fark user image 236x268]


wantoncunnilinguslover: [Fark user image 850x880]


YOU ASSHOLES BEAT ME TO IT!

That was MY post. :-)
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Murflette: fringedmyotis: TIL that a 'Norwegian Forest Cat' is actually a thing. Who knew?

[Fark user image 425x318]
his name is Doug. And he is very floof


We have one as well. Those whiskers are looooooooooong. Very floof, much puff.

/ The puffs of hair all over the place I have to vacuum every week are a tad annoying.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

fringedmyotis: TIL that a 'Norwegian Forest Cat' is actually a thing. Who knew?


::raises hand:: Old man passed about three years ago, young boy still kicking. Both mixes, of course- I don't shop when it comes to pets.

They are very similar to- and often confused for- Maine Coons. It's speculated the Weegie is a progenitor of the MC, though the MC tends to be bigger.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

snocone: No mention of ranked-choice voting?


Is your Cat confused about the alternative vote?
Youtube HiHuiDD_oTk
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Andrew Yang will lose this one, too.
 
Displayed 46 of 46 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.