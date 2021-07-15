 Skip to content
(NBC News)   You might have illegal wood if you bought products from Ikea   (nbcnews.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, Russia, IKEA, Siberia, Russian Far East, Evgeny Bakurov, new report, Wood, products of other Western companies  
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't it good?
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby misspelled "pressed sawdust".
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obligatory Ikea pic:


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next you'll tell me those meatballs really come from ground up testicles.
 
dothemath
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Russian environmental laws

Every day I learn something new exists.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Illegal wood sounds like a boner at a primary school.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Particle board is illegal?
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I thought they only sold cats....

images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: Illegal wood sounds like a boner at a primary school.


Jesus Christ! Here, take this funny vote!
 
houstondragon
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
You can have it when you pry the incomprehensible Swedish instructions from the bottom of the trash can!

/Actually, IKEA has some decent stuff
 
ifky
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Next you'll tell me those meatballs really come from ground up testicles.


More testicles mean more iron!
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: Illegal wood sounds like a boner at a primary school.


I thought it was an illegal immigrant pool boy.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
shiatty soft pine is not hard to come by.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: Illegal wood sounds like a boner at a primary school.


Or the name of a Traci Lords tribute band.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
That's what she said?
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Illegal Wood is my Tom Jones tribute act.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kobrakai
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Don't tell anyone about my hot tub
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: SirEattonHogg: Illegal wood sounds like a boner at a primary school.

I thought it was an illegal immigrant pool boy.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

dothemath: Russian environmental laws

Every day I learn something new exists.


And they managed to violate them.
 
dj_bigbird
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Isn't it good?


Thread over, turn the lights out.

(here's one of my favorite instrumental covers of that song)
Norwegian Wood
Youtube LXjslTOxjTQ
 
chitownmike
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: Illegal wood sounds like a boner at a primary school.


You took the high road, I was gonna go with daycare
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
So, just to reiterate...

Ikea didn't do anything wrong, and immediately severed their business relationship with all parties involved.

But these folks can't get you to read an article titled "ExportLes May Have Illegally Harvested and Sold Wood To Indonesian Factories, Which Then Laundered Wood By Making Furniture For Ikea", because, well, who would?

This is like yelling at a car owner because they unknowingly bought a custom car from a car dealer who, in turn, made that custom car by buying stolen parts from a chain of shady chop shops.
 
dothemath
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: dothemath: Russian environmental laws

Every day I learn something new exists.

And they managed to violate them.


Which means the right guy either didnt get paid or didnt get paid enough.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

dj_bigbird: (here's one of my favorite instrumental covers of that song)


Beatles, Norwegian Wood, "tapping, strumming, slapping" on the Chapman Stick Guitar
Youtube d5lVTaT98rg
 
olrasputin
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
There should be a congressional committee formed to investigate. Headed by Matt Gaetz. I hear he's an expert on illegal wood.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The part that's irritating - "likely" does a lot of heavy lifting for this shiatty article:

Ikea is likely to have sold children's furniture for years made from wood linked to illegal logging in Russia

A review of the supply chain for some of Ikea's most popular children's furniture - including Sundvik beds and Flisat dollhouses - showed that some of the pine wood is likely to have come from Russian logging companies in Siberia that repeatedly violated Russian environmental laws designed to protect the vast boreal forests, said the report, from the London-based group Earthsight.

The wood cut from protected Russian forests is likely to have ended up in other Ikea products, as well as in the products of other Western companies, Earthsight said.

The only goddamned link here is that ExportLes sold some of their pine to PT Karya Sutarindo, and as PT Karya Sutarindo "manufactures furniture almost exclusively" for Ikea, it's Ikea's name that gets blasted all over the place even though it's "likely" Ikea didn't have a goddamned clue about it.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: SirEattonHogg: Illegal wood sounds like a boner at a primary school.

I thought it was an illegal immigrant pool boy.


I wonder how much hard wood CT is personally responsible for.
(   Y   )
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Mine is barely legal wood from Wayfair.
 
firefly212
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Normally, you've gotta go to 7chan for illegal wood.
 
2KanZam
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: So, just to reiterate...

Ikea didn't do anything wrong, and immediately severed their business relationship with all parties involved.

But these folks can't get you to read an article titled "ExportLes May Have Illegally Harvested and Sold Wood To Indonesian Factories, Which Then Laundered Wood By Making Furniture For Ikea", because, well, who would?

This is like yelling at a car owner because they unknowingly bought a custom car from a car dealer who, in turn, made that custom car by buying stolen parts from a chain of shady chop shops.


Ya know, I'm not so sure about that... Some time ago (well before Covid) I watched a documentary which highlighted illegal logging in Romania and IIRC it linked that activity to IKEA

and according to this there are at least 165 other incidents:
Ikea faces Swiss complaint over wood believed to have been illegally logged (mongabay.com)
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Autoerotic Defenestration: [Fark user image 850x477]


huh? I thought it was Pier 1 Imports


frugaa.comView Full Size
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

2KanZam: FormlessOne: So, just to reiterate...

Ikea didn't do anything wrong, and immediately severed their business relationship with all parties involved.

But these folks can't get you to read an article titled "ExportLes May Have Illegally Harvested and Sold Wood To Indonesian Factories, Which Then Laundered Wood By Making Furniture For Ikea", because, well, who would?

This is like yelling at a car owner because they unknowingly bought a custom car from a car dealer who, in turn, made that custom car by buying stolen parts from a chain of shady chop shops.

Ya know, I'm not so sure about that... Some time ago (well before Covid) I watched a documentary which highlighted illegal logging in Romania and IIRC it linked that activity to IKEA

and according to this there are at least 165 other incidents:
Ikea faces Swiss complaint over wood believed to have been illegally logged (mongabay.com)


Well, I'm convinced.

Oh, wait - "knowingly." That's the word for which I was looking. "Knowingly."  Your link uses words like "believed", and quotes like:

The complaint stems from a report issued in June that found Ikea's timber suppliers in Romania and Ukraine were engaged in illegal logging.

The actual complaint:

BMF's research found that 80 items sold in five Ikea branches in Switzerland did not adequately indicate the origin of the timber as required under the country's Wood Declaration Obligation.

What triggered the complaint?

The complaint was the result of BMF following up on a report released by the U.K.-based NGO Earthsight in June, which found illegal logging activitiesby some of Ikea's suppliers in Romania and Ukraine. A similar investigation focusing on Romania, carried out by a Swiss consumer television show, confirmed Earthsight's findings.

This is, quite actually, a complaint based on what we're biatching about here.

Here's the real issue: The Forest Stewardship Council farked up.

To prevent illegally and unsustainably harvested wood from entering its supply chains, Ikea mainly relies on the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC), the world's leading green labelling system for timber. Its tree-tick symbol is to be found on millions of wood and paper products around the world. Yet FSC has conspicuously failed. The illegal wood in Ikea's beech chairs was FSC-certified, as were many of the logs on which bribes were paid during the Yanukovych era. Ukrainian forester whistle-blowers told Earthsight how cosy FSC's auditors were with their corrupt bosses, and how easy it was to pull the wool over their eyes.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Seriously, what you're seeing here is that, because the FSC certified wood it shouldn't have certified, because the FSC is apparently corrupt as fark, manufacturers who bought that wood may have used suspect, illegally-harvested wood in their own otherwise perfectly-legal manufacturing lines.

Again, blaming Ikea (and others - this shiat didn't go just to Ikea) is an attention-grabbing ploy. From the same damned report by Earthsight:

Ikea has among the best environmental credentials of any large furniture firm. FSC is by far the best label of its kind. But as global leaders, they must do better.
 
Biledriver
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
