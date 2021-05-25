 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Wisconsin man to police: Yes, I'd like to report my parents are missing. Next day: Oh wait, nevermind. I remember where they are now. I killed and dismembered them   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
    Chandler Halderson  
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Chopper, sic dad.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Bucks fans in 6?
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Glad we got that cleared up, please come in to the station to fill out some forms and we can close this right up.
 
The Red Zone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On par with some of the more notable people from this state.
 
Literally Addicted [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He didn't forget, he just dismembered.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Red Zone: On par with some of the more notable people from this state.


You would think Florida Man would inspire much more entertaining news and movies than Wisconsin Man, but housewives love murder more than meth and bathsalts.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They were like that when I got here.
 
TheFoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Red Zone: On par with some of the more notable people from this state.


I mean isn't dismemberment kinda a WI thing...?

/or maybe a MKE thing...
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Literally Addicted: He didn't forget, he just dismembered.


Out. And stay there.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Try to remember,
The guy you dismembered...

Jerry Orbach - Try to Remember (1982)
Youtube GEW1F9kZ-UE
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pandemic induced fugue state. Think we can all relate.
 
Liadan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's shaping up to be an exceptionally weird year in Dane County. While they continue the search for this guy's mother (and the rest of his dad) this is also an ongoing situation.

https://madison.com/wsj/news/local/cr​i​me-and-courts/complaint-homemade-toxin​-used-in-2014-murder-plot-by-woman-als​o-accused-of-killing-roommate/article_​645d24f3-888c-576f-8c48-faae514a9aae.h​tml

Florida man is more common, but Wisconsin man (and woman) really understands how to do things with style.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What, you've never thought you lost your car keys, then realized they were in your pocket the whole time? Same thing.
 
Tman144
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
demonfaerie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Liadan: It's shaping up to be an exceptionally weird year in Dane County. While they continue the search for this guy's mother (and the rest of his dad) this is also an ongoing situation.

https://madison.com/wsj/news/local/cri​me-and-courts/complaint-homemade-toxin​-used-in-2014-murder-plot-by-woman-als​o-accused-of-killing-roommate/article_​645d24f3-888c-576f-8c48-faae514a9aae.h​tml

Florida man is more common, but Wisconsin man (and woman) really understands how to do things with style.


There was a guy in Wisconsin that killed his mother, and he went to Florida to kill at least two women. He was found no guilty by reason of mental illness in Wisconsin, but he is on death row in Florida. He has schizophrenia, and was self medicating with drugs.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who hasn't gotten so drunk that they cant remember that they dismembered a body?  Bunch of hypocrites.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It just doesnt ever get easier to kill two people.

Theres always gotta be some issue or problem.

Frankly, I wish people would just mind their own damn business when it comes to me and wooded areas.
 
bluewave69
‘’ 1 hour ago  
they know where cell phone have been like to inch. if you have both cell phone when you create the message that pretty much ties you 100% as the murderer.
bet the guy had his cell phone on him when disposing of the bodies too alto i think with xm radio they can probably track any recent car to everywhere they have been, so unless you modified your car a bit / have no gps i don't think any recent car would be safe to go dump corpses in the wood lol.
 
Liadan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

demonfaerie: Liadan: It's shaping up to be an exceptionally weird year in Dane County. While they continue the search for this guy's mother (and the rest of his dad) this is also an ongoing situation.

https://madison.com/wsj/news/local/cri​me-and-courts/complaint-homemade-toxin​-used-in-2014-murder-plot-by-woman-als​o-accused-of-killing-roommate/article_​645d24f3-888c-576f-8c48-faae514a9aae.h​tml

Florida man is more common, but Wisconsin man (and woman) really understands how to do things with style.

There was a guy in Wisconsin that killed his mother, and he went to Florida to kill at least two women. He was found no guilty by reason of mental illness in Wisconsin, but he is on death row in Florida. He has schizophrenia, and was self medicating with drugs.


The Bomelli/Ricin case I linked to also has a murder and dismemberment situation (though she committed THAT crime in Oklahoma), and we're still waiting for the resolution of this case: https://www.nbc15.com/2021/05/2​5/suspe​ct-pleads-guilty-to-murder-in-deaths-o​f-uw-professor-husband-at-arboretum/
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheFoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Liadan: It's shaping up to be an exceptionally weird year in Dane County. While they continue the search for this guy's mother (and the rest of his dad) this is also an ongoing situation.

https://madison.com/wsj/news/local/cri​me-and-courts/complaint-homemade-toxin​-used-in-2014-murder-plot-by-woman-als​o-accused-of-killing-roommate/article_​645d24f3-888c-576f-8c48-faae514a9aae.h​tml

Florida man is more common, but Wisconsin man (and woman) really understands how to do things with style.


Dude killed his parents, just a matter of time before they find his mom...
 
Liadan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheFoz: Liadan: It's shaping up to be an exceptionally weird year in Dane County. While they continue the search for this guy's mother (and the rest of his dad) this is also an ongoing situation.

https://madison.com/wsj/news/local/cri​me-and-courts/complaint-homemade-toxin​-used-in-2014-murder-plot-by-woman-als​o-accused-of-killing-roommate/article_​645d24f3-888c-576f-8c48-faae514a9aae.h​tml

Florida man is more common, but Wisconsin man (and woman) really understands how to do things with style.

Dude killed his parents, just a matter of time before they find his mom...


Still not confirmed it's her, but yeah...

https://www.channel3000.com/more-huma​n​-remains-found-during-halderson-death-​investigation-criminal-complaint-says/​
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I swear, it's always the last place you look....
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
He had to report them missing. Not doing so would have looked suspicious and raised questions.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: The Red Zone: On par with some of the more notable people from this state.

You would think Florida Man would inspire much more entertaining news and movies than Wisconsin Man, but housewives love murder more than meth and bathsalts.


Yeah, my buddy's wife likes to watch the murdering wives shows. I asked him why that didn't bother him, and he said it used to, but if she was going to kill him, she's had plenty of chances.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

demonfaerie: Liadan: It's shaping up to be an exceptionally weird year in Dane County. While they continue the search for this guy's mother (and the rest of his dad) this is also an ongoing situation.

https://madison.com/wsj/news/local/cri​me-and-courts/complaint-homemade-toxin​-used-in-2014-murder-plot-by-woman-als​o-accused-of-killing-roommate/article_​645d24f3-888c-576f-8c48-faae514a9aae.h​tml

Florida man is more common, but Wisconsin man (and woman) really understands how to do things with style.

There was a guy in Wisconsin that killed his mother, and he went to Florida to kill at least two women. He was found no guilty by reason of mental illness in Wisconsin, but he is on death row in Florida. He has schizophrenia, and was self medicating with drugs.


And there was a woman in MN who murdered her husband and then went down to Florida to murder another woman who looked like her to steal her identity. Bonkers.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: I asked him why that didn't bother him, and he said it used to, but if she was going to kill him, she's had plenty of chances.


Fark user imageView Full Size


My wife and I watch this all the time. I always tell her..."Don't get any ideas"....
 
waxbeans
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

dothemath: It just doesnt ever get easier to kill two people.

Theres always gotta be some issue or problem.

Frankly, I wish people would just mind their own damn business when it comes to me and wooded areas.


My question is, why he'd call the pigs? I'd shut enjoy the killings and the death till someone else came poking around. Just wait. It could have been weeks. No. Called the cops and in a day they was all over him.
I don't get it. I guess he was absolutely sure he's going to get away with it.
I just don't have that kind of confidence.
I was just sitting around and waited till the inevitable came could have been weeks.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

steklo: Natalie Portmanteau: I asked him why that didn't bother him, and he said it used to, but if she was going to kill him, she's had plenty of chances.

[Fark user image 468x300]

My wife and I watch this all the time. I always tell her..."Don't get any ideas"....


With 29 seasons in the books, you're wife isn't the only woman you have to worry about.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

NotARocketScientist: He had to report them missing. Not doing so would have looked suspicious and raised questions.


Immediately?

Seriously think about it if you didn't report them missing he'd had more days of freedom after the murders versus involving the police and being arrested in less than a day
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Who hasn't gotten so drunk that they cant remember that they dismembered a body?  Bunch of hypocrites.


Well, ONE body, sure, but TWO? Come on...
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

ImmutableTenderloin: With 29 seasons in the books, you're wife isn't the only woman you have to worry about.


Fark user imageView Full Size


here's one...don't let the cute face fool you...

She was married, had a kid...
she meets someone new and her, her mom and the new boy-toy planned to kill the father of her kid for custody.
they did, left all sorts of clues behind and all 3 of them got caught.

ta da
 
waxbeans
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: demonfaerie: Liadan: It's shaping up to be an exceptionally weird year in Dane County. While they continue the search for this guy's mother (and the rest of his dad) this is also an ongoing situation.

https://madison.com/wsj/news/local/cri​me-and-courts/complaint-homemade-toxin​-used-in-2014-murder-plot-by-woman-als​o-accused-of-killing-roommate/article_​645d24f3-888c-576f-8c48-faae514a9aae.h​tml

Florida man is more common, but Wisconsin man (and woman) really understands how to do things with style.

There was a guy in Wisconsin that killed his mother, and he went to Florida to kill at least two women. He was found no guilty by reason of mental illness in Wisconsin, but he is on death row in Florida. He has schizophrenia, and was self medicating with drugs.

And there was a woman in MN who murdered her husband and then went down to Florida to murder another woman who looked like her to steal her identity. Bonkers.


Oh that's not bonkers that actually sounds kind of smart I went to school with some asshole that looked exactly like me and had the same first and last name always  curious to find out what kind of life  he has and just take it. 😂
Lucky for him he has no digital footprint
 
waxbeans
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

steklo: ImmutableTenderloin: With 29 seasons in the books, you're wife isn't the only woman you have to worry about.

[Fark user image image 386x450]

here's one...don't let the cute face fool you...

She was married, had a kid...
she meets someone new and her, her mom and the new boy-toy planned to kill the father of her kid for custody.
they did, left all sorts of clues behind and all 3 of them got caught.

ta da


See that's why you should resolve what you're going to do with children before you have children.

Yes I know that any agreements probably won't be enforceable but trust me her answers to those hypothetical questions would have probably made most people dump her ass before marrying and making children with her
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Yes I know that any agreements probably won't be enforceable but trust me her answers to those hypothetical questions would have probably made most people dump her ass before marrying and making children with her


I dunno...they were high school sweethearts, you know what it's like to fall in love young....all logic goes out the window...your dick does the thinking and in this case, didn't think about what would happen if a kid was born and 5 years later your cute little wife becomes a whore and now you have to divorce her.

Penises are funny that way...never thinking ahead...
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

The Red Zone: On par with some of the more notable people from this state.


Is there something in the water up there? Ed Gein, Jeffrey Dahmer... am I missing any others?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

steklo: waxbeans: Yes I know that any agreements probably won't be enforceable but trust me her answers to those hypothetical questions would have probably made most people dump her ass before marrying and making children with her

I dunno...they were high school sweethearts, you know what it's like to fall in love young....all logic goes out the window...your dick does the thinking and in this case, didn't think about what would happen if a kid was born and 5 years later your cute little wife becomes a whore and now you have to divorce her.

Penises are funny that way...never thinking ahead...


Yeah .
I only know to ask these hypothetical questions because of hindsight.
 
Slypork
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

steklo: Natalie Portmanteau: I asked him why that didn't bother him, and he said it used to, but if she was going to kill him, she's had plenty of chances.

[Fark user image 468x300]

My wife and I watch this all the time. I always tell her..."Don't get any ideas"....


That show is nuts. The woman plans for weeks, buys the various murder weapons and disposal items from stores scattered across countless counties, establishes an alibi yet she "Snapped".

My wife loves the true crime shows on ID as well as 20/20 and Dateline, watches them constantly and even leaves them on when she sleeps. Do you know how disturbing it is to wake up at 2 AM to hear a voice saying, "And they found his head in the refrigerator."?

I've mentioned in other threads that my wife has had countless wound problems. After one surgery the wound broke open and she bled all over the bathroom as well as the hallway. My friend and I cleaned it all up but, if she ever ran away from me I'd be so screwed if they came in with Luminol. It would look like I dismembered her with a chainsaw and then shoved the pieces down the shower and toilet.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

waxbeans: steklo: waxbeans: Yes I know that any agreements probably won't be enforceable but trust me her answers to those hypothetical questions would have probably made most people dump her ass before marrying and making children with her

I dunno...they were high school sweethearts, you know what it's like to fall in love young....all logic goes out the window...your dick does the thinking and in this case, didn't think about what would happen if a kid was born and 5 years later your cute little wife becomes a whore and now you have to divorce her.

Penises are funny that way...never thinking ahead...

Yeah .
I only know to ask these hypothetical questions because of hindsight.


But seriously before having sex with a woman ask her in a hypothetical sense if hypothetically we have sex and this hypothetical sex leads to hypothetical baby how are we going to dispose of it are you going to have an abortion or you going to give me custody are you going to refuse to let me have visitation.


If she gets hysterically upset don't put your dick in her
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Slypork: That show is nuts. The woman plans for weeks, buys the various murder weapons and disposal items from stores scattered across countless counties, establishes an alibi yet she "Snapped".

My wife loves the true crime shows on ID as well as 20/20 and Dateline, watches them constantly and even leaves them on when she sleeps. Do you know how disturbing it is to wake up at 2 AM to hear a voice saying, "And they found his head in the refrigerator."?


Its on constantly in my house. All weekend....we put one on, take a nap to it because all the voices are so monotone...I think its better to fall asleep to "How It's Made" That guys voice is like liquid cardboard...

here you might find this funny

Watch Bill Hader Meet His Idol, Dateline's Keith Morrison, For The 1st Time | Sunday TODAY
Youtube PIjjyXSo5ao
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
If you are going to try and get away with murder, test out your body hiding strategy by offing yourself first.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

waxbeans: If she gets hysterically upset don't put your dick in her


or put it in her mouth to shut her up...

right?

I dunno. I'm not good with relationships....
 
dothemath
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

waxbeans: dothemath: It just doesnt ever get easier to kill two people.

Theres always gotta be some issue or problem.

Frankly, I wish people would just mind their own damn business when it comes to me and wooded areas.

My question is, why he'd call the pigs? I'd shut enjoy the killings and the death till someone else came poking around. Just wait. It could have been weeks. No. Called the cops and in a day they was all over him.
I don't get it. I guess he was absolutely sure he's going to get away with it.
I just don't have that kind of confidence.
I was just sitting around and waited till the inevitable came could have been weeks.


Id just pretend I didnt know them.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Slypork: steklo: Natalie Portmanteau: I asked him why that didn't bother him, and he said it used to, but if she was going to kill him, she's had plenty of chances.

[Fark user image 468x300]

My wife and I watch this all the time. I always tell her..."Don't get any ideas"....

That show is nuts. The woman plans for weeks, buys the various murder weapons and disposal items from stores scattered across countless counties, establishes an alibi yet she "Snapped".

My wife loves the true crime shows on ID as well as 20/20 and Dateline, watches them constantly and even leaves them on when she sleeps. Do you know how disturbing it is to wake up at 2 AM to hear a voice saying, "And they found his head in the refrigerator."?

I've mentioned in other threads that my wife has had countless wound problems. After one surgery the wound broke open and she bled all over the bathroom as well as the hallway. My friend and I cleaned it all up but, if she ever ran away from me I'd be so screwed if they came in with Luminol. It would look like I dismembered her with a chainsaw and then shoved the pieces down the shower and toilet.


Depends. Who's the one saying it?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

steklo: waxbeans: If she gets hysterically upset don't put your dick in her

or put it in her mouth to shut her up...

right?

I dunno. I'm not good with relationships....


😆🙊
 
