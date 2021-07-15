 Skip to content
(Fox 5 New York)   Doctor: "Congratulations, your kidney transplant was successful." Patient: "Ummm...I wasn't here for a kidney transplant." Doctor: "Oops, my bad"   (fox5ny.com) divider line
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
But hey, free kidney!  \o/
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Wait, so patient has to be on immunosuppresion the rest of their life? They don't remove the old kidneys when you get a transplant.
 
dothemath
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Not just anyone can get into Hollywood Upstairs Medical College.
 
sleze
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
University Hospital?  Not much of a University, I gather...
 
ThoughtSpy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Wait, so patient has to be on immunosuppresion the rest of their life? They don't remove the old kidneys when you get a transplant.


The article states that the kidney was compatible, so it sounds like they were in line for a kidney transplant. They just got called in when they shouldn't have, and someone else higher on the list got boned.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Socialized medici.... er, nevermind.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 minute ago  
If he doesn't calm down, he's going to give himself skin failure.
 
stinkynuts
‘’ 1 minute ago  
How is this related to Covid though? Surgeon was a 'publican? Student loans?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

sleze: University Hospital?  Not much of a University, I gather...


Well, probably better then General Hospital.  All they cared about there was nurses and doctors having sex all day long.

Patients?  What patients? Oh the one with amnesia who's a twin? Yeah don't mind her...

cdn1-www.momtastic.comView Full Size
 
