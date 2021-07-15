 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   At least eleven people have died and dozens are still missing in western Germany following torrential rain and flooding overnight Wednesday. The previous sentence is likely a single word in the original German   (npr.org) divider line
17
    More: Sad, Germany, Rhineland-Palatinate, North Rhine-Westphalia, state of Rhineland-Palatinate, torrential rain, neighboring state of North-Rhine Westphalia, Eifel, Regional authorities  
•       •       •

265 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Jul 2021 at 6:35 PM (56 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
sehr gut einreicher gut gemacht
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, but that single word has approximately 56 syllables.
 
Fissile
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I hope the steam boats are OK.  Better get someone fromDonaudampfschifffahrtselektrizität​enhauptbetriebswerkbauunterbeamtengese​llschaft on the phone.
 
Tranquil Hegemony
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It's probably something like "wetenfallenfludentakenvolksmissen"
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
August11
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"Six houses collapsed in the village of Schuld ..."

That was not a good death.
 
chucknasty [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I cannot be snarky about this.
stay safe, Eurofarkers. that looks nasty.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

chucknasty: I cannot be snarky about this.
stay safe, Eurofarkers. that looks nasty.


I know this is the wurst.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pfighting Polish
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Elfentötenvolkervonostdeutschlandmitdi​eregenunddieüberschwemmung.

Best I can do.
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
NachsintflutartigenRegenfällenundÜbers​chwemmungeninderNachtzumMittwochsindin​WestdeutschlandmindestenselfMenschenge​storbenundDutzendewerdennochvermisst.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tuckeg
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
One of my favorites is verschlimmbesserung.
 
mrparks
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

chucknasty: I cannot be snarky about this.
stay safe, Eurofarkers. that looks nasty.


Right? Water that brown is never good.
 
polle
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
current death toll is 59.
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
schlampignassmessstraße is the word that comes to mind from one who learned German from porn video titles.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Did Travis Bickle emigrate to Germany?
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.