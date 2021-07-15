 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Should it matter if your COVID shots are from different manufacturers? AZ first, then a Pfizer? Yeah, nobody knows, one group says it is fine, the WHO says don't do it   (wfla.com) divider line
49
    More: Fail, Immune system, Vaccination, Vaccine, different COVID-19 vaccines, World Health Organization Soumya Swaminathan, Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, Immunology, doses of J&J  
•       •       •

350 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Jul 2021 at 10:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



49 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the WHO says don't do it

Frankie said the same thing.

Frankie Goes To Hollywood - Relax (Official Video)
Youtube Yem_iEHiyJ0
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Canada is only doing it because of a lack of supply It's the same reason it became okay to spread out the time between shots. Funny how quickly "trust the science" gets tossed out the door when it's no longer politically convenient. I got my second shot on Sunday so if mixing vaccines ends up being fatal  that's going to be a bummer but the important thing is that Covid didn't get me.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Actually, this could be one way to reach recalcitrant Trump supporters. Just having someone from the CDC who's good at getting very emotional go on television and plead with America that no matter what you do, do NOT mix the vaccine doses. Phrase it exactly like that: Joe Biden is asking from the bottom of his heart that no matter what, you do not mix vaccine doses. We'd actually prefer that you remain unvaccinated rather than do that. Please, hear me on this." Then, the next day, have AOC, Pelosi, and Kamala Harris release similar messages. The MAGAt population would be vaccinated within weeks.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: Actually, this could be one way to reach recalcitrant Trump supporters. Just having someone from the CDC who's good at getting very emotional go on television and plead with America that no matter what you do, do NOT mix the vaccine doses. Phrase it exactly like that: Joe Biden is asking from the bottom of his heart that no matter what, you do not mix vaccine doses. We'd actually prefer that you remain unvaccinated rather than do that. Please, hear me on this." Then, the next day, have AOC, Pelosi, and Kamala Harris release similar messages. The MAGAt population would be vaccinated within weeks.


tse2.mm.bing.netView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No I don't think it was The Who. It was The Kinks...

img.discogs.comView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love how these inbred, redneck trailer park cousin fu*kers will happily pound meth into their faces and wash it down with Mountain Dew and homemade vape juice but when it comes to the vaccine all the sudden they turn into Captain Science Brain
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RodneyToady: the WHO says don't do it

Frankie said the same thing.

[YouTube video: Frankie Goes To Hollywood - Relax (Official Video)]


The Band - Don't Do It
Youtube feEBEpDLTKI
 
Jaesop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RTOGUY: Canada is only doing it because of a lack of supply It's the same reason it became okay to spread out the time between shots. Funny how quickly "trust the science" gets tossed out the door when it's no longer politically convenient. I got my second shot on Sunday so if mixing vaccines ends up being fatal  that's going to be a bummer but the important thing is that Covid didn't get me.


How is that "political convenience"?
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Using any drug or vaccine out of the scope of its clinically-tested, proven & approved treatment method is entirely on the doctor and patient.

You can do it, but don't go crying to the maker if it hurts you or doesn't work.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The WHO (and CDC) say don't do it because there haven't been studies proving efficacy.

As a basic understanding of human immunity (which, btw, is NOT SOUND MEDICAL ADVICE) it could work, as long as the two vaccines triggered the immune system in similar enough ways to get the boost effect needed by the second does. But if one vaccine built a slight immunity to protein X, and the other the same to protein Y, you'd be slightly resistant to those two, when what  you want is strong resistance to one protein that's present in the part of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that attaches to the ACE2 receptor. They picked that protein for a reason, if it mutates too much it won't be able to fit the ACE2 receptor, and thus would likely lose the ability to infect human cells.

This is not to say that this cannot work. Studies could be done (and probably are being done) to show if this does work. What the CDC and WHO are saying is don't bet on this working until we have proof.

Remember that always: When the WHO says "There is no evidence for...." they do not mean "This does not work." They mean "There is no evidence for, therefore, we do not know if it does or does not."
 
NeedlesslyCanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RTOGUY: Canada is only doing it because of a lack of supply It's the same reason it became okay to spread out the time between shots. Funny how quickly "trust the science" gets tossed out the door when it's no longer politically convenient. I got my second shot on Sunday so if mixing vaccines ends up being fatal  that's going to be a bummer but the important thing is that Covid didn't get me.


What a load of nonsense.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So what would happen if you get both shots of, say moderna and pfizer?
 
elaw [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay folks this is not rocket science.

As everyone knows, the reason the vaccines (other than J&J) take two shots is that one is the microchip and the other is the battery.  The different vaccine manufacturers use different microchips which have incompatible batteries.  So to keep uncle Sam happy, make sure the chip and the battery you get are compatible.
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
This is going to be like the people writing online recipe reviews who totally changed the ingredients and/or method then blame the author for the outcome. Only way worse.
 
Archie Goodwin [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

steklo: No I don't think it was The Who. It was The Kinks...

[img.discogs.com image 600x600]


i1.sndcdn.comView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Just tell me the right combo so I get the fire powers, not turn into a giant rock monster.

1) Susan Richards Powers
2) Johnny Storm Powers
3) Reed Richards Powers
4) Ben Grimm Powers

And I don't have the bandwidth to go through all of the X-Men.
 
Jack of All Games
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

elaw: Okay folks this is not rocket science.

As everyone knows, the reason the vaccines (other than J&J) take two shots is that one is the microchip and the other is the battery.  The different vaccine manufacturers use different microchips which have incompatible batteries.  So to keep uncle Sam happy, make sure the chip and the battery you get are compatible.


It took me a minute to realize you were being "serious" as opposed to making an odd metaphor.

+1 Funny for you
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Remember that always: When the WHO says "There is no evidence for...." they do not mean "This does not work." They mean "There is no evidence for, therefore, we do not know if it does or does not."


It's the medical advice way of saying "You do this you're on your own. We don't know what'll happen."

Unspoken is the admonishment that if we have a method that we @&#%ing know works, why the hell would you screw around with something else. From a doctor/hospital perspective I t's arguably malpractice to forsake a proven-efficacious treatment or vaccine for a black box of who-knows-what'll-happen.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: Using any drug or vaccine out of the scope of its clinically-tested, proven & approved treatment method is entirely on the doctor and patient.

You can do it, but don't go crying to the maker if it hurts you or doesn't work.


Came here for this, leaving happily with a double shot of Pfizer enjoyed some time ago.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: steklo: No I don't think it was The Who. It was The Kinks...

[img.discogs.com image 600x600]

[i1.sndcdn.com image 400x400]


Fark user image
 
Saturn5
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
They're only recommending taking the vaccines in the manner they've been tested.  It may be fine to mix them.  It may even be advantageous, but until there's clinical data to support it, it's not recommended.

Same for the duration between the shots.  While some countries have spaced out the shots, that's been primarily due to lack of supply and wanting to get more 1st shots done as quickly as possible, but it's still not recommended where supply isn't constrained.  Some research is coming in suggesting spreading out the shots may actually have some beneficial impact.

Science is never "settled."  There's a decision made on the best evidence and data at the time and that decision holds until new data proves otherwise.
 
trialpha
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: Unspoken is the admonishment that if we have a method that we @&#%ing know works, why the hell would you screw around with something else. From a doctor/hospital perspective I t's arguably malpractice to forsake a proven-efficacious treatment or vaccine for a black box of who-knows-what'll-happen.


Well, the reasoning in Canada is basically:

1) Shortage of the desired vaccine
2) Excessive worry about AZ. It went from "Everybody get AZ!" to "Nobody get AZ!" to "No AZ for first shots, you can get the second... if you really want"
 
Dryad
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Pocket Ninja: Actually, this could be one way to reach recalcitrant Trump supporters. Just having someone from the CDC who's good at getting very emotional go on television and plead with America that no matter what you do, do NOT mix the vaccine doses. Phrase it exactly like that: Joe Biden is asking from the bottom of his heart that no matter what, you do not mix vaccine doses. We'd actually prefer that you remain unvaccinated rather than do that. Please, hear me on this." Then, the next day, have AOC, Pelosi, and Kamala Harris release similar messages. The MAGAt population would be vaccinated within weeks.

[tse2.mm.bing.net image 474x237]


If this were only coupled with a few TikTok videos of people doing small but odd things they just learned they could do - like moving things across a table, making a pen float, lighting a candle with their mind, or similar. Then some strange news reports of anomalous public 'disturbances' - that were then almost immediately pulled, with CDC and/or military trucks then seen parked around those same areas the next day. Fervent denials by the government that reports of 'powers' are just rumors, and in no way connected to mixing vaccines.
/If we are going to have a country full of people intent on jumping on unfounded conspiracies, might as well work with it.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Jaesop: RTOGUY: Canada is only doing it because of a lack of supply It's the same reason it became okay to spread out the time between shots. Funny how quickly "trust the science" gets tossed out the door when it's no longer politically convenient. I got my second shot on Sunday so if mixing vaccines ends up being fatal  that's going to be a bummer but the important thing is that Covid didn't get me.

How is that "political convenience"?


Do you think that if Canada had ample amounts of three different vaccines the government would be fine with mixing and matching or using an alternate dosing schedule? I don't think so. There was limited supply and people weren't getting vaccinated so we all became guinea pigs.
 
goodncold
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

elaw: Okay folks this is not rocket science.

As everyone knows, the reason the vaccines (other than J&J) take two shots is that one is the microchip and the other is the battery.  The different vaccine manufacturers use different microchips which have incompatible batteries.  So to keep uncle Sam happy, make sure the chip and the battery you get are compatible.


I thought one of the shots was to get the right 5G SIM card inserted.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: So what would happen if you get both shots of, say moderna and pfizer?


My wife had Pfizer and then Moderna.
She is still alive and had a similar reaction to the second dose as I had getting two Pfizers.
I also have had quite a few friends get the cocktail, no adverse reactions that I know of.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: Canada is only doing it because of a lack of supply It's the same reason it became okay to spread out the time between shots. Funny how quickly "trust the science" gets tossed out the door when it's no longer politically convenient. I got my second shot on Sunday so if mixing vaccines ends up being fatal  that's going to be a bummer but the important thing is that Covid didn't get me.


The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are both mRNA vaccines targeting the same function of the virus, so they should be provoking the immune system in the same way.  On the other hand, the Moderna has a high percentage of people feeling ill afterwards - around 50% in my age group - so something is different there.

The end result will be - wait for it! - lesser, greater, or identical efficacy.   No matter what, you're still going to be better protected and have lower odds of issues with COVID than being only single-dose vaccinated, so as gambles go it's a good one.

As someone who got Moderna for their first shot and just an hour ago got Pfizer for their second, I'm really hoping that means I'm not at any risk for the Moderna side effects.
 
trialpha
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: As someone who got Moderna for their first shot and just an hour ago got Pfizer for their second, I'm really hoping that means I'm not at any risk for the Moderna side effects.


I, and many of my friends, got AZ then Moderna. The symptoms were pretty much the same across the board - headache, bit of a fever for a day or two afterwards.
 
stinkynuts
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Be careful asking those questions, subby. People on here get mad, the Assumption Bowl starts and Trump is brought up (for some reason). XD
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
A couple months ago I said the same thing, I'm not super sure im happy with the idea of Moderna then Pfizer because there is zero science behind it. A bunch of the "Vax or die crew" (which I'm usually part of) jumped down my throat about how they're basically the same thing, first Dose ist beste Dose. Well at least the WHO has my back.  We do have some small studies out of the UK showing AZ then Pfizer creates more of an immune response, may be beneficial long term, and also has less clotting risk. But mixing Pfizer and Moderna, not a single study. Canadian politicians are doing a huge experiment on Canadians right now, with the mixing and the length between, and Canadians should know it.
That being said, on Saturday when it's been almost 10 weeks since my first shot, if the second one is Pfizer instead, I'll probably take it and get the Moderna booster later. Probs gonna need boosters ever year anyways.
 
Dryad
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

stinkynuts: Be careful asking those questions, subby. People on here get mad, the Assumption Bowl starts and Trump is brought up (for some reason). XD


Says the guy that jumps into unrelated threads just to defend trump for some unknown reason.
Go back to poltab to threadshiat.
 
chrisco123
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Astra Zeneca and Pfizer here.  pfelt pfantastic apfter. Just hope it's epfective...
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Those of us without a blind hatred of Justin Trudeau will recognize that getting everybody their first shot ASAP meant that they couldn't hold supplies back for your second shot. So there was no guarantee you'd get the same vaccine for your second shot. I got my first April 25 and my second was scheduled for August 15. But then supplies improved, and the timetable changed, and when I went in for my second shot at the end of June, they made sure to give me the same stuff again.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

grokca: Smoking GNU: So what would happen if you get both shots of, say moderna and pfizer?

My wife had Pfizer and then Moderna.
She is still alive and had a similar reaction to the second dose as I had getting two Pfizers.
I also have had quite a few friends get the cocktail, no adverse reactions that I know of.


I think you misunderstand. I mean both shots of both vaccines, as in 4 shots total.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: Jaesop: RTOGUY: Canada is only doing it because of a lack of supply It's the same reason it became okay to spread out the time between shots. Funny how quickly "trust the science" gets tossed out the door when it's no longer politically convenient. I got my second shot on Sunday so if mixing vaccines ends up being fatal  that's going to be a bummer but the important thing is that Covid didn't get me.

How is that "political convenience"?

Do you think that if Canada had ample amounts of three different vaccines the government would be fine with mixing and matching or using an alternate dosing schedule? I don't think so. There was limited supply and people weren't getting vaccinated so we all became guinea pigs.


Oh look, another anti-vaxxer.
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The WHO will have a definitive statement about this, once Beijing's money hits the account.

Minutes later:
WHO: "Sinovac is the world's bestest vaccine! Take as much as possible! A pint should do the trick."
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

bingethinker: Those of us without a blind hatred of Justin Trudeau will recognize that getting everybody their first shot ASAP meant that they couldn't hold supplies back for your second shot.


And while I don't have a blind hatred (or any hatred) of Justin Trudeau, or even knowledge of whether this was a federal-only decision or involved the provinces, this was in my opinion a stupid political decision and not in the best interests of the public.

First shot gives ~30% coverage.  I'd rather have had half the people running around with 90% protection, but the politicians apparently wanted some high numbers to report and give people a good feeling over actual safety.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: Canada is only doing it because of a lack of supply It's the same reason it became okay to spread out the time between shots. Funny how quickly "trust the science" gets tossed out the door when it's no longer politically convenient. I got my second shot on Sunday so if mixing vaccines ends up being fatal  that's going to be a bummer but the important thing is that Covid didn't get me.


False. It's because we have an ample supply of the mRNA vaccines (now; February was a different story) and because the AZ vaccine was producing an uncomfortably high number of VITT cases.

Subsequent research has also shown that AZ+Pfizer produces a better antibody response than AZ+AZ.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I got 2 scheduled doses of Pzifer and a 3rd Moderna (only because the drugstore was basically pleading with people to take it before it spoiled). No issues whatsoever. I think it's ok
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: The WHO (and CDC) say don't do it because there haven't been studies proving efficacy.


About that... https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056​/​NEJMc2110716
Also AZ/Pfizer mix here, 4 weeks post 2nd shot. Other than the improved 5G cellular reception and Bill Gates tracking chip suggesting I should call Melinda, no ill effects.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I don't know. Third base?
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

berylman: I got 2 scheduled doses of Pzifer and a 3rd Moderna (only because the drugstore was basically pleading with people to take it before it spoiled). No issues whatsoever. I think it's ok


WHO: "Oh yeah, wait until your leg fall off, Mr. Wiseguy!"
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Double Moderna for me.. Had my 2nd on Tuesday. Mega sore arm that night and thus an awful sleep. Had what felt just like a mild hangover the next day and now I'm back to normal.

I would have taken a Pfizer if that was all I could get.

I think freaking out about this kind of stuff in an actual crisis is just the reflection of someone's misguided sense of entitlement. Be thankful you don't live in Australia.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

talkyournonsense: A couple months ago I said the same thing, I'm not super sure im happy with the idea of Moderna then Pfizer because there is zero science behind it.


The science behind it is that they each produce the same viral spike protein in your body using the same mechanism. They only differ in fine details like the dose and the specific chemicals used to deliver the mRNA to your cells.
 
stinkynuts
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Dryad: stinkynuts: Be careful asking those questions, subby. People on here get mad, the Assumption Bowl starts and Trump is brought up (for some reason). XD

Says the guy that jumps into unrelated threads just to defend trump for some unknown reason.
Go back to poltab to threadshiat.


You're describing my reaction to the scenario described above. WOW! You can read! XD Well, almost..
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
here's a lesson for you anti-vaxers.

i actually have some understanding of immunology/virology and how these vaccines work from actual schooling and actual (not google search) research with actual viruses. I am by no means an expert and i don't understand why it would matter if your shots came from two different vendors BUT i know the people at the WHO and CDC are far more versed on this than me so i'm going to defer to them. i don't need to know why and i really don't need to spend time trying to disprove them. i'm good with taking the word of educated, practiced and conscientious professionals.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
WHO says don't do it


What do the Rolling Stones say? I prefer to get my pharmaceutical advice from Keith Richards.
 
Lord Bear [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I had AZ in April and Pfizer in June (Canada).  Both shots had a solid immune response.  I'm feeling pretty good about my immunity, but I would also welcome a booster in a few months just in case.
 
Displayed 49 of 49 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.