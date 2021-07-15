 Skip to content
(Herald Journal News)   Subby's old high school tagged with Nazi graffiti. Subby deeply regrets introducing his school to 4-20 parties, as their point was entirety misunderstood   (hjnews.com) divider line
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hate Mormon nazis
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh for farks sake
"Having a swastika and stuff is obviously very concerning," Hooley said. "But as far as whether it would be a hate crime, obviously we'd have to work through the investigation to understand all the details of that ... it's possible. It's certainly possible, but it's hard to say for sure, at this point, exactly where this will lead us."

Yes you blithering idiot, it's a hate crime.  Look up the god damn definition
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
some that appeared to be in sidewalk chalk.

Nazis really are just angry 8 year olds.
 
zbtop
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Is there a high school that hasn't been vandalized with Nazi graffiti? Random edgelord scrawl in lockers accumulated over the years and the like?
 
dothemath
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The more I hear about this Hitler fella the more I dont care for him.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Naziism is just one of many stupid things that some stoned idiots do. You can't fix stupid reference.

The date is a coincidence I imagine.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
When did 420 start to become a thing? I first heard of it in the late 90s.
 
guestguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

dothemath: The more I hear about this Hitler fella the more I dont care for him.


No sir, not one bit.
 
Netrngr
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
IMHO high school parking lots are not the place for political messages of any type. Just my opinion, well and the SCOTUS as well. Freedom of speech ends at the school property line according to them.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

zbtop: Is there a high school that hasn't been vandalized with Nazi graffiti? Random edgelord scrawl in lockers accumulated over the years and the like?


A random, poorly drawn swastika is edgelording. But if they also know all the hashtags and references, then I guarantee that kid is radicalized and will spend more time in jail than out.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

koder: Nazis really are just angry 8 year olds
 
dothemath
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

baka-san: Yes you blithering idiot, it's a hate crime.  Look up the god damn definition


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
skyotter
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
They're easily triggered.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Pizza Cutters... all edge, no point.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Netrngr: IMHO high school parking lots are not the place for political messages of any type. Just my opinion, well and the SCOTUS as well. Freedom of speech ends at the school property line according to them.


The parking lot isn't school property?
 
guestguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I had a fellow stoner co-worker wish me a happy 4/20. I told her, "you know that not all people of German heritage celebrate Hitler's birthday, right? Especially not those of us of Jewish descent." The look of fear on her face was priceless. I let her hang in the wind for a few minutes before letting her know I was joking.
 
oxnard_montalvo
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
If you make everything about race, don't act shocked when peoples behavior and nihilism revolve around race.
 
guestguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

oxnard_montalvo: If you make everything about race, don't act shocked when peoples behavior and nihilism revolve around race.


Yeah, but what came first...the nihilistic chicken, or the racist egg?  HMMM?!
 
Begoggle
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Netrngr: IMHO high school parking lots are not the place for political messages of any type. Just my opinion, well and the SCOTUS as well. Freedom of speech ends at the school property line according to them.


Yeah, both sides are bad.
Don't teach kids good OR bad.
lul
Nice username too.
 
oxnard_montalvo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

guestguy: oxnard_montalvo: If you make everything about race, don't act shocked when peoples behavior and nihilism revolve around race.

Yeah, but what came first...the nihilistic chicken, or the racist egg?  HMMM?!


Zarathustra
 
dothemath
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

guestguy: dothemath: The more I hear about this Hitler fella the more I dont care for him.

No sir, not one bit.


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

guestguy: [Fark user image 320x427]


external-preview.redd.itView Full Size

/oblig
 
Bukharin
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
4-30 parties are more my thing.
 
mrparks
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
They seem to understand the BLM ethos better than most.

I guess the CRT classes work?
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
They were only criticising Israel.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Have the school evacuated and then have the fire department do a controlled burn and burn it down.  The school is tainted.  It must be cleansed with fire.  And then nuke the site.  Just to make sure the Nazi particles are destroyed.
 
RhinoCat
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Netrngr: IMHO high school parking lots are not the place for political messages of any type. Just my opinion, well and the SCOTUS as well. Freedom of speech ends at the school property line according to them.


Check your sources. What SCOTUS Said in Tinker v. Des Moines is:
"students do not "shed their constitutional rights to freedom of speech or expression at the schoolhouse gate"

Schools may limit speech only when it "materially and substantially disrupts the educational process".
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
So, ignoring how ridiculous that is in any case - How many of these are actually down to anti-Semitism, and how many are just a punk kid spray-painting things to tick people off? Because that's Punk territory for offense's sake too....
 
dothemath
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Somaticasual: So, ignoring how ridiculous that is in any case - How many of these are actually down to anti-Semitism, and how many are just a punk kid spray-painting things to tick people off? Because that's Punk territory for offense's sake too....


Throwing eggs at your car or putting TP in your trees is punk stuff.

Spraying nazi crap all over the place is something else.
 
