Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
At a hearing, Miami-Dade circuit judge Michael Hanzman ordered that the process begin to sell the site of the Champlain Towers South, which could fetch $100m to $110m, according to court records.

That's a real bargain, especially considering how much closer to the beachfront the entire property is going to get over the next few decades.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Goldberg said the decision did not necessarily preclude a buyer from turning at least some of the site into a memorial, as some have advocated. Other survivors want the structure rebuilt so they can move back in."

Huh.....I guess I shouldn't be surprised by this but dang, this is morbid.
 
guestguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: "Goldberg said the decision did not necessarily preclude a buyer from turning at least some of the site into a memorial, as some have advocated. Other survivors want the structure rebuilt so they can move back in."

Huh.....I guess I shouldn't be surprised by this but dang, this is morbid.


Changing your address is such a pain...
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, that lot is worth 100M as-is?
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A fixer-upper.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They foreclose on Mar-a-lago?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where will they bury the real estate agents?
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: "Goldberg said the decision did not necessarily preclude a buyer from turning at least some of the site into a memorial, as some have advocated. Other survivors want the structure rebuilt so they can move back in."

Huh.....I guess I shouldn't be surprised by this but dang, this is morbid.


Think about Yoko Ono.
Manhattan real estate is so crazy she still lives in the building where John Lennon was killed. At least twice a week she walks over the spot where his brains flew out.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

ZAZ: A fixer-upper.


It'll buff out.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

dothemath: Think about Yoko Ono.
Manhattan real estate is so crazy she still lives in the building where John Lennon was killed. At least twice a week she walks over the spot where his brains flew out.


The Dakota is PRIME NYC Real Estate....of course she's staying. Sean will probably get it when she passes...
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

dothemath: raerae1980: "Goldberg said the decision did not necessarily preclude a buyer from turning at least some of the site into a memorial, as some have advocated. Other survivors want the structure rebuilt so they can move back in."

Huh.....I guess I shouldn't be surprised by this but dang, this is morbid.

Think about Yoko Ono.
Manhattan real estate is so crazy she still lives in the building where John Lennon was killed. At least twice a week she walks over the spot where his brains flew out.


I would stay in that building, too.
This location, though, I just wouldn't trust again.
 
Slypork
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

raerae1980: dothemath: raerae1980: "Goldberg said the decision did not necessarily preclude a buyer from turning at least some of the site into a memorial, as some have advocated. Other survivors want the structure rebuilt so they can move back in."

Huh.....I guess I shouldn't be surprised by this but dang, this is morbid.

Think about Yoko Ono.
Manhattan real estate is so crazy she still lives in the building where John Lennon was killed. At least twice a week she walks over the spot where his brains flew out.

I would stay in that building, too.
This location, though, I just wouldn't trust again.


I just couldn't imagine it.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
How far out and how deep underwater is it?

Zing! Florida Real Estate Agent joke!
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

guestguy: raerae1980: "Goldberg said the decision did not necessarily preclude a buyer from turning at least some of the site into a memorial, as some have advocated. Other survivors want the structure rebuilt so they can move back in."

Huh.....I guess I shouldn't be surprised by this but dang, this is morbid.

Changing your address is such a pain...


The insurance $ or funds from the sale won't cover the cost for a comparable property. Also, new construction will be likely be safer than something older. It's a smart move, IMO. Even if they plan on selling it on their own
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Slypork: raerae1980: dothemath: raerae1980: "Goldberg said the decision did not necessarily preclude a buyer from turning at least some of the site into a memorial, as some have advocated. Other survivors want the structure rebuilt so they can move back in."

Huh.....I guess I shouldn't be surprised by this but dang, this is morbid.

Think about Yoko Ono.
Manhattan real estate is so crazy she still lives in the building where John Lennon was killed. At least twice a week she walks over the spot where his brains flew out.

I would stay in that building, too.
This location, though, I just wouldn't trust again.

I just couldn't imagine it.


Maybe she's a great Yoko Ono fan.
 
dothemath
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

raerae1980: dothemath: raerae1980: "Goldberg said the decision did not necessarily preclude a buyer from turning at least some of the site into a memorial, as some have advocated. Other survivors want the structure rebuilt so they can move back in."

Huh.....I guess I shouldn't be surprised by this but dang, this is morbid.

Think about Yoko Ono.
Manhattan real estate is so crazy she still lives in the building where John Lennon was killed. At least twice a week she walks over the spot where his brains flew out.

I would stay in that building, too.
This location, though, I just wouldn't trust again.


I might have an issue after seeing the person I loved more than anything gunned down before my eyes.

I could see myself looking at something else.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
is3.mzstatic.comView Full Size


i would say to list it...
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Some people don't mind properties where other people died. It might seem like morbidity, but in NYC good property is hard to come buy, you have to move fast, and murders do not reduce the rent. Some of them are rent controlled since the 1940s, though, so they are damned cheap when you can get them.
 
guestguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

raerae1980: dothemath: raerae1980: "Goldberg said the decision did not necessarily preclude a buyer from turning at least some of the site into a memorial, as some have advocated. Other survivors want the structure rebuilt so they can move back in."

Huh.....I guess I shouldn't be surprised by this but dang, this is morbid.

Think about Yoko Ono.
Manhattan real estate is so crazy she still lives in the building where John Lennon was killed. At least twice a week she walks over the spot where his brains flew out.

I would stay in that building, too.
This location, though, I just wouldn't trust again.


Yeah, can't imagine living there without running screaming for the exit every time someone so much as lets out a particularly bassy fart...
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

dothemath: raerae1980: dothemath: raerae1980: "Goldberg said the decision did not necessarily preclude a buyer from turning at least some of the site into a memorial, as some have advocated. Other survivors want the structure rebuilt so they can move back in."

Huh.....I guess I shouldn't be surprised by this but dang, this is morbid.

Think about Yoko Ono.
Manhattan real estate is so crazy she still lives in the building where John Lennon was killed. At least twice a week she walks over the spot where his brains flew out.

I would stay in that building, too.
This location, though, I just wouldn't trust again.

I might have an issue after seeing the person I loved more than anything gunned down before my eyes.

I could see myself looking at something else.


*shrugs*
I watched my sister die before my eyes.  Everyone handles death differently.   But, I do understand both points of view.   :-)
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I wonder if the banks are still sending out bills for everyone's Mortgages?
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Where will they bury the real estate agents?


On the Canadian side.
 
Netrngr
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: Wow, that lot is worth 100M as-is?


Probably more but they figure in the cost of tearing down the entire structure before building on the site again and the cleanup to make it a quick sale.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Without the building, the land probably is worth quite a lot. They either sell it or everybody declares bankruptcy, if they're not already contemplating it. It seems impossible that nobody's family will sue.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Some people don't mind properties where other people died.


Its been said, "looking for real estate in NYC? Try the obituaries"
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: ZAZ: A fixer-upper.

It'll buff out.


Minor water damage.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Johnson: I wonder if the banks are still sending out bills for everyone's Mortgages?


Why wouldn't they?

Different insurance companies may compensate different condo owners differently.

However, the land/wreckage is collectively owned by whoever claims ownership of the ruins. Any proceeds of the sale should be distributed based upon ownership - not loss of life. I also suspect some of those insurance companies want to have the property resolved and payments distributed before they pay out the difference to complete the claim.
 
jjorsett [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
'T'would be interesting to see if beachfront condo sales in Miami have fallen off the planet since the collapse. I can't imagine wanting to buy something that might either fall down in a few years or need a metric crapton of really expensive remediation.
 
