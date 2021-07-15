 Skip to content
(CBC)   Going to a hospital for a blood test to prove you weren't drinking because your Bell's palsy prevents you from blowing into a breathalyzer? Uh-huh. I see. That certainly makes sense. You can't have one   (cbc.ca) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's pretty bad.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MADD: It is better for 1000 innocent drivers to be jailed for DUI than for one drunk driver to go free on a technicality.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I've had Bell's Palsy twice, the first time in 1976. Did she just have an extreme case, or is she just so lousy a nurse that she doesn't know that there are treatments for it?

/ no lingering effects - thanks, doctor!
 
gregz18
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
tse3.mm.bing.netView Full Size
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I can't walk a strait line... so I've got that going for me.
 
dothemath
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
'I can't even blow up a balloon'

Shes 43% less fun now at birthday parties.
 
bass555
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Nice MASH lift, subby
 
Shotgun Justice
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: I've had Bell's Palsy twice, the first time in 1976. Did she just have an extreme case, or is she just so lousy a nurse that she doesn't know that there are treatments for it?

/ no lingering effects - thanks, doctor!


fark you, you piece of shiat.  Judgemental crap like this is why people hide conditions instead of getting the support they need.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: MADD: It is better for 1000 innocent drivers to be jailed for DUI than for one drunk driver to go free on a technicality.


Who's being jailed for DUI that's innocent?
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I would do that breathalyzer for you, ofcifer, but as you see, I'm wearing a mask, and I'm not taking it off for you, because you look diseased.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

MythDragon: OtherLittleGuy: MADD: It is better for 1000 innocent drivers to be jailed for DUI than for one drunk driver to go free on a technicality.

Who's being jailed for DUI that's innocent?


And why is MADD being blamed when it's the cop who farked up here?
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: I've had Bell's Palsy twice, the first time in 1976. Did she just have an extreme case, or is she just so lousy a nurse that she doesn't know that there are treatments for it?

/ no lingering effects - thanks, doctor!


Well from your sample set of two, I guess you e got it all sorted out. Go! Go! For the good of healthcare everywhere! The nation needs you!
 
