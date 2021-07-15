 Skip to content
(Inland Valley Daily Bulletin)   Guy who used media influencer's birthday-turned-melee to allegedly tag Newport Beach Police cars arrested after facial recognition software identifies his tattoos. Tough break, Mr. Roarke   (dailybulletin.com) divider line
    Orange County, California, Huntington Beach, California, Santa Ana River, Newport Beach, California  
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"...after facial recognition software identifies his tattoos."

"Objection, your honor, the software is not qualified in that field, and I move for immediate dismissal of the case."
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I was so ripped off on that invisibility cloak.
 
guestguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: "...after facial recognition software identifies his tattoos."

"Objection, your honor, the software is not qualified in that field, and I move for immediate dismissal of the case."


Was it this face?

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Reminds me of the origin of one of our favorite concepts:  https://medium.com/@little​brown/i-wore​-the-juice-the-dunning-kruger-effect-f​8ac3299eb1

At five foot six and 270 pounds, the bank robber was impossible to miss. On April 19, 1995, he hit two Pittsburgh banks in broad daylight. Security cameras picked up good images of his face - he wore no mask - and showed him holding a gun to the teller. Police made sure the footage was broadcast on the local eleven o'clock news. A tip came in within minutes, and just after midnight, the police were knocking on the suspect's door in McKeesport. Identified as McArthur Wheeler, he was incredulous. "But I wore the juice," he said.

Wheeler told police he rubbed lemon juice on his face to make it invisible to security cameras. Detectives concluded he was not delusional, not on drugs - just incredibly mistaken.

Wheeler knew that lemon juice is used as an invisible ink. Logically, then, lemon juice would make his face invisible to cameras. He tested this out before the heists, putting juice on his face and snapping a selfie with a Polaroid camera. There was no face in the photo! (Police never figured that out. Most likely Wheeler was no more competent as a photographer than he was as a bank robber.) Wheeler reported one problem with his scheme. The lemon juice stung his eyes so badly that he could barely see.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"3 people recording me? NOW it's time to commit a criminal act without a facemask."
 
dothemath
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
