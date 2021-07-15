 Skip to content
 
(WPRI Rhode Island)   This sappy story about a Canada goose waiting outside an animal hospital while her mate has surgery will make you forget that they're really hissing pooping machines   (wpri.com) divider line
22
•       •       •

posted to Main » on 15 Jul 2021 at 9:50 AM



22 Comments     (+0 »)
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Thanks subby, I liked that.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While sweet, I want to remind people that Untitled Goose Game is a documentary
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think they mate for life like swans (who are their mortal enemies).
I'm sure Gordie the goose will fully recover & continue his rein of terror/assholishness soon.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I saw a solitary goose sitting alone in the grass...  her mates had all flown off and left her and her broken wing.


and i almost felt bad....

then remembered they are aggressive, hissing, pooping machines and I can't cross my company's parking lot without zig-zagging to avoid piles of goose excrement
 
trialpha
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Horses that break their feet get put down. And those are useful animals.

What are they doing giving surgery to a Canada Goose?
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

trialpha: Horses that break their feet get put down. And those are useful animals.

What are they doing giving surgery to a Canada Goose?


if they were edible.......

/maybe some people eat them
//ponders Thanksgiving
 
lemurs
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Are your parents home?"
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

AquaTatanka: trialpha: Horses that break their feet get put down. And those are useful animals.

What are they doing giving surgery to a Canada Goose?

if they were edible.......

/maybe some people eat them
//ponders Thanksgiving


You don't eat horse at Thanksgiving, you eat horse for Memorial Day
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
My favorite memories of working in an office park was watching out the window to see men in business suits running from pissed off geeses. Gooses.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Gubbo: While sweet, I want to remind people that Untitled Goose Game is a documentary


It's also a great game and I recommend it to everyone.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

AquaTatanka: trialpha: Horses that break their feet get put down. And those are useful animals.

What are they doing giving surgery to a Canada Goose?

if they were edible.......

/maybe some people eat them
//ponders Thanksgiving


Goose are disgustingly greasy. Maybe if you were a peasant in the 1700s starving for every calorie you could consume, a fat greasy cooked goose for a holiday meal might be great.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Oblig:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Watch the whole thing.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
they are also delicious and very deserving of being eaten.

\f geese
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Yeah, the Canada cobra chicken is only loyal to themselves.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

TheReject: My favorite memories of working in an office park was watching out the window to see men in business suits running from pissed off geeses. Gooses.


This is why you carry around a baseball bat. You're gonna get a lot of questions, but it's better safe than sorry. The goose neck is a very large strike zone, ya know.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Goose are disgustingly greasy.


Duck can be, too.  You just gotta cook 'em right.  The bigger problem with the wild cobra chicken is that the meat itself is gonna be gamey.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
If I could rid the planet of mosquitoes or Canada geese, I'd still pick mosquitoes, but it would be close.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Gubbo: While sweet, I want to remind people that Untitled Goose Game is a documentary


CSB:I went camping this weekend and realized a great sequel would be Untitled Raccoon Game.

/A raccoon ran off with my elderly dog's vitamins, and required me to haul all our food/trash bags back to the car each night.
//I felt a lot like the gardener in Goose game.
///We yelled at it, at first, but it ignored us.  Loudly hissing at it, like a goose, was much more effective
 
browntimmy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: AquaTatanka: trialpha: Horses that break their feet get put down. And those are useful animals.

What are they doing giving surgery to a Canada Goose?

if they were edible.......

/maybe some people eat them
//ponders Thanksgiving

Goose are disgustingly greasy. Maybe if you were a peasant in the 1700s starving for every calorie you could consume, a fat greasy cooked goose for a holiday meal might be great.


There seem to be a lot of "delicacies" that exist simply because people were poor and that's what was available. And I guess because of tradition today's non-poor missed the memo that they don't have to eat raw pig anus anymore.
 
chawco
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I went on a canoe ride yesterday with my kids and there were many geese. Some were still kids.

They are total jerks (the geese, my kids are alright), but I still like em. When they are in the water. Away from anywhere I actually want to go.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
