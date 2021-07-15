 Skip to content
 
(Gizmodo)   Australia's PM would like everyone to know he did NOT crap his pants at McDonald's in 1997. No word on Chipotle or Burger King bathrooms   (gizmodo.com) divider line
24
•       •       •

24 Comments     (+0 »)
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I should hope not. He would have deprived McDonalds of essential burger recycling materials if he had.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How did they take a perfect situation with covid and NOT get everyone vaccinated? LOL

Such a failure. Nice work guys.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Scott Morrison is a farking disgrace. Hope he loses his seat next election
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
did I hear my name?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it doesn't smell like shiat, you must acquit.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I spent well over 60 years never hearing stories about people having these kinds of accidents. Now, you can't swing a cat box without hearing that so-and-so crapped their pants.
 
Nytfall
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Neither did I, but it wasn't newsworthy. Does this guy do it often enough that him NOT doing it is?
 
Pert
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Burger King is called Hungry Jack's in Australia.

Chipotle is called Chuzwazza's.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Let's try taco bell.  Those beans are volatile

tacobell.comView Full Size
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I also did not shiat my pants in 1997 and anyone who says otherwise is a damn liar.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Oops, I crapped my pants, mate.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Funny thing is - who DIDN'T crap their pants at McDonald's in1997?
 
X-Geek
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Pert: Burger King is called Hungry Jack's in Australia.

Chipotle is called Chuzwazza's.


Because of the metric system?
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: I should hope not. He would have deprived McDonalds of essential burger recycling materials if he had.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Hey guys, what's going on in this thread?

media.distractify.comView Full Size


[CRAPS PANTS]
 
MythDragon
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
D-Pants | Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job! | Adult Swim
Youtube dEwjogp4wIo
 
MythDragon
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
He who denied it, supplied it.
 
Pigeonhole
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison would like the world to know that he didn't shiat his pants at McDonald's after attending a rugby match in 1997. Why would Morrison bring up such a thing? It's better than talking about the covid-19 situation in Australia right now. "

And you thought your local leaders were bungling their pandemic response.

Imagine if Donald Trump tried something like this.
"No shiat, no shiat. There was no poop. I had total control. I have the best control. And the cleanest underwear. This is fake doody."
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Was that when glenn beck raped and murdered that poor girl?
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: Let's try taco bell.  Those beans are volatile

[tacobell.com image 269x269]


why would someone put, what looks like, taco bell diarrhea in a wrap and take a picture.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Meh, our president is probably crapping his pants right now.
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

X-Geek: Pert: Burger King is called Hungry Jack's in Australia.

Chipotle is called Chuzwazza's.

Because of the metric system?


Check out the brains on X-Geek!  ;-)
 
