(US News)   Fell fast in Bucharest, Blackhawk came to rest. Unlike Nick Fury, I know what a rhyme is   (usnews.com) divider line
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Yeah, "rest" rhymes with "rest". Big surprise there.

Your meter is a bit off, though.

Pro tip: Bucharest actually does rhyme with Budapest. Its the "est" at the end that determines ie.
 
dothemath
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I dont know if theres any connection but last week the pilot hit a gypsy with his car...
 
Hassan Ben Sobr
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Was it Buda or Pest?
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Hassan Ben Sobr: Was it Buda or Pest?


Neither.  Bucha and Rest.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
There was an earthshattering kaboom?
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Would have been funnier if it fell fast in Belfast.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Possibly a chip light at low altitude over a crowded city....sounds like the pilot did a great job
 
Hassan Ben Sobr
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Warthog: Hassan Ben Sobr: Was it Buda or Pest?

Neither.  Bucha and Rest.


Oops! I had a Magyar malfunction!
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I wasn't aware that the word "rest" was pronounced "resht" - because if it doesn't, that's not a rhyme.
 
