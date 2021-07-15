 Skip to content
(Irish Central) Weeners Want a bigger cork? Ireland is thataway   (irishcentral.com) divider line
25
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Already been done.....

The town of Kilcoulins Leap will never be the same after a down-on-his-luck mailman botches a get-rich-quick scheme. After dumping $60 million worth of ED pills into the local well, he and his buddies are on the run from two FBI agents - all while the town feels the effects! Crazy and hilarious, Hard Times is an arousing comedy sure to leave audiences fully satisfied.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
guestguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Auch, me haggis is so spicy!"
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can get a bigger cork in Ireland?

Whale oil beef hooked.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing scares black folks and gays like Irish crap.
 
RiverRat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOL!!

They really got me at "raging erections"!!!!
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

guestguy: "Auch, me haggis is so spicy!"


64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
guestguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trocadero: guestguy: "Auch, me haggis is so spicy!"

[64.media.tumblr.com image 379x228] [View Full Size image _x_]


The part with kilts and Welshmen.
 
eKonk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just remember to soak the cork before you cap off that jug of poitin and you'll get along fine.
 
dbrunker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's Ireland, right?  Guys?  Right?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Micosavo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Haggis is Scottish, you know, from Scotchland, right?

/Scotland, so named for the Scoti tribe that left Ireland all the way back when
2) Splitters...
C: PFJ FTW
 
Elzar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

guestguy: Trocadero: guestguy: "Auch, me haggis is so spicy!"

[64.media.tumblr.com image 379x228] [View Full Size image _x_]

The part with kilts and Welshmen.


A Dubliner then?

/ scrooge mcducks
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every firm is sacred
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like a therapeutic town for people with blood pressure issues.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kinda like how mountainous towns in the west were popular destinations for people with consumption.
 
ReverendLoki
‘’ 1 hour ago  
14 posts in, and nary a "lucky charms" reference....
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Is is in response to that thread yesterday about the penis-cracking habit among men in syria or w/e that lead to a staggering amount of broken penises suffered during intercourse?
 
8 inches
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

RiverRat: LOL!!

They really got me at "raging erections"!!!!


Penis jokes really are juvenile.
 
guestguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

8 inches: RiverRat: LOL!!

They really got me at "raging erections"!!!!

Penis jokes really are juvenile.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The film's original running time expected to not exceed 3 hours and 59 minutes.
 
kokomo61
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

eKonk: Just remember to soak the cork before you cap off that jug of poitin and you'll get along fine.


Cork soaker.
 
eKonk
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

kokomo61: eKonk: Just remember to soak the cork before you cap off that jug of poitin and you'll get along fine.

Cork soaker.


Oh, don't act like you've never soaked a cork. We've all heard the rumors about you. There's no shame in it.
 
groverpm
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I was sorely disappointed when I clicked on the raging erections link. Nary a dick to be seen.
 
Rereading TekWar
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
img.gifglobe.comView Full Size
 
groverpm
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

dothemath: Nothing scares black folks and gays like Irish crap.


As a gay Black Irishman I refute your silly assertion.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
In other news, the movie had to be shot in the States because Ireland is too expensive (and Ireland's pool of people interested in, and interesting for, acting in export-grade productions isn't large).

Ah well. Men get erections at inappropriate times in New England too, I suppose.
 
