(Axios)   Paralyzed man communicates via brain wave. Says watch Metallica's One video   (axios.com) divider line
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Roger Waters - Radio Waves
Youtube VIBCPAWUEKM
 
dothemath
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
That video was the sh*t.

And that album was their last true speed metal album. Maybe the greatest of all time since "Bonded By Blood".
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Chang surgically implanted electrodes into the part of the brain that controls speech. The man worked with researchers to create a 50-word vocabulary - words like "water," "family" and "good" - that Chang's team recognized from brain activity using advanced computer algorithms.

Tragically, it wasn't until six months into the study that Chang's team created a way to recognize the word "itch".
 
guestguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Pretty cool and all...but this acronym is bullshiat: "BRAVO" (Brain-Computer Interface Restoration of Arm and Voice).
 
ImOscar
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Paralyzed man communicates via brain wave, says "Google LASD gangs"
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Pretty sure Metallica had more than one video.
 
Mister Peejay
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Did he ask for fudge?

/obscure?
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: Pretty sure Metallica had more than one video.


But only one that was good.
Not that One.
But it had "one" in the title

/RIP Lemmy.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
They had a bunch of videos, which one?
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

dothemath: That video was the sh*t.

And that album was their last true speed metal album. Maybe the greatest of all time since "Bonded By Blood".


Shame about the bass though.
 
Me so thorny
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Scary (tag) not one of the 50 words they chose to include?
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Theaetetus: Chang surgically implanted electrodes into the part of the brain that controls speech. The man worked with researchers to create a 50-word vocabulary - words like "water," "family" and "good" - that Chang's team recognized from brain activity using advanced computer algorithms.

Tragically, it wasn't until six months into the study that Chang's team created a way to recognize the word "itch".


And a year before they recognized the words "kill me."
 
Petey4335
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Book > movie >> chopped up footage for metalica video
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: dothemath: That video was the sh*t.

And that album was their last true speed metal album. Maybe the greatest of all time since "Bonded By Blood".

Shame about the bass though.


Theyre in U2 territory now with more crap albums than good.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
BE SURE TO DRINK YOUR JUST KIDDING KILL ME
 
MelGoesOnTour [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It must be terrifying to be paralyzed yet be able to hear what's going on around you.

"I think we should pull the plug, he'll never revive."
"Noooooo!"
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
