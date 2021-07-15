 Skip to content
 
(The Sun)   Jackass earns yob of the year award after sticking a flare up his bum, drinking 20 ciders, snorting coke and then storming Wembley stadium during England's Euros finals (possible nsfw content on page)   (thesun.co.uk) divider line
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


anything worth doing is worth doing right
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'd say that he was a typical England fan but he doesn't seem racist enough for that.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"yob" in Russian means "fark", fyi. "yob tvoyu mat" == "fark your mother", also used as an expression of exasperation
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, he got burned in the end.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As one does.
 
drxym
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The police should have arrested the crap out of these idiots. Let them enjoy the inside of a police cell while the match was going on.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To him, it was Tuesday.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, crack is whack.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You mean my Monday?

Replace "Wembley Stadium" with "work"

And, uh, professional question:  Which end of the flare did he stick up his bum?  The lit end or the unlit end with the railroad spike sticking out of it?  Just wanna know where I am in the standings.
 
comrade
‘’ 1 hour ago  
English fans are just the worst - shining laser pointers in the opposite team's goalie's eyes, booing the other team's national anthem, racist taunting of their own black team members. It's for the best that they lost.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A Nation of Wa**ers
Youtube EI5nw1kYwdo
 
comrade
‘’ 1 hour ago  

syrynxx: "yob" in Russian means "fark", fyi. "yob tvoyu mat" == "fark your mother", also used as an expression of exasperation


a Russian mother is literally a 'mat'?
 
brilett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His mom must be so proud.
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nevermind the human fireworks show, what is the censored word near the end??

'getting in was p*** easy...'

WTF is the evil little word in backasswards 'english' English?
 
giantmeteor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's his Fark handle?
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  

REDARMYVODKA: Nevermind the human fireworks show, what is the censored word near the end??

'getting in was p*** easy...'

WTF is the evil little word in backasswards 'english' English?


Piss
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cheeky
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  

REDARMYVODKA: Nevermind the human fireworks show, what is the censored word near the end??

'getting in was p*** easy...'

WTF is the evil little word in backasswards 'english' English?


Piss

It was piss easy.

It is a common phrase down our way.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 1 hour ago  

REDARMYVODKA: Nevermind the human fireworks show, what is the censored word near the end??

'getting in was p*** easy...'

WTF is the evil little word in backasswards 'english' English?


You taking the piss mate
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He downed 20 cans of Strongbow and "banged a load" of "powder"

Typical Saturday tailgater in the SEC. Go Gators!
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"My mates and I had one of the best six weeks of our lives. See you in Qatar."

Oh please please please go to Qatar and try this. It will not end well for you.
 
Animatronik
‘’ 1 hour ago  

drxym: The police should have arrested the crap out of these idiots. Let them enjoy the inside of a police cell while the match was going on.


That's a very American thought.

This is a very British one:

"It was the biggest day of my life. There were no rules that day. All I know is that I loved it all. I was off my face and I loved every minute."
 
LiberalConservative
‘’ 1 hour ago  

giantmeteor: What's his Fark handle?


waxbeans
 
xxdangerbobxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

REDARMYVODKA: Nevermind the human fireworks show, what is the censored word near the end??

'getting in was p*** easy...'

WTF is the evil little word in backasswards 'english' English?


piss easy
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only 20 ciders? Isn't that basically teetotal by UK standards?
 
A_fuente
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pffft! Amateur.

If he were Florida Man it would have at least been a Roman candle.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Banged a load of powder" ="snorted gobs of blow"?
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baronbloodbath: "Banged a load of powder" ="snorted gobs of blow"?


Sniffed a lot of chang, yes.
 
Hendawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've seen "I bet your fun at parties" a lot on Fark in some sort of put down manner.  I don't think anyone is saying it at that guy
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The local constabulary described the incident as rubbish and the rogue knackered.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hendawg: I've seen "I bet your fun at parties" a lot on Fark in some sort of put down manner.  I don't think anyone is saying it at that guy


That's because we would say "I bet you're fun at parties."
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

comrade: syrynxx: "yob" in Russian means "fark", fyi. "yob tvoyu mat" == "fark your mother", also used as an expression of exasperation

a Russian mother is literally a 'mat'?


Мать ("Mat'")
="ь" at the end is used to soften the previous letter which is "т" or "t".
=formal way to say "mother" and sometimes considered as the rudest.
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FarkinNortherner: baronbloodbath: "Banged a load of powder" ="snorted gobs of blow"?

Sniffed a lot of chang, yes.


He got a negative blooty with a crack candle, and he ended up on the jessop jessop jessop
 
Pigeonhole
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"Perry says he is a veteran "gibber" - a fan who sneaks into games without paying - and did the same for England's semi-final against Denmark a few days earlier."

Oh boy, this guy's intentions really check out now.

As with every master thief, when planning the crime of sneaking through the common doors into a well guarded, high profile event, always ensure you keep your wits about and reflexes in top-notch condition so as to maintain a low profile. How does this yob decide to keep his composure and avoid drawing attention to himself? By drinking twenty ciders, snorting a load of cocaine and sticking a firecracker up his ass.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
distinctive £545 Louis Vuitton bucket hat
 
drewbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cyrene Valantion
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Pert: "My mates and I had one of the best six weeks of our lives. See you in Qatar."

Oh please please please go to Qatar and try this. It will not end well for you.


I'm expecting the stadium policing for that to involve more baton charges and shootings than you'd normally get in the uk.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

LiberalConservative: giantmeteor: What's his Fark handle?

waxbeans


Ahhahahahahahahah.....hahahahahagahaga​...bwahahag
 
