Suck my diiiiiiiiiiiick, I'm a negative interaction   (independent.co.uk)
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Who proposed this?

imagesvc.meredithcorp.ioView Full Size
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
So basically you're telling me that a shark bite is the new handshake in this Neo-Covid world we're living in?
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"Sharks don't have hands so, if they want to explore something, they mouth it," Nathan Hart, an associate professor at Macquarie University
Hmmmm:
www.dfw.state.or.us: Shark Senses PDF

I've yet to read where a Shark took a hunk outta someone and then just spit it out...
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
NSW and Queens?

Queens is in Brooklyn or the Bronx or on an Island or something like that.

QLD is what the Pomme Shark Bait is looking for.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Euphemisms are now to be called tickle terms.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
My boss isn't a mindless asshole, he's just a negative interaction.
 
Opacity [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I'll remember it was just a shark getting friendly with its mouth while it's feasting on my calf and I'm tying a tourniquet around my thigh. Then I'll call it a shark bite and tell some imbecile marine biologist to fark off while I proceed to kick his ass with my remaining leg.
 
Perfectly Normal Beast [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Incident would be fine. Aussies tend to have a lot of sympathy for the sharks when it comes to these sorts of events.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Watch out for the land interactions

media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
My foot should have an interaction with that person's butt.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

GrymRpr: "Sharks don't have hands so, if they want to explore something, they mouth it," Nathan Hart, an associate professor at Macquarie University
Hmmmm:
www.dfw.state.or.us: Shark Senses PDF

I've yet to read where a Shark took a hunk outta someone and then just spit it out...


I thought sharks bumped stuff to feel it.
Teeth is like level two.

/if you're into that
 
MythDragon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Can we do this for the next mass shooting so it doesn't sound so bad?

"Today 17 people had interactions with Pb and copper sandwiches issued by a projectile enthusiast at the Twin Pines mall."
 
Jumpthruhoops
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Can we do this for the next mass shooting so it doesn't sound so bad?

"Today 17 people had interactions with Pb and copper sandwiches issued by a projectile enthusiast at the Twin Pines mall."


It's the Lone Pine Mall in this timeline.
 
buntz
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Who proposed this?

[imagesvc.meredithcorp.io image 850x1275]


Fark user imageView Full Size


The only good thing to come out of the 2016 Ghostbusters, this line right here
 
reyreyrey
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Opacity: I'll remember it was just a shark getting friendly with its mouth while it's feasting on my calf and I'm tying a tourniquet around my thigh. Then I'll call it a shark bite and tell some imbecile marine biologist to fark off while I proceed to kick his ass with my remaining leg.


You're going to have to take a seat if you want to kick with the good leg.

/gotcha
//jabberjaw
///threeisthemagicnumber
 
WTF is a Drexel
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
We got rid of wolves and cave bears, why do we let sharks hang around? All of earth is mans domain, we should claim it all.  It's like we've just surrendered to the sharks. Find them and bomb them with depth charges or maybe we could salt the oceans with poisoned tunas.  Something. Anything.
 
