 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(International Business Times)   Russia starts building giant icebreakers since they can't carry on a normal conversation   (ibtimes.com) divider line
30
    More: Scary, Russia, Sibir's future captain Oleg Shapov, icebreaker Sibir, sister ships, Saint Petersburg's historic Baltic Shipyard, Northern Sea Route, giant vessels, melting Arctic  
•       •       •

848 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Jul 2021 at 12:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



30 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
guestguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm great at icebreakers, being an introvert and all...

Me: *awkward staring*

Them: "Can I help you?"
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Talk about building a buttonhook factory! Just wait a few years, there won't be any ice left to break up. Don't they read the news over there?
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
allows ships to reach Asian ports up to 15 days faster

This is certainly a game changer for the billions of people all over the globe clamoring for Russian made products such as vodka, AK-47's and absolutely nothing else.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
?

kroger.comView Full Size
 
Embden.Meyerhof
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: Talk about building a buttonhook factory! Just wait a few years, there won't be any ice left to break up. Don't they read the news over there?



Yeah, those ships will be totally useless if there is no ice left!   Especially all those weapons they're putting on board.

stoopid rooskies!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i5.walmartimages.comView Full Size
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: allows ships to reach Asian ports up to 15 days faster

This is certainly a game changer for the billions of people all over the globe clamoring for Russian made products such as vodka, AK-47's and absolutely nothing else.


Asbestos!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JRoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks Trump
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: [i5.walmartimages.com image 450x450]


Oh! So close.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't wait to see the Ural motorcycle it inspires.

Ural Yamal

All the Harley dinks think it has something to do with an attack helicopter.  "Check out the commie with the commie helicopter paintjerb" says the guy who just added 200 pounds of chrome and bags to his motorcycle with the timing so advanced, it stalls at the light unless he goes "Blum-badada-blum!"
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: Talk about building a buttonhook factory! Just wait a few years, there won't be any ice left to break up. Don't they read the news over there?


Yes, but they watch FoxNews,
 
Juc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is probably part of where they're claiming the north belongs to them, now that hte north west passage is actually going to potentially be a big shipping route.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will the Russkie ships be rolling coal like their aircraft carriers?

images03.military.comView Full Size


Oy, yeah, they be MANLY MEN!!!
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they just wait a bit, they won't need them.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: allows ships to reach Asian ports up to 15 days faster

This is certainly a game changer for the billions of people all over the globe clamoring for Russian made products such as vodka, AK-47's and absolutely nothing else.


They want to ship oil directly to China and receive payment in yuan or cryptocurrency, in order to get around economic sanctions.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At Saint Petersburg's historic Baltic Shipyard, cranes hover over the shining Neva River as hundreds of workers build four nuclear-powered ice-breakers.

If there's one thing Russia knows how to do right it's nuclear power

/s
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Potemkin icebreakers, since the Arctic is melting?
 
guestguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whither_apophis: At Saint Petersburg's historic Baltic Shipyard, cranes hover over the shining Neva River as hundreds of workers build four nuclear-powered ice-breakers.

If there's one thing Russia knows how to do right it's nuclear power

/s


Not great, not terrible.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Juc: This is probably part of where they're claiming the north belongs to them, now that hte north west passage is actually going to potentially be a big shipping route.


Those dirty Canucks are already claiming the Northwest passage (the U.S. does not agree). This is a different route.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Global warming causes the Greenland ice cap to flood the north Atlantic with fresh water, shutting down the convection from the Gulf Stream, and the lack of warm water allows the Russian Arctic coast to refreeze.

/Russians appreciate irony
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How! Hi are you!

So do you live around here often?

What don't you do for a living?
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

PirateKing: How! Hi are you!

So do you live around here often?

What don't you do for a living?


How about them [insert baseball team]?

I hear they're going all the way this year.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Good!
The US doesn't have any and sometimes we need them up here in AK. This will make them easier to borrow.
 
zbtop
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

dothemath: allows ships to reach Asian ports up to 15 days faster

This is certainly a game changer for the billions of people all over the globe clamoring for Russian made products such as vodka, AK-47's and absolutely nothing else.


It's not finished goods, its raw materials and petroleum/gas that Russia is exporting. Russia has the export economy of a developing nation for the most part (military hardware and a few other things excepted).
 
grinding_journalist
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Pictured: "Realities collide as Dr. Strange summons ghost-captain from the mirror realm."

What in the fresh hell is this? What editor thought this was a good enough idea to pass on to graphics, and have them spend time on it?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
How is arctic dominance not a Norwegian death metal band?
 
EdwardTellerhands
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
They'll retrofit them as slushbreakers.
 
DrWhy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Day_Old_Dutchie: Will the Russkie ships be rolling coal like their aircraft carriers?

[images03.military.com image 777x437]

Oy, yeah, they be MANLY MEN!!!


No.  They are....
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
They're also building nuclear reactors into some of them.

How 1950s Popular Mechanics can you get?

They mean to steal the Arctic Ocean before global warming turns it into Mare Nostrum.
 
Netrngr
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: At Saint Petersburg's historic Baltic Shipyard, cranes hover over the shining Neva River as hundreds of workers build four nuclear-powered ice-breakers.

If there's one thing Russia knows how to do right it's nuclear power

/s


Uhh you might want to look at that statement a tad closer. Their nuclear record since Chernobyl has been pretty damned good worldwide. Especially when compared to the US.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of​_​nuclear_power_accidents_by_country
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.