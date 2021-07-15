 Skip to content
 
(CNBC)   Fauci says talk of booster shots doesn't mean vaccine isn't working. Offer not good vs Delta 4 months after second vaccination. Fail Tag guarantee applies to receptor binding motif targeting IgG only, and may not apply to S-protein binding antibodies   (cnbc.com) divider line
This talk about having to get booster shots is just going to make the morons really not get the vaccine in the first place.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Headline is incoherent. To the extent that it is trying to say something about the vaccine being ineffective against the Delta variant, it is BS. To the extent it is trying to say the protection wears off after only a few months it is BS.

While the immunity from the original vaccines is slightly less effective as preventing infection from the Delta variant, it is still highly effective.

An updated mRNA vaccine that encodes some of the most common Spike protein variants would almost certainly be more effective and block more breakthrough infections.

However, there's a problem in that safety trials and efficacy trials need to take place before the updated vaccines could be used. That's simply the case every time you change the sequence of the proteins that your vaccine encodes. There's always going to be a small chance that a vaccine could trigger antibodies that will trigger an autoimmune response that will only show up during testing.

Even though the risk of that will be low, it will have to be weighed against the benefit of an updated vaccine/booster. That brings up the second problem. Because the vaccine is already very effective at preventing breakthrough infections, demonstrating that people with the booster have added protection requires testing on large numbers of people. You need large numbers of people in the populations being studied or you just won't be able to have high confidence in what level of greater protection one gets with the booster.
 
dothemath
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

wademh: Headline is incoherent. To the extent that it is trying to say something about the vaccine being ineffective against the Delta variant, it is BS. To the extent it is trying to say the protection wears off after only a few months it is BS.

While the immunity from the original vaccines is slightly less effective as preventing infection from the Delta variant, it is still highly effective.

An updated mRNA vaccine that encodes some of the most common Spike protein variants would almost certainly be more effective and block more breakthrough infections.

However, there's a problem in that safety trials and efficacy trials need to take place before the updated vaccines could be used. That's simply the case every time you change the sequence of the proteins that your vaccine encodes. There's always going to be a small chance that a vaccine could trigger antibodies that will trigger an autoimmune response that will only show up during testing.

Even though the risk of that will be low, it will have to be weighed against the benefit of an updated vaccine/booster. That brings up the second problem. Because the vaccine is already very effective at preventing breakthrough infections, demonstrating that people with the booster have added protection requires testing on large numbers of people. You need large numbers of people in the populations being studied or you just won't be able to have high confidence in what level of greater protection one gets with the booster.


Came for this, leaving happily.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Basically, COVID is becoming the new flu, except 10 times more lethal. Constantly evolving and endemic.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I had to put snow tires on my car for the winter, which proves that cars don't work.
/Anti-vax logic
 
doomjesse [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Let's deal with the important thing first: what about my 5G reception?  Will it still work?
 
I Love You You Pay My Rent
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rfenster
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

doomjesse: Let's deal with the important thing first: what about my 5G reception?  Will it still work?


Yes, and it will be 50% better once boosted!
 
Fonaibung
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Headline caught sayof from being unvaccinated.
 
Headso
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
headline belongs in r/ihadastroke
 
40 degree day
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

rfenster: doomjesse: Let's deal with the important thing first: what about my 5G reception?  Will it still work?

Yes, and it will be 50% better once boosted!


WTF is even up with this 5G nonsense? They think 5G doesn't need batteries? That they'll give it to everyone for free?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Before the roadblocks in and out of Austin, and the internet down for specific addresses -- you may want to ask why so many anecdotal reports from individuals you know seem to point to the Pfizer vax having a half life of six months or so.  A year ago they openly talked about long term efficacy being unknown.

Maybe Austin has developed its own variant, possibly with the help of the state university or by the hands of the private sector.  Once the libs are killed or cowed, Trump can assume the throne again, then throw all the generals in jail for raping, just like Erdogan.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Fonaibung: Headline caught sayof from being unvaccinated.


Not to mention and such as.
 
dothemath
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Before the roadblocks in and out of Austin, and the internet down for specific addresses -- you may want to ask why so many anecdotal reports from individuals you know seem to point to the Pfizer vax having a half life of six months or so.  A year ago they openly talked about long term efficacy being unknown.

Maybe Austin has developed its own variant, possibly with the help of the state university or by the hands of the private sector.  Once the libs are killed or cowed, Trump can assume the throne again, then throw all the generals in jail for raping, just like Erdogan.


You know youre not supposed to drink that stuff that squirts on your windshield.


And this is a Wendys.
 
guestguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
jjorsett [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Hypothesis: Fauci is employing reverse psychology. He knows that he burned down his credibility earlier in the pandemic, so now he's telling people they don't need a booster so that they'll think, "I don't trust you, I'm getting one".

That or he's just clueless about the damage he's done his reputation regarding telling the truth.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: Basically, COVID is becoming the new flu, except 10 times more lethal. Constantly evolving and endemic.


No. It remains far from that. Flu is a very diverse collection of much much more varied strains of virus.
Even when just looking at Influenza A, it comes in very distinct forms that are typically characterized by the hemagglutinin subtypes (H1 to H18) and known neuraminidase subtypes (N1 to N11). So you get for example H1N1 or H1N5 as different types of influenza A that need different vaccines. But even within those particular subtypes there will be lots of different strains such as we're seeing with SARS-CoV-2.

Saying that this will be just like seasonal flu does not match the science.
 
flood222
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

wademh: Headline is incoherent. To the extent that it is trying to say something about the vaccine being ineffective against the Delta variant, it is BS. To the extent it is trying to say the protection wears off after only a few months it is BS.

While the immunity from the original vaccines is slightly less effective as preventing infection from the Delta variant, it is still highly effective.


Sounds like you might know.

How many people caught the virus, and their adaptive immune system produced the antibodies?
How long does that last?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
IT'S SCIENCE. NOT farkING MAGIC, SUPERSTITION OR RELIGION.

IT DOESN'T OFFER PANACEAS.
 
Squid_for_Brains
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

brantgoose: IT'S SCIENCE. NOT farkING MAGIC, SUPERSTITION OR RELIGION.

IT DOESN'T OFFER PANACEAS.


WELL WHERE ELSE AM I GONNA GET A PANCREAS, BRANT?

wait...
 
