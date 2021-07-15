 Skip to content
 
(NJ.com)   Racist Thumb terrorizing neighborhood for years must wait in jail for his trial on 14 charges. "Need to see what happened before this" to the right   (nj.com) divider line
IDisposable
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Racist "thumb"?  Is that a colloquial expression with which I am not familiar?
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
This is Mathews. I see black people.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WTF is a Drexel
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Freedom of speech!
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

IDisposable: Racist "thumb"?  Is that a colloquial expression with which I am not familiar?


Big racist, small penis; I am thinking is the implication with that term. But I also think the story's author just made it up.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

IDisposable: Racist "thumb"?  Is that a colloquial expression with which I am not familiar?


I think it's based on his head shot. Looks like a thumb.

nj.comView Full Size
 
Flincher
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
ASAC Schrader has fallen on hard times.
 
GoatBoy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

IDisposable: Racist "thumb"?  Is that a colloquial expression with which I am not familiar?


The cretin has a head that looks like a thumb.
 
ToughActinProlactin [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

IDisposable: Racist "thumb"?  Is that a colloquial expression with which I am not familiar?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GoatBoy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Kudos SBinRR.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
There Must Be More To The Story!

He must be given the benefit of the doubt of the things that were not filmed.  The people he terrorized deserve no such benefit.

I'm just asking questions here and being open minded.  I thought you libs were open minded.  Sad!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Oh this guy again? Didn't he already apologize the first time around? Blamed it on booze or having a bad day?

I knew he'd be back in the news...
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ToughActinProlactin: IDisposable: Racist "thumb"?  Is that a colloquial expression with which I am not familiar?

[Fark user image image 400x446]


Yes, that is the thumb. The guy in the article? No, not at all.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"Hutchinson gave an excruciating timeline of the recent accusations against Mathews, as well as his prior criminal history, which includes drugs, theft, burglary and resisting arrest convictions that date to 1994 and include multiple sentences in state prison.
The current cases, Hutchinson alleged, have Mathews leaving threatening notes on residents' vehicles, throwing rocks through homes' windows, shooting up resident vehicles with high-grade ball bearing ammunition, and at least one time smearing feces on a vehicle's windshield."

This is what happens when you don't slap these animals right away. They keep escalating, trying to get a bigger reaction, either out of boredom, or to get attention.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ToughActinProlactin: IDisposable: Racist "thumb"?  Is that a colloquial expression with which I am not familiar?

[Fark user image 400x446]


It's amazing he has no ears.

He also looks very much like my friend Corey.
 
reyreyrey
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Good.

Further evidence that these racist farkwads' actions are just like cockroaches: you see evidence of one deplorable act and can be assured that there are hundreds more.

Also, what goes through the mind of a thumb like this or the seditionist cretins at the Capitol when they are smearing crap out of anger? I totally get being caught up in the moment and doing a regrettable thing, but what aside from their angry ape DNA compels them to reach for solid waste?

/humanityneedsmorebonobosthanchimpanze​es
 
Rent Party
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
We know what happened before.

"Mathews' history of prior criminal convictions, which number 20, and prior failures to appear in court..."

There ya go.
 
GoatBoy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

duckpoopy: ToughActinProlactin: IDisposable: Racist "thumb"?  Is that a colloquial expression with which I am not familiar?

[Fark user image image 400x446]

Yes, that is the thumb. The guy in the article? No, not at all.


But we can all agree on the "racist" part?
 
Rent Party
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

reyreyrey: Also, what goes through the mind of a thumb like this or the seditionist cretins at the Capitol when they are smearing crap out of anger? I totally get being caught up in the moment and doing a regrettable thing, but what aside from their angry ape DNA compels them to reach for solid waste?


I have long been a proponent of euthanizing anyone over the age of 2 that plays with their own shiat.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
So basically, the community-- which seems to be predominantly black-- keeps having problems with this middle-aged racist white guy, but every time the cops, FBI, or Homeland Security try to get him into the legal system to be punished for his actions, they just can't seem to make the system bend quitefar enough to put the middle-aged white guy in jail without overwhelming amounts of evidence, non-black witnesses, and confessions from the guy himself.

And we're supposed to believe that CRT is wrong, somehow? That the system ISN'T skewed toward letting white guys get off easy and sending black guys to jail on the merest whiff of scandal?

Ridiculous. Just ridiculous. He is on video spewing threatening hate speech. Either put him in jail or force him to move somewhere else where he's no threat to the community.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
FTFA: Also in the hearing, Hutchinson revealed several new details in the case, including that the FBI was involved in investigating a note Mathews allegedly left for a resident earlier this year, which could lead to more charges. She also described Mount Laurel police - criticized by the community for what they said was inaction - as more involved in the case than has been publicly stated.
For example, on July 2, a township detective was so frustrated with the case he brought his own private security camera to the Essex Place condo community to try and catch Mathews in one of his criminal acts, Hutchinson said.
The police department also obtained a camera from a homeland security agency on an emergency basis and installed it near Mathews home from Nov. 24 to Dec. 11 of 2020, Hutchinson argued. Unfortunately, Mathews was not recorded committing any crimes, and they had to give back the camera.

Now I really want to know who was watching out for this guy.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

steklo: Oh this guy again? Didn't he already apologize the first time around? Blamed it on booze or having a bad day?

I knew he'd be back in the news...


this guy again.  this guy springs eternal in the human ass.  verily, he and his brethren have been with us always.  it's sick that it takes moving heaven and earth to get him in jail and keep away from the public, but it is a step forward that he's not being elected goddamn sheriff.

Fark user imageView Full Size


apologies if you're still eating breakfast...
 
MBooda
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

GoatBoy: duckpoopy: ToughActinProlactin: IDisposable: Racist "thumb"?  Is that a colloquial expression with which I am not familiar?

[Fark user image image 400x446]

Yes, that is the thumb. The guy in the article? No, not at all.

But we can all agree on the "racist" part?


The Thumb community frowns upon subby's shenanigans.
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 1 minute ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
